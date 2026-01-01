Connect with us

Five from same family killed in house roof collapse in Herat

Published

2 hours ago

on

Five members of a single family lost their lives and one person was injured after the roof of their house collapsed in the province, sources said.

The incident occurred on Wednesday in Kabkan village, Oba district. According to officials, the victims included four children and one woman.

The injured individual, identified as the head of the family, was initially treated at the Oba District Health Center and later transferred to Herat city for advanced medical care.

Afghanistan, Oman discuss expanding transport and aviation cooperation

Officials said the meetings reflect both countries’ interest in boosting regional connectivity, facilitating trade and transit, and enhancing technical cooperation in civil aviation.

Published

9 minutes ago

on

January 1, 2026

By

Afghanistan’s Minister of Transport and Aviation, Hamidullah Akhundzada, has met with senior Omani officials to explore ways of strengthening bilateral cooperation in transport and aviation sectors.

During a meeting with Oman’s Minister of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, Saeed bin Hamoud Al Maawali, the two sides discussed expanding transport relations, enhancing bilateral cooperation in transport services, and reviewing potential memorandums of understanding in the sector.

In a separate meeting with Naif bin Ali Al Amri, President of Oman’s Civil Aviation Authority, discussions focused on strengthening cooperation in air traffic services, cargo transportation, the development of air corridors, and capacity-building for professional aviation staff.

Officials said the meetings reflect both countries’ interest in boosting regional connectivity, facilitating trade and transit, and enhancing technical cooperation in civil aviation.

The talks are seen as part of broader efforts to deepen regional partnerships and support the development of Afghanistan’s transport and aviation infrastructure.

UK backs stability and a better future for Afghans, envoy says

The UK envoy added that he hopes the new year will mark the beginning of positive change for Afghanistan, bringing progress and greater prospects for its people.

Published

39 minutes ago

on

January 1, 2026

By

Richard Lindsay, the United Kingdom’s Special Representative for Afghanistan, has extended New Year greetings to the people of Afghanistan, expressing hope that 2026 will bring peaceful, safe, and hopeful to the country.

In a message shared on social media platform X, Lindsay said the UK stands alongside the Afghan people and remains committed to supporting a future based on stability, expanded opportunities, and the protection of human dignity for all citizens.

The UK envoy added that he hopes the new year will mark the beginning of positive change for Afghanistan, bringing progress and greater prospects for its people.

Putin, Rahmon discuss Afghanistan-linked security concerns

According to a Kremlin statement, the two leaders held a phone conversation focusing on bilateral cooperation, regional developments, and shared security priorities.

Published

1 hour ago

on

January 1, 2026

By

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Tajikistan’s President Emomali Rahmon have discussed regional security challenges linked to Afghanistan, amid rising concerns over border stability and cross-border militancy, the Kremlin said.

According to a Kremlin statement, the two leaders held a phone conversation focusing on bilateral cooperation, regional developments, and shared security priorities. While specific details of their discussion on Afghanistan were not disclosed, both presidents underscored the importance of strengthening strategic partnership and regional coordination.

The talks come as Tajikistan reports a surge in cross-border security incidents. On December 25, Tajikistan’s State Committee for National Security reported an armed clash with militants infiltrating from Afghan territory, resulting in the deaths of three insurgents and two Tajik border guards.

Earlier, two separate attacks linked to Afghan territory reportedly killed five people, prompting President Rahmon to instruct security agencies to reassess border protection measures and security strategies.

Russia and Tajikistan maintain close security cooperation, including joint military drills and intelligence sharing, aimed at countering security threats originating from Afghanistan and the wider region.

President Rahmon recently inaugurated a new tank training ground and four additional border outposts along the Afghan frontier to bolster defensive capabilities.

