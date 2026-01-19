Latest News
500-kg bomb safely defused in Herat
According to the NDPA, the device was discovered after local residents alerted emergency services.
Officials from Afghanistan’s National Disaster Preparedness Authority (NDPA) have confirmed that a 500-kilogram bomb, leftover from past conflicts, was safely defused in Enjil district, Herat province, averting a potential humanitarian disaster.
According to the NDPA, the device was discovered after local residents alerted emergency services.
Technical teams, along with operational units from the international demining organization HALO Trust, coordinated with relevant authorities to carry out the delicate operation.
Following a thorough assessment, the bomb was removed from the residential area and transported to an uninhabited location, where it was destroyed in full compliance with safety standards.
Officials emphasized that rapid coordination and adherence to protocols prevented what could have been a deadly incident.
Authorities said the bomb was initially found when a resident came across it while digging the foundation for a house. The swift response of the NDPA and partner organizations ensured the safety of the surrounding community.
The National Disaster Preparedness Authority praised public vigilance and urged citizens to immediately report any unexploded ordnance or suspicious objects from previous conflicts to emergency numbers, so that timely and safe action can be taken.
Latest News
Casualties reported after explosion rocks downtown Kabul
An explosion rocked Kabul, the Afghan capital, on Monday afternoon, resulting in several casualties, police said.
Khalid Zadran, the city’s police spokesman, said on X that the blast occurred in Shar-e-Naw in the city.
Some reports have stated the explosion happened outside a restaurant, while others said it was at a hotel.
Zadran meanwhile said that an investigation has been launched into the incident.
No further details were given.
Latest News
UN warns of worsening hunger crisis in Afghanistan
At the same time, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) announced the launch of a Joint Sustainable Solutions Project in eastern Afghanistan.
The United Nations has warned that Afghanistan is facing a deepening food security crisis, with an estimated 17.4 million people expected to experience acute hunger in 2026, more than one-third of the country’s population.
In its latest assessment, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said 4.7 million people are projected to fall into emergency levels of food insecurity, marking a significant deterioration compared with last year.
OCHA warned that Afghanistan is set to remain one of the world’s largest and most complex humanitarian crises in 2026.
The agency attributed the worsening situation to a combination of persistent challenges, including a fragile economy, the impacts of climate change, recurring droughts, natural disasters, prolonged conflict and chronic underinvestment in basic services. These pressures, the report said, have been further compounded by the large-scale return of migrants from neighbouring countries and growing food shortages.
“An estimated 17.4 million people—more than one-third of the population—are expected to face acute food insecurity in 2026, including millions in emergency conditions,” OCHA said, describing the outlook as significantly worse than the previous year.
At the same time, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) announced the launch of a Joint Sustainable Solutions Project in eastern Afghanistan.
The initiative is being implemented in partnership with nine organizations and is funded through the Afghanistan Special Trust Fund. It aims to support returning migrants who arrive with limited assets and few livelihood opportunities.
UNDP said the project will focus on strengthening local livelihoods, improving resilience and supporting community-based solutions. Empowerment of women and girls will be a central component, particularly for those facing severe social and economic barriers in their daily lives.
OCHA has previously warned that nearly 22 million people in Afghanistan are likely to require humanitarian assistance in 2026, as aid agencies contend with funding shortfalls, rising hunger levels and the continued influx of returnees.
Humanitarian organizations have renewed calls for sustained international support, warning that without adequate funding and long-term investment, food insecurity and poverty are likely to worsen further across the country.
International Sports
Winter Olympics 2026 just 18 days away as global countdown begins
The Games will be hosted across multiple venues in Italy, with competitions taking place in Milan, Cortina d’Ampezzo and surrounding alpine regions.
With just 18 days to go, anticipation is building ahead of the 2026 Winter Olympic Games, set to bring together the world’s top winter athletes for one of the biggest sporting events on the global calendar.
The Games will be hosted across multiple venues in Italy, with competitions taking place in Milan, Cortina d’Ampezzo and surrounding alpine regions.
More than 2,900 athletes from over 90 countries are expected to compete across a wide range of winter sports, including alpine skiing, snowboarding, ice hockey, figure skating, speed skating and biathlon.
Organisers say final preparations are entering their last phase, with venues, athlete villages and transport systems undergoing final checks. Security measures have also been tightened as host cities prepare to welcome athletes, officials and spectators from around the world.
The 2026 edition will feature 116 medal events, including several new and expanded disciplines aimed at attracting younger audiences and increasing gender balance across competitions. Officials have described the Games as a celebration of sport, sustainability and international unity.
Ariana Television Network (ATN) has confirmed it will broadcast the Winter Olympics across Afghanistan, allowing fans to follow the action live and stay connected with one of the world’s premier sporting spectacles.
ATN officials said the coverage reflects a commitment to bringing major global sporting events to Afghan audiences, offering viewers access to international competition and inspiring young people through sport.
The Winter Olympics will officially open on February 6, with the opening ceremony expected to showcase Italian culture, history and innovation, before athletes take to the ice and snow in pursuit of Olympic glory.
As the countdown continues, sports fans across the world — including in Afghanistan — are preparing to tune in to witness moments of drama, achievement and international sportsmanship on the Olympic stage.
Follow Ariana News and Ariana Television’s social media pages for updates.
Casualties reported after explosion rocks downtown Kabul
Tune in tomorrow to Ariana Television for AFC U23 Asian Cup semi-finals
500-kg bomb safely defused in Herat
UN warns of worsening hunger crisis in Afghanistan
Winter Olympics 2026 just 18 days away as global countdown begins
Afghanistan exports 10 containers of batteries to Saudi Arabia and UAE for first time
Pakistani cleric condemns lifetime immunity for Army Chief as un-Islamic
Turkey withdraws from Afghanistan-Pakistan mediation amid rising tensions
Afghanistan signs 30-year deal for marble mining in Daikundi
Sharp drop in exports to Afghanistan drives Pakistan’s trade deficit surge
Saar: Qatar’s call for engagement with Afghanistan
Tahawol: Discussion on fate of Gaza ceasefire
Saar: Review of possible US attack on Iran
Tawsia: Progress in Trans-Afghan Railway Project
Saar: Discussion on continuation of protests in Iran
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghan envoy in UAE holds talks with Etihad Airways on launch of direct flights
-
Latest News3 days ago
Over 5.2 million Afghans return from Iran, Pakistan in 2025; IFRC warns of growing crisis
-
Latest News4 days ago
Pakistan repatriates nearly 1 million illegal Afghans through Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghan embassy in New Delhi engages with business community
-
Regional2 days ago
Pakistan army orders evacuation of Tirah Valley, fears of mass displacement grow
-
Latest News2 days ago
Afghanistan appoints Charge d’Affaires in India amid growing engagement
-
Sport2 days ago
Naveen-ul-Haq out of WI T20Is and 2026 World Cup; Zia-ur-Rahman Sharifi in
-
Latest News4 days ago
Mujahid dispels claims of rifts within the Islamic Emirate