Power outages reported in multiple provinces after damage to Uzbekistan line
DABS said the 220-kilovolt transmission line along the Pul-e-Khumri–Kabul route sustained technical damage due to heavy rainfall, snowfall, and strong winds.
Afghanistan’s national power utility, Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS), says electricity supply has been disrupted in several provinces after a major power transmission line importing electricity from Uzbekistan went out of service.
In a statement, DABS said the 220-kilovolt transmission line along the Pul-e-Khumri–Kabul route sustained technical damage due to heavy rainfall, snowfall, and strong winds, forcing it offline.
The outage has resulted in widespread power shortages and intermittent electricity cuts across Parwan, Kapisa, Panjshir, Kabul, Nangarhar, Laghman, Maidan Wardak, Ghazni, Logar, Paktia, Khost, and parts of Baghlan province.
DABS said severe snowfall in the Salang area has so far prevented technical teams from accessing the site and determining the exact location of the fault.
The company added that repair crews will be deployed as soon as weather conditions improve, allowing engineers to locate and repair the damaged section of the line and restore electricity supply.
EU Commission pledges €126 million for humanitarian aid in Pakistan, Iran, and Afghanistan
The European Commission noted that the EU and its member states remain the world’s leading humanitarian aid donors.
The European Commission has committed €126 million ($137 million) to support humanitarian operations in Pakistan, Iran, and Afghanistan in 2026, part of an initial €1.9 billion aid package designed to address global crises amid funding shortfalls from other major donors.
The allocation comes as an estimated 239 million people worldwide require humanitarian assistance, the Commission said in a statement on Wednesday. In addition, over €415 million has been reserved to respond to sudden-onset emergencies and to maintain strategic supply chains.
EC Commissioner for Equality, Preparedness, and Crisis Management Hadja Lahbib announced the commitment at the World Economic Forum in Davos, emphasizing the need for private sector engagement and innovative solutions to complement public funding. “The humanitarian system is under unprecedented strain, and public funding alone will not meet the scale of the crisis,” she said.
“Europe is taking action, committing an initial €1.9 billion for 2026. As the largest humanitarian donor, we are taking our political responsibility and leading the global response,” Lahbib added. She will also co-host an event at the WEF on “New Alliances in Aid and Development” to explore partnerships that enhance global humanitarian efforts.
The European Commission noted that the EU and its member states remain the world's leading humanitarian aid donors.
Rising Displacement
Meanwhile, the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) reported in its 2025 Impact Report that a combination of new emergencies and protracted crises forced millions from their homes last year. By mid-2025, approximately 117.3 million people were forcibly displaced, a slight decrease from the previous year. However, projections indicate that the global displaced population—including returnees and stateless persons—could surpass 136 million by the end of 2026.
UNHCR warned that severe funding cuts have affected all aspects of its operations, including emergency responses, forcing the agency to scale down both activities and staff by one-third.
The agency stressed that without increased and flexible funding, its ability to respond rapidly to new crises will be severely limited, just as global humanitarian needs continue to grow.
Heavy snowfall across Afghanistan claims 11 lives, shuts key highways
The Ministry of Public Works announced that major highways, including the Salang Pass, have been temporarily closed to traffic.
Heavy snowfall across multiple provinces of Afghanistan has resulted in the deaths of 11 people and left three others injured, authorities report.
The National Disaster Preparedness Authority said that hundreds of livestock perished and several homes were damaged due to the severe winter conditions.
The Ministry of Public Works announced that major highways, including the Salang Pass, have been temporarily closed to traffic.
Reports indicate that snow accumulation reached nearly five meters in North Salang and about three meters in South Salang. In addition, roads in Ghazni, Daikundi, Bamyan, Ghor, Khost, and Maidan Wardak provinces have also been blocked temporarily.
Despite the disruptions, the heavy snowfall has brought joy to many citizens and raised hopes for relief from the ongoing drought.
However, low-income communities continue to face significant challenges due to the harsh weather.
The severe snow and storms have also caused technical issues in the electricity line from Turkmenistan, resulting in a power outage in Mazar-e-Sharif.
Meanwhile, local authorities in Herat worked overnight to rescue hundreds of vehicles stranded on the Herat–Islam Qala, Herat–Turgundi, and Herat–Kandahar highways.
The widespread snowfall underscores the urgent need for improved disaster preparedness and highlights the risks posed by extreme winter weather to transportation, public safety, and essential services across Afghanistan.
First winter snowfall blankets Kabul
Many residents have welcomed the snowfall as a sign of blessing and mercy, expressing happiness at the long-awaited change in weather.
The first snowfall of the winter season has brought joy and renewed hope to residents of Kabul.
From the early hours of Thursday morning, soft white snowflakes gently settled over the city, transforming its landscape and creating a calm and cheerful atmosphere.
Many residents have welcomed the snowfall as a sign of blessing and mercy, expressing happiness at the long-awaited change in weather.
As the snow began to fall, young people and children took to the streets with excitement, enjoying moments of freedom and joy under the wintry sky.
In recent years, declining precipitation has been a major concern for Kabul residents more than in any other province, as worsening air pollution, falling groundwater levels, and fears of a severe future water crisis have grown.
Despite these concerns, the snowfall has rekindled optimism among many, raising hopes for improved environmental conditions and better water resources in the Afghan capital.
