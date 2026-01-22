Latest News
West Indies punished again as Afghanistan clinch T20 series
The result leaves Afghanistan, currently ranked four places below the Windies, with an unassailable lead in the series.
Afghanistan continued their dominant form against West Indies on Wednesday, securing a 2-0 lead in the three-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series with a commanding 39-run victory at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
Darwish Rasooli once again starred with the bat, scoring a brilliant 68, while Sediqullah Atal contributed 53, helping Afghanistan post a formidable 189 for four in their 20 overs. Off-spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman then tormented the West Indies’ batting line-up, ensuring that the regional side struggled to keep pace in their chase.
West Indies, ranked sixth in the ICC T20I standings, found themselves under pressure early, losing three wickets for just 38 runs in the first eight overs. Alick Athanaze was run out by a direct throw from Ibrahim Zadran, while Ur Rahman dismissed Evin Lewis for 13 and Johnson Charles for a first-ball duck in successive deliveries.
Captain Brandon King and Shimron Hetmyer briefly steadied the innings with a 68-run partnership. Hetmyer’s explosive 46 off 17 balls, featuring multiple sixes off Afghanistan spinners Noor Ahmad and Nabi, briefly gave the Windies hope. King also reached a half-century before falling for 50 off 42 deliveries.
However, Afghanistan’s bowlers regained control swiftly. Fazalhaq Farooqi claimed Hetmyer in the covers, and the last five wickets added only 28 runs as the West Indies were bowled out for 150 in 18.5 overs.
Afghanistan’s blend of aggressive batting and incisive spin bowling once again proved too much for the Caribbean side, continuing a trend that began with Sunday’s series opener. Rasooli’s consistency and Mujeeb’s control over the middle overs were key in putting the visitors on the back foot and ultimately sealing the series.
UN Security Council condemns deadly Kabul restaurant explosion
The Council said terrorism in all its forms remains one of the most serious threats to peace and security in Afghanistan and globally.
The UN Security Council on Wednesday strongly condemned a deadly attack on a restaurant in Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul, that killed seven people, including a Chinese national, and injured several others.
In a statement, Council members denounced what they described as a “heinous terrorist attack” that took place on Monday, January 19 at a restaurant in the commercial Shahr-e-Naw district.
The attack was claimed by ISIL-K (Daesh) and resulted in the deaths of six Afghan citizens and one Chinese national, while a number of others, including a child, were wounded.
The Council expressed its deepest sympathy to the people and governments of Afghanistan and China, offering condolences to the families of the victims and wishing a swift and full recovery to those injured.
Reaffirming its long-held position, the Security Council said terrorism in all its forms remains one of the most serious threats to peace and security in Afghanistan and globally. It stressed the need to hold those responsible for terrorist acts — including perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors — accountable and bring them to justice.
The statement urged all countries to cooperate with relevant authorities in line with international law and existing UN Security Council resolutions to combat terrorism.
Council members also reiterated that all acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of motivation or circumstance, and underscored the importance of addressing threats to international peace and security in accordance with the UN Charter, international law, international refugee law and international humanitarian law.
Afghan authorities said the blast occurred at a Chinese restaurant in Kabul. Police spokesman Khalid Zahran said the explosion happened at around 3 p.m. local time and that investigations into the cause of the blast were ongoing.
Red Cross official meets Afghan foreign minister to discuss aid
Alexander Matheou, the Asia-Pacific Regional Director of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), met with Afghanistan’s Acting Foreign Minister, Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi, to discuss humanitarian assistance and cooperation.
The meeting focused on emergency aid for returning Afghan refugees and people affected by natural disasters, as well as support for basic needs and the health sector, according to a statement released by Foreign Ministry.
Muttaqi said the Islamic Emirate has given special attention to managing the return of refugees and has mobilized available resources to support the process. He also thanked the IFRC for its assistance to returnees and disaster-affected communities, and praised Afghan institutions for ensuring the timely delivery of aid.
Matheou briefed the minister on the IFRC’s humanitarian activities in Afghanistan over the past year, noting that global humanitarian funding has declined. He said his visit aimed to collect relevant information and engage with partners to help reduce gaps in humanitarian assistance.
He described cooperation with Afghan authorities—particularly the Afghan Red Crescent Society—as effective and expressed hope for further strengthening collaboration.
Over 1,000 Afghans to be denied entry to Germany despite earlier promises
More than 1,000 Afghans who were promised entry to Germany following the Islamic Emirate’s return to power in Kabul will be refused permission to resettle, according to a report by Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung on Tuesday.
Citing figures from a parliamentary inquiry, the report stated that nearly half of the 2,308 Afghans awaiting decisions on their applications are now set to be denied entry. Many have been stranded in Pakistan for months or even years, hoping to leave under a German resettlement programme.
Shortly after taking office in May, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s conservative-led coalition moved to suspend resettlement schemes for vulnerable Afghans as part of a broader crackdown on migration. The situation became more urgent after Pakistan announced plans to deport Afghan nationals, including those who had already received approval for German resettlement.
Despite the policy shift, around 788 Afghans have managed to resettle in Germany since May, many after successfully challenging the government in court. Another 410 are still in the process of leaving the country.
