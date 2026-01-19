International Sports
Winter Olympics 2026 just 18 days away as global countdown begins
The Games will be hosted across multiple venues in Italy, with competitions taking place in Milan, Cortina d’Ampezzo and surrounding alpine regions.
With just 18 days to go, anticipation is building ahead of the 2026 Winter Olympic Games, set to bring together the world’s top winter athletes for one of the biggest sporting events on the global calendar.
The Games will be hosted across multiple venues in Italy, with competitions taking place in Milan, Cortina d’Ampezzo and surrounding alpine regions.
More than 2,900 athletes from over 90 countries are expected to compete across a wide range of winter sports, including alpine skiing, snowboarding, ice hockey, figure skating, speed skating and biathlon.
Organisers say final preparations are entering their last phase, with venues, athlete villages and transport systems undergoing final checks. Security measures have also been tightened as host cities prepare to welcome athletes, officials and spectators from around the world.
The 2026 edition will feature 116 medal events, including several new and expanded disciplines aimed at attracting younger audiences and increasing gender balance across competitions. Officials have described the Games as a celebration of sport, sustainability and international unity.
Ariana Television Network (ATN) has confirmed it will broadcast the Winter Olympics across Afghanistan, allowing fans to follow the action live and stay connected with one of the world’s premier sporting spectacles.
ATN officials said the coverage reflects a commitment to bringing major global sporting events to Afghan audiences, offering viewers access to international competition and inspiring young people through sport.
The Winter Olympics will officially open on February 6, with the opening ceremony expected to showcase Italian culture, history and innovation, before athletes take to the ice and snow in pursuit of Olympic glory.
As the countdown continues, sports fans across the world — including in Afghanistan — are preparing to tune in to witness moments of drama, achievement and international sportsmanship on the Olympic stage.
Follow Ariana News and Ariana Television’s social media pages for updates.
International Sports
ATN secures broadcast rights to Carabao Cup semis across Afghanistan
Afghan football fans are set to be treated to a series of highly anticipated Carabao Cup matches starting Tuesday, as the competition reaches the decisive semi-final stage of the tournament.
The final four teams will battle over two legs for a coveted place in the final at Wembley, with the action broadcast live in Afghanistan Ariana Television Network (ATN).
The Carabao Cup, also known as the English League Cup (ELC), is regarded as one of the three major honours of the domestic football season in England.
The competition brings together 92 teams from the top four tiers of English football — the Premier League, Championship, League One and League Two — offering a unique platform where giants of the game and lower-league sides compete in a straight knockout format.
After months of intense action, the tournament has now reached its semi-final round, featuring four teams that have successfully navigated a series of single-elimination ties.
Unlike earlier rounds, the semi-finals are played over two legs, with each team hosting one match, adding tactical depth and drama as aggregate scores determine who advances.
This stage of the competition traditionally delivers high-quality football, as clubs balance domestic league ambitions with the opportunity to secure early silverware and a place in a major final.
Who’s in the Semi-Finals
After an intense run of quarter-final fixtures, the four surviving sides in the competition are:
Manchester City — progressing after a strong quarter-final performance, including a standout goal that sealed their place in the last four.
Newcastle United — joining City in the semi-finals following victory in their knockout tie.
Chelsea — booked their place by defeating Cardiff City in the quarter-final and will face a Premier League rival next.
Arsenal — set to complete the semi-final line-up, awaiting the outcome of their quarter-final opponent to confirm their exact opponent.
Matchups and Schedule
The semi-final ties will be played over two legs, with the first legs scheduled for the week commencing 12 January 2026 and the second legs in the week beginning 2 February 2026. This two-leg format gives each club a home game and builds drama as aggregate scores decide who advances to the Carabao Cup final at Wembley Stadium in March.
Defending champions Newcastle will face Manchester City, while Chelsea will take on Arsenal in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup.
Newcastle will be at home in the first leg against City on January 13, while Chelsea will host the first leg of the two-legged semi-final at Stamford Bridge on January 14.
Meanwhile, the return legs take place the following month as Arsenal entertain Chelsea on February 3 and Newcastle travel to Man City on February 4.
The final will be played on March 22 and also broadcast live by ATN.
The Carabao Cup has often provided memorable moments and surprise results, reinforcing its reputation as one of English football’s most exciting knockout tournaments.
ATN’s live coverage on Ariana Television meanwhile ensures Afghan viewers can follow every goal, key moment and twist as the semi-final ties get underway.
With a place in the final on the line, fans can expect fast-paced, high-stakes football as the remaining contenders chase Carabao Cup glory.
For updates and broadcast times, fans can follow Ariana News, and Ariana Television’s social media pages.
International Sports
World gears up for Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics
Ariana Television Network (ATN) will bring the excitement live and free to Afghan viewers, offering full coverage of the Games’ opening ceremony, daily competitions, and highlights.
With just over a month to go, the world is gearing up for the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games, set to take place from 6 to 22 February 2026 across northern Italy.
Ariana Television Network (ATN) will bring the excitement live and free to Afghan viewers, offering full coverage of the Games’ opening ceremony, daily competitions, and highlights.
