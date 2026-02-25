Latest News
Abdul Wasi meets head of council for Hindus and Sikhs in Afghanistan
The Chief of Staff of the Prime Minister’s Office of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), Mullah Abdul Wasi, met on Wednesday with Manjit Singh Lamba, Head of the Council of Hindus and Sikhs of Afghanistan, along with several members of the council.
According to a statement from Arg, in the meeting which was also attended by Mahmood Zakiri, Head of Political and Public Affairs, Singh Lamba expressed satisfaction and thanked the officials of the Islamic Emirate for listening to their problems and demands and for assuring them that these would be addressed.
He said the Hindus and Sikhs of Afghanistan are committed to their country. He also presented their demands and proposals regarding seized lands and properties, electricity, a license for traditional medicine, and the Dharamsal in Shor Bazaar, Kabul, which has fallen under the road construction plan.
During the meeting, Abdul Wasi assured them that he would share their problems and demands with the relevant authorities in order to resolve them, and that he would also convey their proposal regarding the traditional medicine license to the Ministry of Public Health.
Latest News
Two injured in Badakhshan earthquake
Sources report that following an earthquake in Fayzabad, the capital of Badakhshan province, two workers who were collecting sand in the Jowzgun Valley, first district of the province, were injured due to a landslide.
According to sources, the two workers were transferred to the provincial hospital after the incident and are receiving medical care.
The earthquake, which occurred on Wednesday afternoon was also felt in Kabul and Nangarhar provinces.
However, the U.S. Geological Survey has not yet released information regarding the magnitude, depth, or epicenter of this earthquake.
Last Friday, a 5.8-magnitude earthquake also shook northeastern Afghanistan.
Latest News
Afghan returnee crisis deepens after deadly shooting in Balochistan and fresh UN warning
The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) has warned that mass returns are worsening an already fragile humanitarian situation in Afghanistan.
Two Afghan women were killed and three others seriously injured when Pakistani security forces reportedly opened fire on a vehicle carrying Afghan migrants in Pakistan’s southwestern province of Balochistan.
According to local sources, the bodies of the victims and the wounded were taken to a nearby hospital, while several other Afghan nationals were detained following the incident.
Details surrounding the circumstances of the shooting remain unclear.
The violence comes amid mounting concern over the growing returnee crisis.
In a newly released report, UNAMA said nearly five million Afghans — roughly 10 percent of the country’s population — have returned over the past two years, largely driven by forced deportations and stricter migration policies in neighboring countries, particularly Iran and Pakistan.
The report states that in 2025 alone, approximately 2.78 million Afghans returned home, including 1.88 million from Iran and 899,000 from Pakistan. Nearly one-third of the returnees are women and girls.
At the height of the influx, daily arrivals from Iran reached between 30,000 and 40,000 people, placing severe strain on border registration systems, transport networks, and basic services.
UNAMA stressed the urgent need for expanded shelter, food assistance, livelihood opportunities, and long-term reintegration programs. It warned that without sustained international support, returnees — particularly women, girls, and children, including unaccompanied minors — could face heightened vulnerability and increased risk of social instability.
Latest News
Iran’s envoy calls for restraint and dialogue between Kabul and Islamabad
Reza Amiri Moghadam, Iran’s ambassador to Pakistan, has urged restraint and continued dialogue between Kabul and Islamabad amid heightened tensions following recent Pakistani airstrikes in eastern Afghanistan.
Speaking at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad, Amiri Moghadam cautioned that further escalation would serve no side and risk destabilizing the broader region.
He said actors opposed to regional stability could exploit the situation and emphasized that sustained diplomatic engagement — particularly on border security and cooperation — is essential to prevent further deterioration.
The envoy added that despite ongoing differences and challenges in relations with Afghanistan, Tehran has pursued practical engagement, similar to its approach under the previous Afghan government, though Iran has not formally recognized the current administration.
Earlier, Iran’s Foreign Ministry signaled its readiness to help ease tensions between Kabul and Islamabad, reaffirming support for diplomatic efforts to resolve disputes.
The comments follow Pakistani airstrikes in Nangarhar and Paktika provinces, which local sources say caused civilian casualties.
