Three drug traffickers killed along Afghanistan–Tajikistan border

Three drug traffickers were killed during an armed clash with Tajik border forces along the Afghanistan–Tajikistan border, according to local Afghan authorities.

Ehsanullah Kamgar, spokesperson for Badakhshan police, said the incident took place two nights ago when the individuals — residents of Khwahan district in Badakhshan province — were attempting to smuggle narcotics into Tajik territory.

Tajik border guards reportedly detected the group, which led to an exchange of gunfire between the two sides.

Kamgar added that based on information from the Khwahan District Police, the bodies of the three traffickers were handed over to Afghan border forces after the confrontation ended.

Authorities have not yet released details about the type or quantity of narcotics involved. Investigations into the incident are ongoing.