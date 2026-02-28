Latest News
Afghan FM Muttaqi discusses Pakistan tensions with Qatari and Saudi officials
Foreign Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, Amir Khan Muttaqi, held separate phone calls with senior officials from Qatar and Saudi Arabia, focusing on the recent escalation between Afghanistan and Pakistan.
In his call with Qatar’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi, Muttaqi said Afghanistan’s recent security actions were aimed at protecting sovereignty and territorial integrity. Qatar expressed support for reducing tensions and said it is ready to play a constructive role.
During his call with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Muttaqi praised Riyadh’s diplomatic efforts and reaffirmed Afghanistan’s desire for positive relations based on mutual respect. Saudi Arabia stressed de-escalation, dialogue, and respect for sovereignty as essential for resolving disputes.
Both Qatar and Saudi Arabia agreed to maintain ongoing contact and support diplomatic approaches to regional stability.
Latest News
Afghan forces conduct fresh airstrikes on Pakistani military targets
The Ministry of Defense of Afghanistan has announced that Afghan forces carried out fresh airstrikes on military targets in Miranshah and Spinwam, in Pakistan.
The strikes took place last night around 12:00 AM, according to the Ministry. In its statement, the Ministry said the Miranshah and Spinwam military bases were destroyed, resulting in heavy casualties.
The statement added that these “successful strikes were carried out in response to repeated air incursions by the Pakistani military regime.”
Latest News
Pakistani military jet downed in Afghanistan’s Jalalabad, pilot captured alive
Afghan forces successfully shot down a military jet belonging to the Pakistani military in the 6th district of Jalalabad, according to the spokesperson of the Nangarhar police.
Officials confirmed that the pilot of the jet was captured alive following the incident. The spokesperson did not immediately provide further details on the circumstances leading to the downing of the aircraft or the current status of the pilot.
This development comes amid ongoing tensions along the Durand Line, where security forces from both sides have reportedly engaged in sporadic clashes recently.
Latest News
UAE and Iran call for diplomatic resolution to Afghanistan–Pakistan tensions
The United Arab Emirates has expressed concern over the recent clashes between Afghanistan and Pakistan, urging both sides to exercise restraint and prevent any further escalation.
In its statement, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed that disputes must be resolved through dialogue and diplomatic channels — an approach the country says can help strengthen security and stability in South Asia.
The UAE also reaffirmed its support for efforts aimed at building trust and promoting dialogue between the two sides, noting that such steps can help fulfill the aspirations of both nations for peace and development.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran issued a separate statement expressing deep concern and regret over the intensifying violence, warning that continued hostilities could have serious humanitarian and security consequences for the region.
Tehran emphasized the need for mutual respect for territorial integrity and national sovereignty, calling on both countries to immediately begin dialogue and engagement.
Iran also announced its readiness to assist in reducing tensions and facilitating discussions between the two sides to achieve a complete cessation of hostilities and reach an understanding.
