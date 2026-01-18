Afghan army chief heads to Qatar for defense exhibition

Fasihuddin Fetrat, Chief of Staff of the Afghan Armed Forces, traveled to Qatar on Sunday to attend the Doha International Maritime Defense Exhibition and Conference (DIMDEX 2026).

The Ministry of National Defense confirmed the visit through its spokesperson, Enayatullah Khwarazmi, via his X (formerly Twitter) account.

The Doha International Maritime Defense Exhibition and Conference (DIMDEX) will take place January 19-22.

This year’s edition of DIMDEX is set to be its largest since the event’s launch in 2008, officials said.