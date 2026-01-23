Latest News
Afghan children at risk as winter deepens earthquake hardships
An estimated 270,000 children remain vulnerable across affected areas, many living in inadequate shelters without sufficient heating, winter clothing or access to basic healthcare.
Thousands of children displaced by last year’s earthquakes in Afghanistan are facing heightened risks of life-threatening illnesses as freezing winter temperatures deepen an already dire humanitarian situation, the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has warned.
An estimated 270,000 children remain vulnerable across affected areas, many living in inadequate shelters without sufficient heating, winter clothing or access to basic healthcare.
Prolonged exposure to cold and damp conditions has sharply increased the risk of respiratory infections, hypothermia and other preventable diseases, UNICEF warned this week.
Humanitarian officials say the onset of winter has compounded the challenges facing earthquake-affected families, many of whom are still struggling to recover months after the disaster. Children living in temporary settlements are particularly exposed to rain, snow and poor sanitation, further heightening health risks.
“We are responding quickly by providing winter support and constructing drainage systems in the Khas Kunar camp to divert rain and wastewater,” UNICEF said, underscoring efforts to reduce the spread of disease and improve living conditions for displaced families.
Aid agencies are urging sustained international support, warning that without continued assistance, Afghanistan’s most vulnerable children could face worsening health outcomes during the harsh winter months.
Latest News
EU launches €10 million initiative to support Afghan women entrepreneurs
The new phase aims to strengthen livelihoods and expand economic opportunities for Afghan women in selected underserved provinces.
The European Union (EU) has announced a €10 million ($10 million) investment to roll out Phase II of the Women’s Economic Empowerment through Local Enterprise Development (WE-LEAD) program, implemented by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).
The new phase aims to strengthen livelihoods and expand economic opportunities for Afghan women in selected underserved provinces.
Building on the achievements of WE-LEAD Phase I and UNDP’s Area-Based Approach for Development Emergency Initiatives (ABADEI), the programme will support women across the economic spectrum — from informal savings groups to micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises. It will provide a package of integrated financial and non-financial services designed to fit Afghanistan’s social and economic realities.
WE-LEAD Phase II focuses on addressing key barriers to women’s economic participation, including limited access to finance, markets, skills, and sustainable income opportunities. The initiative promotes culturally appropriate and Sharia-compliant financial mechanisms, alongside business development services, mentorship, and improved market access.
Key components of the programme include:
- Transforming informal savings groups into Sharia-compliant Rotating Savings and Credit Associations (ROSCAs)
- Expanding access to subsidized Islamic microfinance for women entrepreneurs
- Supporting women-led micro and small enterprises through blended finance and tailored business services
- Integrating women into local value chains using a market systems approach
- Launching a Social Enterprise Idea Challenge to encourage community-driven solutions
Veronika Boskovic Pohar, the EU Chargée d’Affaires to Afghanistan, said the initiative reflects the EU’s commitment to community resilience. “By investing in women-led businesses, communities, and local markets, we are helping Afghan households build resilience and self-sufficiency,” she noted.
UNDP Resident Representative in Afghanistan Stephen Rodriques said the programme would have a broad economic impact. “WE-LEAD Phase II will support thousands of women entrepreneurs with financial literacy, access to Sharia-compliant finance, and business services, contributing to economic recovery and job creation across the country,” he said.
Through the expanded WE-LEAD programme, the EU and UNDP aim to advance women’s economic empowerment, strengthen household resilience, and promote more inclusive and sustainable local development in Afghanistan.
Latest News
Power outages reported in multiple provinces after damage to Uzbekistan line
DABS said the 220-kilovolt transmission line along the Pul-e-Khumri–Kabul route sustained technical damage due to heavy rainfall, snowfall, and strong winds.
Afghanistan’s national power utility, Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS), says electricity supply has been disrupted in several provinces after a major power transmission line importing electricity from Uzbekistan went out of service.
In a statement, DABS said the 220-kilovolt transmission line along the Pul-e-Khumri–Kabul route sustained technical damage due to heavy rainfall, snowfall, and strong winds, forcing it offline.
