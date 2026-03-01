Pakistan’s night strikes hit residential areas in Afghanistan, civilian casualties reported

Afghanistan’s ruling authorities say Pakistani forces carried out overnight strikes on residential areas in Nangarhar and Paktia provinces, resulting in civilian deaths and injuries, as tensions along the frontier continue to escalate.

Hamdullah Fitrat, deputy spokesman for the Islamic Emirate, said the attacks occurred around 11:00 p.m. Saturday. According to his account, drone strikes hit civilian homes in the Ghani Khil district of Nangarhar province, destroying four houses. He said two people, including a woman, were killed and two others wounded.

In a separate incident in Dand Patan district of Paktia province, Fitrat said a mortar round struck a residential house, killing one civilian and injuring another.

Pakistani authorities have not immediately responded to the allegations, and the claims could not be independently verified.

Rising Tensions

The reported strikes come amid days of heavy clashes along the disputed Durand Line, particularly near key crossings such as Torkham. Both sides have accused each other of initiating hostilities, with artillery exchanges, drone activity and ground engagements reported in several eastern districts.

The border region has long been volatile due to disputes over fencing, militant movements and sovereignty claims. Recent fighting has displaced families, damaged homes and disrupted trade routes that are vital to local economies.

Fitrat described the incidents as a continuation of what he called “crimes by Pakistan’s military regime,” arguing that targeting civilian areas violates humanitarian principles and international norms.

As military operations intensify on both sides of the frontier, residents in affected districts fear further escalation and additional civilian harm unless diplomatic efforts are revived.