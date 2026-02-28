Latest News
Haqqani and Syrian FM discuss situation in Afghanistan and Pakistan
Khalifa Sirajuddin Haqqani, Minister of Interior of the Islamic Emirate, held a telephone conversation with Asaad Hassan al- Shaibani, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Syria, regarding the situation in Afghanistan and Pakistan.
According to a statement from the Ministry of Interior, both sides emphasized the importance of strengthening relations between Afghanistan and Syria.
During the discussion, the two sides also talked about the latest regional developments.
Afghan FM Muttaqi discusses Pakistan tensions with Qatari and Saudi officials
Foreign Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, Amir Khan Muttaqi, held separate phone calls with senior officials from Qatar and Saudi Arabia, focusing on the recent escalation between Afghanistan and Pakistan.
In his call with Qatar’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi, Muttaqi said Afghanistan’s recent security actions were aimed at protecting sovereignty and territorial integrity. Qatar expressed support for reducing tensions and said it is ready to play a constructive role.
During his call with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Muttaqi praised Riyadh’s diplomatic efforts and reaffirmed Afghanistan’s desire for positive relations based on mutual respect. Saudi Arabia stressed de-escalation, dialogue, and respect for sovereignty as essential for resolving disputes.
Both Qatar and Saudi Arabia agreed to maintain ongoing contact and support diplomatic approaches to regional stability.
Afghan forces conduct fresh airstrikes on Pakistani military targets
The Ministry of Defense of Afghanistan has announced that Afghan forces carried out fresh airstrikes on military targets in Miranshah and Spinwam, in Pakistan.
The strikes took place last night around 12:00 AM, according to the Ministry. In its statement, the Ministry said the Miranshah and Spinwam military bases were destroyed, resulting in heavy casualties.
The statement added that these “successful strikes were carried out in response to repeated air incursions by the Pakistani military regime.”
Pakistani military jet downed in Afghanistan’s Jalalabad, pilot captured alive
Afghan forces successfully shot down a military jet belonging to the Pakistani military in the 6th district of Jalalabad, according to the spokesperson of the Nangarhar police.
Officials confirmed that the pilot of the jet was captured alive following the incident. The spokesperson did not immediately provide further details on the circumstances leading to the downing of the aircraft or the current status of the pilot.
This development comes amid ongoing tensions along the Durand Line, where security forces from both sides have reportedly engaged in sporadic clashes recently.
