Forced returns at Torkham crossing leave Afghan families struggling

The Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) has warned that around 500 Afghan families are being forced to return each day from Pakistan to Afghanistan through the Torkham crossing, deepening an already fragile humanitarian situation.

According to the NRC, many of the returning families arrive with little or no resources, leaving them vulnerable upon return. Aid workers say families often lack adequate shelter, face severe challenges in finding employment, and struggle to secure sufficient food. Access to essential services, including healthcare and clean drinking water, also remains limited for many returnees.

The organization said the situation is particularly worrying as Afghanistan continues to face economic hardship, widespread poverty and scarce job opportunities, making reintegration extremely difficult for those returning under pressure.

“The conditions facing these families are deeply concerning,” the NRC said in a statement, calling for urgent humanitarian assistance to help meet basic needs and prevent further deterioration in living conditions.

Humanitarian agencies have repeatedly cautioned that without immediate international support, forced returnees risk falling deeper into poverty, placing additional strain on host communities that are already overwhelmed by years of conflict, displacement and economic decline.

The NRC’s warning follows a recent report by the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), which said more than 5.2 million Afghans have returned from neighbouring Iran and Pakistan since the beginning of 2025.

The report noted that the scale of returns is placing unprecedented pressure on Afghanistan’s limited humanitarian and social support systems.

Aid groups say sustained funding and coordinated international action are critical to address the growing needs of returnees and to support stability in communities receiving large numbers of displaced families.