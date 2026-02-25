Two injured in Badakhshan earthquake

Sources report that following an earthquake in Fayzabad, the capital of Badakhshan province, two workers who were collecting sand in the Jowzgun Valley, first district of the province, were injured due to a landslide.

According to sources, the two workers were transferred to the provincial hospital after the incident and are receiving medical care.

The earthquake, which occurred on Wednesday afternoon was also felt in Kabul and Nangarhar provinces.

However, the U.S. Geological Survey has not yet released information regarding the magnitude, depth, or epicenter of this earthquake.

Last Friday, a 5.8-magnitude earthquake also shook northeastern Afghanistan.