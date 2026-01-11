Germany admits 32 more Afghans stranded in Pakistan

A group of 32 Afghan migrants has been flown from Pakistan to Berlin, a spokesperson for the German Ministry of the Interior confirmed.

Although Germany suspended its Afghan admission program in May 2025, the process has resumed due to ongoing legal measures within the country.

About 2,000 Afghans have been approved for relocation but remain stuck in Pakistan, some for years.

For years, many of these individuals had been promised entry into Germany, but German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt had questioned some of these commitments and ordered a renewed review of which of the original roughly 2,000 people should still be admitted.