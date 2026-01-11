Afghan Foreign Ministry holds diplomacy training program with Qatar’s cooperation

The Diplomacy Institute of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan recently organized a five-day training program titled “Diplomacy Connection Networks”, in collaboration with Qatar.

According to a ministry statement issued Sunday, the course was led by experienced Qatari diplomat Omar Ghanem, who shared both theoretical insights and practical experiences from his diplomatic missions in multiple countries.

The training covered core concepts of contemporary diplomacy, the structure of diplomatic networks, and the significance of digital diplomacy for participants.

At the closing ceremony, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate, the Qatari Ambassador in Kabul, and the Director of the Diplomacy Institute highlighted the importance of professional training for diplomats, the value of sharing experiences, and the need to continue such specialized and collaborative programs to strengthen Afghanistan’s foreign policy.

The program concluded with the distribution of certificates to all participants.