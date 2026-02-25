Abdul Wasi meets head of council for Hindus and Sikhs in Afghanistan

The Chief of Staff of the Prime Minister’s Office of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), Mullah Abdul Wasi, met on Wednesday with Manjit Singh Lamba, Head of the Council of Hindus and Sikhs of Afghanistan, along with several members of the council.

According to a statement from Arg, in the meeting which was also attended by Mahmood Zakiri, Head of Political and Public Affairs, Singh Lamba expressed satisfaction and thanked the officials of the Islamic Emirate for listening to their problems and demands and for assuring them that these would be addressed.

He said the Hindus and Sikhs of Afghanistan are committed to their country. He also presented their demands and proposals regarding seized lands and properties, electricity, a license for traditional medicine, and the Dharamsal in Shor Bazaar, Kabul, which has fallen under the road construction plan.

During the meeting, Abdul Wasi assured them that he would share their problems and demands with the relevant authorities in order to resolve them, and that he would also convey their proposal regarding the traditional medicine license to the Ministry of Public Health.