Uzbek president stresses cooperation with Turkmenistan for Afghanistan’s development

Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of Uzbekistan, has announced that Tashkent and Ashgabat have coinciding approaches to facilitate the peaceful development of Afghanistan.

Speaking on Friday at the International Forum on Peace and Trust in Ashgabat, Mirziyoyev said that Afghanistan’s development can be achieved by integrating the country into regional economic processes and strengthening infrastructure connectivity.

At the conference, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Kazakhstan, also referred to the establishment of a United Nations regional center for the Sustainable Development Goals in Almaty and emphasized the continuation of humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan.