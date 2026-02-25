Bayat Foundation delivers Ramadan aid packages to dozens of needy families in Farah

The Bayat Foundation has continued its annual Ramadan assistance campaign by distributing food packages to dozens of vulnerable families in western Farah province, as part of its broader humanitarian outreach across Afghanistan.

The initiative aims to support families facing acute poverty and economic hardship during the holy month of Ramadan — a time traditionally marked by charity, compassion, and community solidarity.

Each aid package includes essential food staples such as flour, rice, and cooking oil, providing critical support to households struggling to meet their daily needs.

Friadoon Abdullah, the Bayat Foundation’s representative in Farah, said the assistance followed a detailed assessment process.

“Bayat Foundation’s survey team had previously identified needy families across various districts and villages of Farah province,” Abdullah said. “Today, these food packages, which include flour, rice, and oil, are being distributed to those most in need.”

Established in 2006 by Afghan-American entrepreneur Dr Ehsanullah Bayat, the Bayat Foundation is one of Afghanistan’s largest private charitable organizations.

Over the past two decades, it has delivered emergency relief, healthcare services, educational support, and seasonal assistance programs throughout the country.

Its annual Ramadan campaign is among its most significant initiatives, reaching thousands of families each year.

Beneficiaries in Farah expressed appreciation for the timely support.

“Thanks to the Bayat Foundation for providing this aid to needy people in Farah province during the blessed month of Ramadan,” one recipient said.

Another added, “We are grateful to the Bayat Charity Foundation for assisting us during Ramadan.”

Foundation officials say the Ramadan aid campaign will continue through the end of the holy month, with distributions planned in Kabul and several other provinces as part of its nationwide relief effort.