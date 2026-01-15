Connect with us

Afghan envoy in UAE holds talks with Etihad Airways on launch of direct flights

Published

34 minutes ago

on

Badruddin Haqqani, the Ambassador of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan to the United Arab Emirates, has met with Omar Saeed Al Mummari, Head of Security Affairs at Etihad Airways, to discuss the launch of the airline’s flights to Afghanistan.

During the meeting, both sides exchanged views on the planned resumption of Etihad flights to Kabul. Al Mummari shared details on the operational arrangements and expressed confidence that the flights would begin on a regular basis in the near future.

Ambassador Haqqani welcomed the development, saying that the launch of Etihad flights to Afghanistan would further strengthen bilateral relations between Afghanistan and the United Arab Emirates. He noted that the move would also play a significant role in boosting trade, enhancing economic cooperation, and facilitating travel between the two countries.

Etihad Airways, based in Abu Dhabi, had earlier announced that it plans to commence direct flights to Kabul in December 2025, marking a significant step toward expanding air connectivity between Afghanistan and the UAE.

U.N. political affairs chief to visit Afghanistan to follow up on Doha process

Published

3 minutes ago

on

January 15, 2026

By

The United Nations has confirmed that Rosemary DiCarlo, the UN Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs, and her staff are working on a visit to Kabul later this month.

Speaking at a press conference, UN Spokesman Stéphane Dujarric said that an official announcement would be made once arrangements are finalized.

Dujarric said the visit is intended to follow up on the Doha process, which was initiated by UN Secretary-General António Guterres in May 2023. He emphasized that the engagement aims to be both principled and pragmatic, with a focus on serving the interests and well-being of the Afghan people.

The plan for DiCarlo’s visit was first announced by the Afghan foreign ministry following a meeting with UNAMA officials In Kabul on Tuesday.

Japan donates $3 million to UNFPA for health and psychosocial support in Afghanistan

Published

1 hour ago

on

January 15, 2026

By

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) has expressed its appreciation to the Government of Japan for a new $3 million contribution aimed at expanding essential health and psychosocial support for underserved and disaster-affected communities in Afghanistan.

According to UNFPA, the critical funding will help provide vital services to 210,000 people, with a special focus on women and girls, across five provinces. The support is intended to reach those most in need, including communities affected by natural disasters and other emergencies.

UNFPA emphasized that such contributions are key to improving access to healthcare and psychosocial support in regions where services are limited, helping to strengthen resilience and wellbeing among vulnerable populations.

 

Pakistan repatriates nearly 1 million illegal Afghans through Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Among those repatriated, 230,470 were holders of Proof of Registration (PoR) cards, 71,570 held Afghan Citizen Cards, and 686,772 were undocumented Afghan nationals.

Published

5 hours ago

on

January 15, 2026

By

The process of returning illegal Afghan nationals through Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) continues, with a total of 988,812 individuals sent back to Afghanistan so far, according to the provincial Department of Interior and Tribal Affairs, reports Pakistan’s Tribune.

Among those repatriated, 230,470 were holders of Proof of Registration (PoR) cards, 71,570 held Afghan Citizen Cards, and 686,772 were undocumented Afghan nationals.

According to Tribune, alone on Wednesday 2,312 Afghan nationals crossed back through the Torkham, including 1,522 PoR cardholders, 277 Afghan Citizen Card holders, and 513 undocumented individuals.

Authorities in K-P have emphasized that these measures aim to manage illegal migration challenges.

