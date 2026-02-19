Sport
Afghan Peaks founder climbs Aconcagua to promote Afghanistan’s mountain potential
The mountain was first climbed in 1960 by a Japanese expedition and remains a major objective for high-altitude mountaineers.
Afghan mountaineer Samuel Sidiqi has successfully summited Mount Aconcagua (6,962 meters), the highest peak in the Americas and one of the famed Seven Summits, as part of his mission to promote mountain sports and outdoor development in Afghanistan.
Sidiqi reached the summit on February 14, 2026, marking another milestone for Afghan mountaineering. His latest achievement builds on his 2023 ascent of Mount Everest, when he became the first Afghan national to stand atop the world’s highest mountain.
The Aconcagua expedition was supported logistically by Grajales Expeditions, one of the longest-operating guiding companies on the mountain. Founded by mountaineering pioneer Fernando Grajales, the company has spent more than five decades assisting climbers with expedition infrastructure and operational expertise.
For Sidiqi, the climb is part of a broader vision tied to his work as founder of Afghan Peaks, a U.S.-registered 501(c)(3) charity focused on building mountain skills among Afghans and promoting environmental stewardship. The organization supports initiatives in skiing, mountaineering, avalanche awareness, and outdoor education, particularly in Afghanistan’s central highlands.
Much of Afghan Peaks’ work is concentrated in the Bamiyan region, where community-based ski programs and youth training initiatives have been expanding. The group aims to foster a sustainable mountain economy by equipping local communities with the skills needed for safe engagement with their environment, while also highlighting Afghanistan’s potential for adventure tourism.
Sidiqi says his international climbs are designed not only as personal challenges but also as a platform to inspire Afghan youth and draw global attention to the country’s natural landscape.
“Each climb is an opportunity to show Afghan boys and girls that there are no limits to what they can achieve. The mountains teach patience, responsibility, and teamwork—values that matter both on and off the mountain,” he said.
Aconcagua is known for its high altitude, unpredictable weather, and physical demands. By reaching its summit, Sidiqi continues to strengthen his role as an advocate for mountaineering, youth development, and mountain safety in Afghanistan.
Afghan Peaks says it will continue working with local and international partners to advance mountain sport development, avalanche education, and environmental preservation initiatives across the country.
Afghanistan’s potential
Afghanistan possesses vast untapped potential for mountaineering, thanks to its dramatic and diverse mountain landscapes.
The country is home to sections of the Hindu Kush, the Pamir Mountains, and the Koh-i-Baba range, offering peaks that rival some of the world’s most celebrated climbing destinations.
With elevations exceeding 7,000 meters, glaciers, high-altitude valleys, and remote alpine terrain, Afghanistan presents significant opportunities for expedition climbing, trekking, ski mountaineering, and alpine training.
Beyond elite mountaineering, the country’s mountains hold promise for grassroots outdoor development, which is exactly what Afghan Peaks also focuses on.
From an economic perspective, mountaineering and adventure tourism could become part of a long-term strategy for sustainable development.
Carefully managed eco-tourism, guided expeditions, and local mountain services would create jobs while encouraging environmental stewardship.
With the right investment in safety standards, training, and infrastructure, Afghanistan’s peaks could one day attract international climbers seeking new and less-crowded challenges.
Afghanistan’s highest peak is Noshaq, which rises to 7,492 meters (24,580 feet) above sea level.
Noshaq is located in the eastern part of the country in the Hindu Kush mountain range, close to Pakistan. It is the second-highest peak in the Hindu Kush and is known for its challenging climbing conditions, extreme altitude, and remote setting.
The mountain was first climbed in 1960 by a Japanese expedition and remains a major objective for high-altitude mountaineers.
Sport
International figures congratulate Rashid Khan on historic T20 milestone
Richard Lindsay, the United Kingdom’s Special Envoy to Afghanistan, highlighted Rashid Khan’s historic feat of reaching 700 wickets in T20 cricket, calling it a major world record.
Following a landmark achievement in world cricket, Rashid Khan, the star of Afghanistan’s national team, has received congratulatory messages from prominent international figures.
Zalmay Khalilzad, the former US Special Representative for Afghanistan, praised Rashid Khan’s latest success, describing him as a source of pride for Afghanistan and applauded his continued excellence on the global stage.
Meanwhile, Richard Lindsay, the United Kingdom’s Special Envoy to Afghanistan, highlighted Rashid Khan’s historic feat of reaching 700 wickets in T20 cricket, calling it a major world record.
Lindsay also welcomed the recent victories by Afghanistan and England at the T20 World Cup and wished further success to Afghanistan, England and Scotland in the remaining group matches.
Rashid Khan, widely regarded as one of the finest spin bowlers in modern cricket, has played a decisive role in Afghanistan’s rise in international cricket.
His consistent performances across major global leagues and international tournaments have strengthened Afghanistan’s position in the sport. With 700 T20 wickets to his name, Rashid Khan has further cemented his status as a legend of the shortest format of the game.
