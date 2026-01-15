Afghan envoy in UAE holds talks with Etihad Airways on launch of direct flights

Badruddin Haqqani, the Ambassador of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan to the United Arab Emirates, has met with Omar Saeed Al Mummari, Head of Security Affairs at Etihad Airways, to discuss the launch of the airline’s flights to Afghanistan.

During the meeting, both sides exchanged views on the planned resumption of Etihad flights to Kabul. Al Mummari shared details on the operational arrangements and expressed confidence that the flights would begin on a regular basis in the near future.

Ambassador Haqqani welcomed the development, saying that the launch of Etihad flights to Afghanistan would further strengthen bilateral relations between Afghanistan and the United Arab Emirates. He noted that the move would also play a significant role in boosting trade, enhancing economic cooperation, and facilitating travel between the two countries.

Etihad Airways, based in Abu Dhabi, had earlier announced that it plans to commence direct flights to Kabul in December 2025, marking a significant step toward expanding air connectivity between Afghanistan and the UAE.