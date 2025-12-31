Latest News
Achievements of Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan in various sectors during 2025
On the eve of the end of 2025, Zabihullah Mujahid highlighted the achievements and performance of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) over the past year across various sectors.
TAPI Project
The spokesperson of the Islamic Emirate, Zabihullah Mujahid, stated regarding the TAPI project that so far, 16 kilometers of pipelines have been laid in Afghan territory. He added that preparations have been made for the installation of an additional 87 kilometers of the project.
He emphasized: “As soon as the pipes arrive, one kilometer of pipeline will be laid daily. Moreover, 66 kilometers remain to connect the gas pipeline to the city of Herat.”
Mining Sector
Mujahid stated that over the past year, the extraction and professional processing of dozens of mines have begun, while geophysical studies of many other mines have been completed, and work to start their operational phases is ongoing. He noted that this sector has provided opportunities for thousands of people.
Electricity Sector
Mujahid mentioned that in the past year, the production of tens of megawatts of solar power has begun. Additionally, a contract to produce 10,000 megawatts of electricity has been signed with a company, and numerous other electricity production contracts have been concluded with domestic and international companies in various areas.
Transport Sector
Mujahid stated that reconstruction work on major highways has also begun, including the second lane of the Kabul–Ghazni road, the remaining sections of the Salang Pass, the Wakhan Corridor, the second lane of the Kabul–Nangarhar road, the second lane of the Kabul–Logar road, and the reconstruction of dozens of roads in primary provinces including Kabul. Furthermore, the reconstruction of roads in some secondary provinces and the expansion of roads from provincial centers to remote districts continues.
He added that the country’s connection to regional and neighboring countries via railway is also progressing rapidly.
Industrial Sector
Mujahid added that Afghanistan currently has domestic production in 24 sectors, including agricultural products, medicines, foodstuffs, handicrafts, and several others, providing a wide and suitable environment for investment.
He noted that domestic and foreign investors can actively invest in chemical industries, construction materials, machinery and metal industries, pharmaceutical production, printing, carpentry and paper industries, light industries, food production, and other industrial sectors.
Project Implementation in Kabul
The spokesperson also said that over the past year, a total of 375 projects have been planned in Kabul.
He added that 170 projects have been completed so far, while 205 projects are currently under implementation.
According to him, the responsibility for funding and supervising these projects lies with the Kabul Municipality.
Latest News
Bayat Foundation distributes winter aid to dozens of needy families in Kabul
Bayat Foundation, known for its long-standing humanitarian activities across Afghanistan, reaffirmed its commitment to continuing winter aid distributions nationwide.
Bayat Foundation has distributed winter assistance to dozens of vulnerable families in Kabul as part of its annual humanitarian support program.
According to the foundation, the aid packages—containing flour, rice, cooking oil, and blankets—were distributed to needy families in Police District 8 of the capital. Haji Mohammad Ismail, Deputy Head of the Bayat Foundation, said the winter assistance program is ongoing and will soon expand beyond Kabul to other provinces.
“Our goal is to support families facing serious economic hardship, especially during the cold winter months,” Ismail said. “These efforts will continue in Kabul and across other provinces to reach as many vulnerable households as possible.”
Recipients expressed appreciation for the assistance, describing it as crucial amid the arrival of winter and rising living costs. Beneficiaries also urged other charitable organizations to increase their support for impoverished families during the harsh winter season.
Bayat Foundation, known for its long-standing humanitarian activities across Afghanistan, reaffirmed its commitment to continuing winter aid distributions nationwide to help ease the burden on vulnerable communities.
Latest News
Protection needs in Afghanistan remain at critical levels: IOM
According to the report, IOM provided protection services to more than 132,000 people across Afghanistan in 2025.
The International Organization for Migration (IOM) says protection needs across Afghanistan remain at critical levels, with vulnerable populations continuing to face serious shortages of essential services and support.
In a report released on Tuesday, IOM warned that women, children, youth, and other marginalized groups are exposed to significant security and social risks, highlighting the urgent need for sustained protection assistance nationwide.
According to the report, IOM provided protection services to more than 132,000 people across Afghanistan in 2025. A total of 132,775 individuals accessed protection support, while an additional 64,877 people received emergency cash and in-kind assistance.
The report also noted that 73,179 individuals benefited from specialized protection services at border crossings and return areas. In addition, 8,101 women and girls gained access to dedicated services tailored to their specific protection needs.
IOM emphasized that ongoing economic and social challenges continue to drive high levels of protection needs across the country, stressing that delivering specialized support to vulnerable communities remains a top priority.
The warning comes as IOM previously reported that it helped preserve 9,599 jobs in Afghanistan in 2025 and created new employment opportunities for thousands of people, as part of broader efforts to strengthen resilience and support livelihoods amid the country’s prolonged humanitarian crisis.
Latest News
UN sends nine humanitarian aid containers toward Torkham crossing
So far, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has not commented on the reported aid shipment.
Pakistani media on Wednesday reported that nine containers carrying United Nations humanitarian assistance for Afghanistan have been dispatched from the Jamrud terminal in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa toward the Torkham border crossing.
According to the reports, the shipment includes food supplies donated by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) to support Afghan civilians. Officials said that in a second phase, UNICEF is expected to send additional humanitarian assistance, including medicines and healthcare equipment, to Afghanistan.
Pakistani authorities stated that the clearance and customs process will begin once formal authorization is received from Afghan officials. They added that customs staff at the Torkham crossing are fully prepared to facilitate the transit of the UN consignments following final approval.
So far, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has not commented on the reported aid shipment.
The development comes as trade routes between Afghanistan and Pakistan, including the key Torkham crossing, have remained closed since October 11 amid heightened tensions between the two countries.
Saar: Afghanistan’s major humanitarian disaster in 2026 discussed
Achievements of Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan in various sectors during 2025
Rashid Khan to lead Afghanistan at T20 World Cup 2026
Bayat Foundation distributes winter aid to dozens of needy families in Kabul
ATN delivered unmatched live and exclusive sports coverage through 2025
Afghanistan exports 10 containers of batteries to Saudi Arabia and UAE for first time
Pakistani cleric condemns lifetime immunity for Army Chief as un-Islamic
Islamic Emirate declines to attend Tehran meeting on Afghanistan
Afghanistan signs 30-year deal for marble mining in Daikundi
Sharp drop in exports to Afghanistan drives Pakistan’s trade deficit surge
Saar: Afghanistan’s major humanitarian disaster in 2026 discussed
Tahawol: Concerns over forced return of Afghan refugees
Saar: US President’s warning to Iran discussed
Tahawol: Kabul and Islamabad: latest stances and updates
Saar: Khalilzad’s visit to Kabul discussed
Trending
-
Latest News2 days ago
Russia says it is not ready to accept Afghan workers on a large scale
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghanistan launches investigation into border incidents with Tajikistan
-
Business4 days ago
Uzbekistan exports $1.3 billion in goods to Afghanistan in first 11 months of 2025
-
Latest News3 days ago
Kabul condemns Israel’s recognition of breakaway Somaliland region
-
Health3 days ago
India delivers ambulances to Afghanistan amid growing health cooperation
-
Latest News2 days ago
Afghanistan finalizes roadmap for TAP power transmission project
-
Latest News3 days ago
Pakistan FM welcomes Afghan clerics’ fatwa against use of soil for attacks
-
Latest News2 days ago
IEA official highlights U.S. role in major development projects in Afghanistan