Achievements of Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan in various sectors during 2025

On the eve of the end of 2025, Zabihullah Mujahid highlighted the achievements and performance of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) over the past year across various sectors.

TAPI Project

The spokesperson of the Islamic Emirate, Zabihullah Mujahid, stated regarding the TAPI project that so far, 16 kilometers of pipelines have been laid in Afghan territory. He added that preparations have been made for the installation of an additional 87 kilometers of the project.

He emphasized: “As soon as the pipes arrive, one kilometer of pipeline will be laid daily. Moreover, 66 kilometers remain to connect the gas pipeline to the city of Herat.”

Mining Sector

Mujahid stated that over the past year, the extraction and professional processing of dozens of mines have begun, while geophysical studies of many other mines have been completed, and work to start their operational phases is ongoing. He noted that this sector has provided opportunities for thousands of people.

Electricity Sector

Mujahid mentioned that in the past year, the production of tens of megawatts of solar power has begun. Additionally, a contract to produce 10,000 megawatts of electricity has been signed with a company, and numerous other electricity production contracts have been concluded with domestic and international companies in various areas.

Transport Sector

Mujahid stated that reconstruction work on major highways has also begun, including the second lane of the Kabul–Ghazni road, the remaining sections of the Salang Pass, the Wakhan Corridor, the second lane of the Kabul–Nangarhar road, the second lane of the Kabul–Logar road, and the reconstruction of dozens of roads in primary provinces including Kabul. Furthermore, the reconstruction of roads in some secondary provinces and the expansion of roads from provincial centers to remote districts continues.

He added that the country’s connection to regional and neighboring countries via railway is also progressing rapidly.

Industrial Sector

Mujahid added that Afghanistan currently has domestic production in 24 sectors, including agricultural products, medicines, foodstuffs, handicrafts, and several others, providing a wide and suitable environment for investment.

He noted that domestic and foreign investors can actively invest in chemical industries, construction materials, machinery and metal industries, pharmaceutical production, printing, carpentry and paper industries, light industries, food production, and other industrial sectors.

Project Implementation in Kabul

The spokesperson also said that over the past year, a total of 375 projects have been planned in Kabul.

He added that 170 projects have been completed so far, while 205 projects are currently under implementation.

According to him, the responsibility for funding and supervising these projects lies with the Kabul Municipality.