Afghan Peaks founder climbs Aconcagua to promote Afghanistan’s mountain potential

Afghan mountaineer Samuel Sidiqi has successfully summited Mount Aconcagua (6,962 meters), the highest peak in the Americas and one of the famed Seven Summits, as part of his mission to promote mountain sports and outdoor development in Afghanistan.

Sidiqi reached the summit on February 14, 2026, marking another milestone for Afghan mountaineering. His latest achievement builds on his 2023 ascent of Mount Everest, when he became the first Afghan national to stand atop the world’s highest mountain.

The Aconcagua expedition was supported logistically by Grajales Expeditions, one of the longest-operating guiding companies on the mountain. Founded by mountaineering pioneer Fernando Grajales, the company has spent more than five decades assisting climbers with expedition infrastructure and operational expertise.

For Sidiqi, the climb is part of a broader vision tied to his work as founder of Afghan Peaks, a U.S.-registered 501(c)(3) charity focused on building mountain skills among Afghans and promoting environmental stewardship. The organization supports initiatives in skiing, mountaineering, avalanche awareness, and outdoor education, particularly in Afghanistan’s central highlands.

Much of Afghan Peaks’ work is concentrated in the Bamiyan region, where community-based ski programs and youth training initiatives have been expanding. The group aims to foster a sustainable mountain economy by equipping local communities with the skills needed for safe engagement with their environment, while also highlighting Afghanistan’s potential for adventure tourism.

Sidiqi says his international climbs are designed not only as personal challenges but also as a platform to inspire Afghan youth and draw global attention to the country’s natural landscape.

“Each climb is an opportunity to show Afghan boys and girls that there are no limits to what they can achieve. The mountains teach patience, responsibility, and teamwork—values that matter both on and off the mountain,” he said.

Aconcagua is known for its high altitude, unpredictable weather, and physical demands. By reaching its summit, Sidiqi continues to strengthen his role as an advocate for mountaineering, youth development, and mountain safety in Afghanistan.

Afghan Peaks says it will continue working with local and international partners to advance mountain sport development, avalanche education, and environmental preservation initiatives across the country.

Afghanistan’s potential

Afghanistan possesses vast untapped potential for mountaineering, thanks to its dramatic and diverse mountain landscapes.

The country is home to sections of the Hindu Kush, the Pamir Mountains, and the Koh-i-Baba range, offering peaks that rival some of the world’s most celebrated climbing destinations.

With elevations exceeding 7,000 meters, glaciers, high-altitude valleys, and remote alpine terrain, Afghanistan presents significant opportunities for expedition climbing, trekking, ski mountaineering, and alpine training.

Beyond elite mountaineering, the country’s mountains hold promise for grassroots outdoor development, which is exactly what Afghan Peaks also focuses on.

From an economic perspective, mountaineering and adventure tourism could become part of a long-term strategy for sustainable development.

Carefully managed eco-tourism, guided expeditions, and local mountain services would create jobs while encouraging environmental stewardship.

With the right investment in safety standards, training, and infrastructure, Afghanistan’s peaks could one day attract international climbers seeking new and less-crowded challenges.

Afghanistan’s highest peak is Noshaq, which rises to 7,492 meters (24,580 feet) above sea level.

Noshaq is located in the eastern part of the country in the Hindu Kush mountain range, close to Pakistan. It is the second-highest peak in the Hindu Kush and is known for its challenging climbing conditions, extreme altitude, and remote setting.

The mountain was first climbed in 1960 by a Japanese expedition and remains a major objective for high-altitude mountaineers.