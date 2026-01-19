Latest News
Forced returns at Torkham crossing leave Afghan families struggling
The Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) has warned that around 500 Afghan families are being forced to return each day from Pakistan to Afghanistan through the Torkham crossing, deepening an already fragile humanitarian situation.
According to the NRC, many of the returning families arrive with little or no resources, leaving them vulnerable upon return. Aid workers say families often lack adequate shelter, face severe challenges in finding employment, and struggle to secure sufficient food. Access to essential services, including healthcare and clean drinking water, also remains limited for many returnees.
The organization said the situation is particularly worrying as Afghanistan continues to face economic hardship, widespread poverty and scarce job opportunities, making reintegration extremely difficult for those returning under pressure.
“The conditions facing these families are deeply concerning,” the NRC said in a statement, calling for urgent humanitarian assistance to help meet basic needs and prevent further deterioration in living conditions.
Humanitarian agencies have repeatedly cautioned that without immediate international support, forced returnees risk falling deeper into poverty, placing additional strain on host communities that are already overwhelmed by years of conflict, displacement and economic decline.
The NRC’s warning follows a recent report by the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), which said more than 5.2 million Afghans have returned from neighbouring Iran and Pakistan since the beginning of 2025.
The report noted that the scale of returns is placing unprecedented pressure on Afghanistan’s limited humanitarian and social support systems.
Aid groups say sustained funding and coordinated international action are critical to address the growing needs of returnees and to support stability in communities receiving large numbers of displaced families.
Afghan army chief heads to Qatar for defense exhibition
Fasihuddin Fetrat, Chief of Staff of the Afghan Armed Forces, traveled to Qatar on Sunday to attend the Doha International Maritime Defense Exhibition and Conference (DIMDEX 2026).
The Ministry of National Defense confirmed the visit through its spokesperson, Enayatullah Khwarazmi, via his X (formerly Twitter) account.
The Doha International Maritime Defense Exhibition and Conference (DIMDEX) will take place January 19-22.
This year’s edition of DIMDEX is set to be its largest since the event’s launch in 2008, officials said.
Children to be transferred from private to government orphanages in Afghanistan
The Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs has announced plans to transfer children from private orphanages to government-run facilities.
The initiative aims to ensure better services and provide a healthy education for children, the ministry said in a statement on Sunday.
The ministry also highlighted that the Islamic Emirate has established separate orphanages for boys and girls across all provinces, currently serving more than 10,000 children.
Top Afghan graduates to be recruited into government institutions
The Ministry of Higher Education announced on Sunday that, by the directive of the Supreme Leader, Afghanistan’s top university graduates will be recruited into government institutions.
According to the ministry, approximately 1,555 top graduates from across Afghanistan have been selected and will be recruited based on their field of study.