The outage has resulted in widespread power shortages and intermittent electricity cuts across Parwan, Kapisa, Panjshir, Kabul, Nangarhar, Laghman, Maidan Wardak, Ghazni, Logar, Paktia, Khost, and parts of Baghlan province.
DABS said severe snowfall in the Salang area has so far prevented technical teams from accessing the site and determining the exact location of the fault.
The company added that repair crews will be deployed as soon as weather conditions improve, allowing engineers to locate and repair the damaged section of the line and restore electricity supply.
Latest News
EU Commission pledges €126 million for humanitarian aid in Pakistan, Iran, and Afghanistan
The European Commission noted that the EU and its member states remain the world’s leading humanitarian aid donors.
The European Commission has committed €126 million ($137 million) to support humanitarian operations in Pakistan, Iran, and Afghanistan in 2026, part of an initial €1.9 billion aid package designed to address global crises amid funding shortfalls from other major donors.
The allocation comes as an estimated 239 million people worldwide require humanitarian assistance, the Commission said in a statement on Wednesday. In addition, over €415 million has been reserved to respond to sudden-onset emergencies and to maintain strategic supply chains.
EC Commissioner for Equality, Preparedness, and Crisis Management Hadja Lahbib announced the commitment at the World Economic Forum in Davos, emphasizing the need for private sector engagement and innovative solutions to complement public funding. “The humanitarian system is under unprecedented strain, and public funding alone will not meet the scale of the crisis,” she said.
“Europe is taking action, committing an initial €1.9 billion for 2026. As the largest humanitarian donor, we are taking our political responsibility and leading the global response,” Lahbib added. She will also co-host an event at the WEF on “New Alliances in Aid and Development” to explore partnerships that enhance global humanitarian efforts.
The European Commission noted that the EU and its member states remain the world’s leading humanitarian aid donors.
Rising Displacement
Meanwhile, the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) reported in its 2025 Impact Report that a combination of new emergencies and protracted crises forced millions from their homes last year. By mid-2025, approximately 117.3 million people were forcibly displaced, a slight decrease from the previous year. However, projections indicate that the global displaced population—including returnees and stateless persons—could surpass 136 million by the end of 2026.
UNHCR warned that severe funding cuts have affected all aspects of its operations, including emergency responses, forcing the agency to scale down both activities and staff by one-third.
The agency stressed that without increased and flexible funding, its ability to respond rapidly to new crises will be severely limited, just as global humanitarian needs continue to grow.
EU launches €10 million initiative to support Afghan women entrepreneurs
Russia signals interest in expanding investment and trade ties with Afghanistan
Afghan children at risk as winter deepens earthquake hardships
Trump’s ‘Board of Peace’ takes shape amid global debate
Power outages reported in multiple provinces after damage to Uzbekistan line
Turkey withdraws from Afghanistan-Pakistan mediation amid rising tensions
Sharp drop in exports to Afghanistan drives Pakistan’s trade deficit surge
ICG report says Pakistan most impacted by IEA’s return in Afghanistan
Pakistan approves re-export of stranded Afghan transit trade cargo
Afghanistan–China joint market opens in Kabul
Tahawol: Pakistan’s membership in the Gaza peace board
Saar: Trump’s ‘move’ on Greenland discussed
Saar: Trump’s criticism of Afghanistan withdrawal
Tahawol: Pakistan PM’s complaint about Afghanistan
Saar: Pakistan seeking to resolve issues with Afghanistan
Trending
-
Sport4 days ago
Tune in tomorrow to Ariana Television for AFC U23 Asian Cup semi-finals
-
Sport5 days ago
Afghanistan U19 crush West Indies by 138 runs at World Cup
-
Latest News3 days ago
Ariana cargo aircraft arrives in Kabul, boosting trade and exports
-
Sport5 days ago
Afghanistan futsal team beats Vietnam 5–3 in friendly ahead of Asian Cup
-
Latest News5 days ago
Children to be transferred from private to government orphanages in Afghanistan
-
Regional3 days ago
Death toll in Karachi’s Gul Plaza fire rises to 27, dozens still missing
-
Latest News4 days ago
One Chinese national and six Afghans killed in Kabul blast
-
Sport3 days ago
Afghanistan defeats West Indies by 38 runs, take early lead in T20I series