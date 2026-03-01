Latest News
Afghan forces launch retaliatory strikes in eastern provinces amid rising tensions with Pakistan
Afghanistan’s Ministry of Defense says its forces carried out coordinated retaliatory strikes overnight in the eastern provinces of Nangarhar, Paktia and Khost, amid intensifying clashes with Pakistan along the disputed Durand Line.
In a statement, the ministry said units from the 203rd Mansouri Corps, 201st Corps and 205th Al-Badr Corps took part in the operations, describing the response as “intense and targeted.”
Officials said the strikes were conducted using what they termed advanced military equipment, including laser-guided systems.
According to the ministry, four enemy positions were seized during the operations. It also claimed that landmine explosions killed 32 Pakistani soldiers and wounded dozens more, while two drones were shot down and several military assets destroyed.
The figures could not be independently verified, and there was no immediate confirmation from Pakistani authorities.
Escalating border conflict
The latest operations come amid days of heavy fighting along the contested Durand Line, particularly near key crossings such as Torkham. The frontier has long been a source of friction between Kabul and Islamabad, with disputes over fencing, shelling and militant activity frequently sparking armed confrontations.
Recent clashes have reportedly forced civilians to flee districts in the vicinity, disrupting trade routes and raising fears of a broader military escalation between the two neighbors.
Government signals continued operations
Analysts warn that without urgent diplomatic engagement, the cycle of retaliation risks deepening instability in eastern Afghanistan and straining already tense relations between Kabul and Islamabad.
Latest News
UNSC to convene meeting on Afghanistan in March 9
The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is set to convene a meeting on Afghanistan on March 9, according to an announcement by the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA).
In a statement released Sunday, UNAMA said council members will also meet again on March 17 to review the mandate and ongoing activities of the mission in Afghanistan.
The mission did not provide additional details about the agenda or who will brief the council during the upcoming sessions.
Latest News
Pakistan’s night strikes hit residential areas in Afghanistan, civilian casualties reported
Afghanistan’s ruling authorities say Pakistani forces carried out overnight strikes on residential areas in Nangarhar and Paktia provinces, resulting in civilian deaths and injuries, as tensions along the frontier continue to escalate.
Hamdullah Fitrat, deputy spokesman for the Islamic Emirate, said the attacks occurred around 11:00 p.m. Saturday. According to his account, drone strikes hit civilian homes in the Ghani Khil district of Nangarhar province, destroying four houses. He said two people, including a woman, were killed and two others wounded.
Pakistani authorities have not immediately responded to the allegations, and the claims could not be independently verified.
Rising Tensions
The reported strikes come amid days of heavy clashes along the disputed Durand Line, particularly near key crossings such as Torkham. Both sides have accused each other of initiating hostilities, with artillery exchanges, drone activity and ground engagements reported in several eastern districts.
The border region has long been volatile due to disputes over fencing, militant movements and sovereignty claims. Recent fighting has displaced families, damaged homes and disrupted trade routes that are vital to local economies.
Fitrat described the incidents as a continuation of what he called “crimes by Pakistan’s military regime,” arguing that targeting civilian areas violates humanitarian principles and international norms.
As military operations intensify on both sides of the frontier, residents in affected districts fear further escalation and additional civilian harm unless diplomatic efforts are revived.
Latest News
Heavy clashes at Torkham as Afghan and Pakistani forces exchange fire
Intense fighting erupted overnight Sunday in the Torkham area along the disputed Durand Line, with Afghan security forces claiming to have inflicted significant losses on Pakistani forces.
Mahmood Naeemi, a correspondent for Ariana News reporting from Torkham, said local officials confirmed that Afghan forces carried out retaliatory strikes late Friday, targeting Pakistani military positions near the crossing.
According to Naeemi, sections of the fence along the Durand Line were destroyed and several Pakistani facilities and outposts were damaged in the exchanges. He added that the area remains heavily militarized and volatile, warning that fighting could resume at any moment.
Residents in the Torkham area told Ariana News that clashes have persisted for several days, forcing families to flee their homes amid fears of escalating violence. Civilian displacement and disruption to trade have also compounded concerns about stability in the already fragile border region.
Pakistani authorities have not immediately issued detailed public comments on the latest claims. The situation however remains tense, with both sides maintaining a heightened military presence along the frontier.
