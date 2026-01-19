500-kg bomb safely defused in Herat

Officials from Afghanistan’s National Disaster Preparedness Authority (NDPA) have confirmed that a 500-kilogram bomb, leftover from past conflicts, was safely defused in Enjil district, Herat province, averting a potential humanitarian disaster.

According to the NDPA, the device was discovered after local residents alerted emergency services.

Technical teams, along with operational units from the international demining organization HALO Trust, coordinated with relevant authorities to carry out the delicate operation.

Following a thorough assessment, the bomb was removed from the residential area and transported to an uninhabited location, where it was destroyed in full compliance with safety standards.

Officials emphasized that rapid coordination and adherence to protocols prevented what could have been a deadly incident.

Authorities said the bomb was initially found when a resident came across it while digging the foundation for a house. The swift response of the NDPA and partner organizations ensured the safety of the surrounding community.

The National Disaster Preparedness Authority praised public vigilance and urged citizens to immediately report any unexploded ordnance or suspicious objects from previous conflicts to emergency numbers, so that timely and safe action can be taken.