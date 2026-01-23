Afghan children at risk as winter deepens earthquake hardships

Thousands of children displaced by last year’s earthquakes in Afghanistan are facing heightened risks of life-threatening illnesses as freezing winter temperatures deepen an already dire humanitarian situation, the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has warned.

An estimated 270,000 children remain vulnerable across affected areas, many living in inadequate shelters without sufficient heating, winter clothing or access to basic healthcare.

Prolonged exposure to cold and damp conditions has sharply increased the risk of respiratory infections, hypothermia and other preventable diseases, UNICEF warned this week.

Humanitarian officials say the onset of winter has compounded the challenges facing earthquake-affected families, many of whom are still struggling to recover months after the disaster. Children living in temporary settlements are particularly exposed to rain, snow and poor sanitation, further heightening health risks.

“We are responding quickly by providing winter support and constructing drainage systems in the Khas Kunar camp to divert rain and wastewater,” UNICEF said, underscoring efforts to reduce the spread of disease and improve living conditions for displaced families.

Aid agencies are urging sustained international support, warning that without continued assistance, Afghanistan’s most vulnerable children could face worsening health outcomes during the harsh winter months.