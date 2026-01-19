Casualties reported after explosion rocks downtown Kabul

The United Nations has warned that Afghanistan is facing a deepening food security crisis, with an estimated 17.4 million people expected to experience acute hunger in 2026, more than one-third of the country’s population.

In its latest assessment, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said 4.7 million people are projected to fall into emergency levels of food insecurity, marking a significant deterioration compared with last year.

OCHA warned that Afghanistan is set to remain one of the world’s largest and most complex humanitarian crises in 2026.

The agency attributed the worsening situation to a combination of persistent challenges, including a fragile economy, the impacts of climate change, recurring droughts, natural disasters, prolonged conflict and chronic underinvestment in basic services. These pressures, the report said, have been further compounded by the large-scale return of migrants from neighbouring countries and growing food shortages.

“An estimated 17.4 million people—more than one-third of the population—are expected to face acute food insecurity in 2026, including millions in emergency conditions,” OCHA said, describing the outlook as significantly worse than the previous year.

At the same time, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) announced the launch of a Joint Sustainable Solutions Project in eastern Afghanistan.

The initiative is being implemented in partnership with nine organizations and is funded through the Afghanistan Special Trust Fund. It aims to support returning migrants who arrive with limited assets and few livelihood opportunities.

UNDP said the project will focus on strengthening local livelihoods, improving resilience and supporting community-based solutions. Empowerment of women and girls will be a central component, particularly for those facing severe social and economic barriers in their daily lives.

OCHA has previously warned that nearly 22 million people in Afghanistan are likely to require humanitarian assistance in 2026, as aid agencies contend with funding shortfalls, rising hunger levels and the continued influx of returnees.

Humanitarian organizations have renewed calls for sustained international support, warning that without adequate funding and long-term investment, food insecurity and poverty are likely to worsen further across the country.