The 2026 Games are historic, being the first Winter Olympics to span multiple cities and regions. The opening ceremony will take place in Milan, Italy’s fashion and business capital, while the alpine town of Cortina d’Ampezzo, a former host of the 1956 Winter Olympics, will host many mountain-based competitions.
Other venues include Val di Fiemme, Anterselva, Livigno, and Bormio, providing world-class facilities for athletes and spectacular backdrops for viewers.
Athletes from over 90 countries, totaling more than 2,900 competitors, will take part in all traditional winter sports. Events include alpine skiing, cross-country skiing, biathlon, snowboarding, ice hockey, figure skating, speed skating, curling, and more, promising a fortnight of high-speed action, precision skill, and fierce international competition.
The Milano Cortina Games are also being hailed as one of the most sustainable Winter Olympics in history, with organizers prioritizing the use of existing venues and environmentally friendly infrastructure — a theme that resonates with the Olympic spirit of unity and excellence.
With the countdown now underway, Afghan sports fans can look forward to two weeks of Olympic drama and historic moments, all broadcast live by Ariana Radio and Television Network (ATN). From thrilling downhill races to dazzling figure skating performances, ATN ensures viewers will not miss a single moment as the world’s best winter athletes compete for glory.
Fans can stay fully up to date on all live sporting coverage, including the Winter Games, by following Ariana News and Ariana Television’s official social media platforms, where match schedules, kick-off times, broadcast dates and the latest updates will be shared regularly.
Viewers are encouraged to follow these pages to ensure they don’t miss a moment of the world-class sporting action being brought to screens across Afghanistan.
International Sports
ILT20: MI Emirates beat Abu Dhabi Knight Riders to set up final against Desert Vipers
MI Emirates secured a place in the DP World ILT20 Season 4 final with a commanding seven-wicket victory over Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in Qualifier 2 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday. The win sets up a title clash against Desert Vipers on Sunday in Dubai.
After restricting the Knight Riders to 120 for 8, MI Emirates chased down the target comfortably, led by an unbeaten partnership between Tom Banton and Shakib Al Hasan. Allah Ghazanfar impressed with figures of 3 for 24, while Alishan Sharafu top-scored for Abu Dhabi with an unbeaten 50.
MI Emirates made a cautious start to the chase, losing Andre Fletcher early and reaching 26 for 1 at the end of the powerplay as Jason Holder and Sunil Narine applied pressure.
Tom Banton and Muhammad Waseem steadied the innings before Narine dismissed Waseem for 10. Shakib then joined Banton and swung momentum with a 17-run over off Liam Livingstone, bringing up a rapid 50-run stand.
Banton reached his half-century off 49 balls in the 15th over and remained unbeaten on 62. Although Shakib fell for 38, MI Emirates completed the chase with 23 balls to spare.
Earlier, Abu Dhabi Knight Riders struggled for fluency after Michael Pepper was run out in the second over. Brandon McMullen and Liam Livingstone fell cheaply as MI Emirates dominated the powerplay.
Alex Hales and Alishan Sharafu added 47 runs to stabilise the innings, but Ghazanfar removed Hales late in the partnership and later dismissed Jason Holder and Sunil Narine in consecutive deliveries.
Sharafu brought up his half-century off the final ball as the Knight Riders finished on 120 for 8.
Player of the Match Shakib Al Hasan credited the bowlers for setting up the win, while Abu Dhabi captain Jason Holder admitted his side failed to gain momentum on a difficult surface.
Fans across Afghanistan can watch the final between MI Emirates and Desert Vipers from 7pm on Sunday.
Casualties reported after explosion rocks downtown Kabul
Tune in tomorrow to Ariana Television for AFC U23 Asian Cup semi-finals
500-kg bomb safely defused in Herat
UN warns of worsening hunger crisis in Afghanistan
Winter Olympics 2026 just 18 days away as global countdown begins
Afghanistan exports 10 containers of batteries to Saudi Arabia and UAE for first time
Pakistani cleric condemns lifetime immunity for Army Chief as un-Islamic
Turkey withdraws from Afghanistan-Pakistan mediation amid rising tensions
Afghanistan signs 30-year deal for marble mining in Daikundi
Sharp drop in exports to Afghanistan drives Pakistan’s trade deficit surge
Saar: Qatar’s call for engagement with Afghanistan
Tahawol: Discussion on fate of Gaza ceasefire
Saar: Review of possible US attack on Iran
Tawsia: Progress in Trans-Afghan Railway Project
Saar: Discussion on continuation of protests in Iran
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghan envoy in UAE holds talks with Etihad Airways on launch of direct flights
-
Latest News3 days ago
Over 5.2 million Afghans return from Iran, Pakistan in 2025; IFRC warns of growing crisis
-
Latest News4 days ago
Pakistan repatriates nearly 1 million illegal Afghans through Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghan embassy in New Delhi engages with business community
-
Regional2 days ago
Pakistan army orders evacuation of Tirah Valley, fears of mass displacement grow
-
Latest News2 days ago
Afghanistan appoints Charge d’Affaires in India amid growing engagement
-
Sport2 days ago
Naveen-ul-Haq out of WI T20Is and 2026 World Cup; Zia-ur-Rahman Sharifi in
-
Latest News4 days ago
Mujahid dispels claims of rifts within the Islamic Emirate