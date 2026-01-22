West Indies punished again as Afghanistan clinch T20 series

Afghanistan continued their dominant form against West Indies on Wednesday, securing a 2-0 lead in the three-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series with a commanding 39-run victory at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Darwish Rasooli once again starred with the bat, scoring a brilliant 68, while Sediqullah Atal contributed 53, helping Afghanistan post a formidable 189 for four in their 20 overs. Off-spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman then tormented the West Indies’ batting line-up, ensuring that the regional side struggled to keep pace in their chase.

West Indies, ranked sixth in the ICC T20I standings, found themselves under pressure early, losing three wickets for just 38 runs in the first eight overs. Alick Athanaze was run out by a direct throw from Ibrahim Zadran, while Ur Rahman dismissed Evin Lewis for 13 and Johnson Charles for a first-ball duck in successive deliveries.

Captain Brandon King and Shimron Hetmyer briefly steadied the innings with a 68-run partnership. Hetmyer’s explosive 46 off 17 balls, featuring multiple sixes off Afghanistan spinners Noor Ahmad and Nabi, briefly gave the Windies hope. King also reached a half-century before falling for 50 off 42 deliveries.

However, Afghanistan’s bowlers regained control swiftly. Fazalhaq Farooqi claimed Hetmyer in the covers, and the last five wickets added only 28 runs as the West Indies were bowled out for 150 in 18.5 overs.

The result leaves Afghanistan, currently ranked four places below the Windies, with an unassailable lead in the series. The final T20I is scheduled for Thursday, with Afghanistan already having secured the series victory.

Afghanistan’s blend of aggressive batting and incisive spin bowling once again proved too much for the Caribbean side, continuing a trend that began with Sunday’s series opener. Rasooli’s consistency and Mujeeb’s control over the middle overs were key in putting the visitors on the back foot and ultimately sealing the series.