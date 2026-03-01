Afghan forces launch retaliatory strikes in eastern provinces amid rising tensions with Pakistan

Afghanistan’s Ministry of Defense says its forces carried out coordinated retaliatory strikes overnight in the eastern provinces of Nangarhar, Paktia and Khost, amid intensifying clashes with Pakistan along the disputed Durand Line.

In a statement, the ministry said units from the 203rd Mansouri Corps, 201st Corps and 205th Al-Badr Corps took part in the operations, describing the response as “intense and targeted.”

Officials said the strikes were conducted using what they termed advanced military equipment, including laser-guided systems.

According to the ministry, four enemy positions were seized during the operations. It also claimed that landmine explosions killed 32 Pakistani soldiers and wounded dozens more, while two drones were shot down and several military assets destroyed.

The figures could not be independently verified, and there was no immediate confirmation from Pakistani authorities.

Escalating border conflict

The latest operations come amid days of heavy fighting along the contested Durand Line, particularly near key crossings such as Torkham. The frontier has long been a source of friction between Kabul and Islamabad, with disputes over fencing, shelling and militant activity frequently sparking armed confrontations.

Recent clashes have reportedly forced civilians to flee districts in the vicinity, disrupting trade routes and raising fears of a broader military escalation between the two neighbors.

Government signals continued operations

Afghan defense officials emphasized that their forces remain on high alert and prepared to continue operations if necessary, saying regional security and territorial integrity remain their top priorities.

Analysts warn that without urgent diplomatic engagement, the cycle of retaliation risks deepening instability in eastern Afghanistan and straining already tense relations between Kabul and Islamabad.