Sport
Rashid says South Africa heartbreak echoes 2023 Australia loss: ‘It never leaves your mind’
Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan says his team’s dramatic Super Over loss to South Africa in Ahmedabad has reopened memories of their painful defeat to Australia at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023—a result he admits “never goes out of the mind.”
Rashid, speaking in Delhi ahead of Afghanistan’s T20 World Cup 2026 match against UAE, said the team tried to unwind after the nail-biting defeat by ordering Peshawari food late at night, Espncricinfo reported.
”We were in Ahmedabad and we told the manager to order food. Peshawari food: their dal bukhara, dal makhani, I told him to order that and bring some tandoori chicken so that we can vent our anger on that,” Rashid said.
“No one should say that he did this or he did that because it brings negativity in the team,” he said. “No one has lost, just our team has lost. We put in a lot of effort, but we never blame any player for being in a Super Over. I always tell everyone that as a captain I don’t want to hear any of these things. It disappoints me more than the game when you’re blaming the players. We all put in the effort.”
Rashid admitted the loss has been difficult to shake.
“To be honest, it’s pretty hard,” he said. “It’s very, very hard to lose that game where we had it in our hand a couple of times and then it just slips off your hand and it disappoints you. It doesn’t go away from your mind. Like, the game we played against Australia in the 2023 World Cup at Wankhede, it never goes out of the mind, until we won against them in the 2024 World Cup. And then slowly it got out of the mind.”
He recalled gathering the team that night in Mumbai for a late dinner and a message of unity. “We had a good dinner and just talked positively, just to keep supporting each other. I feel like this is so important.”
Rashid said maintaining performance levels despite setbacks is part of the challenge. “It is quite challenging, I feel like out of 100 times, if you got the success 99 times, the one time you don’t get it, people will talk about that one time, and they forget (the good results) and that’s something which is more challenging.”
A reporter’s suggestion that he visit Lajpat Nagar for Afghan food brought a final smile. “Before, we used to go when we weren’t very famous,” Rashid joked. “Now it’s a bit difficult.”
Sport
Afghanistan stay alive in T20 World Cup with crucial win over UAE
Afghanistan national cricket team kept their T20 World Cup 2026 hopes alive with a hard-fought five-wicket victory over the United Arab Emirates national cricket team in Delhi on Monday, chasing down 161 with four balls to spare.
Batting first, UAE posted 160 for 9, anchored by an impressive 68 from Sohaib Khan, whose counterattacking innings held the innings together. Alishan Sharafu added a valuable 40, helping UAE recover from early setbacks. For Afghanistan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Azmatullah Omarzai claimed two wickets each, while disciplined spells from the rest of the attack kept the total within reach.
Afghanistan’s chase began poorly as Rahmanullah Gurbaz departed for a duck, but Ibrahim Zadran steadied the innings with a composed 53 off 41 balls. Darwish Rasooli’s 33 ensured the target remained manageable before Omarzai delivered the decisive blow.
Completing a standout all-round performance, Azmatullah Omarzai smashed an unbeaten 40 off 21 deliveries, guiding Afghanistan to 162 for 5 and sealing a much-needed victory. Mohammad Nabi supported him at the other end as Afghanistan crossed the line comfortably in the end.
The win puts Afghanistan on two points—still facing long odds of reaching the Super Eights. To go through, they now depend on a combination of favourable results elsewhere in the group. But for the moment, the team has kept its World Cup campaign alive, doing just enough under pressure in Delhi to remain in contention.
Afghanistan will face Canada in their next game on Thursday.
Norway continues to lead medal race as 2026 Winter Olympics continue in Italy
Afghan Peaks founder climbs Aconcagua to promote Afghanistan’s mountain potential
Pakistan signals possible air strikes as Kabul releases Pakistani soldiers in goodwill move
Tahawol: Release of three Pakistani prisoners by IEA discussed
Saar: Moves toward unified policy on Afghanistan
Afghan traders sign deal to import pharmaceuticals from Bangladesh
AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2026: Day One Review
AFC Futsal Asian Cup: Afghanistan to face Iran in crucial Group D clash
Russia signals interest in expanding investment and trade ties with Afghanistan
Afghanistan shine on Day Two of AFC Futsal Asian Cup Indonesia 2026
Tahawol: Release of three Pakistani prisoners by IEA discussed
Saar: Moves toward unified policy on Afghanistan
Tahawol: Afghanistan’s role in regional connectivity and trade
Saar: Activities of aid organizations in Afghanistan
Tahawol: Afghanistan’s claim of Pakistan nurturing Daesh
Trending
-
Latest News2 days ago
IEA releases three Pakistani soldiers to mark Ramadan
-
Latest News2 days ago
Grateful to Afghans and Ulama for obeying the Islamic Emirate, says Hibatullah Akhundzada
-
Latest News3 days ago
Afghanistan’s defense ministry unveils new military uniforms for armed forces
-
Latest News4 days ago
Tajikistan: Recent attacks from Afghanistan aimed at damaging our relations with China
-
Business4 days ago
Iran–China rail link via Afghanistan proposed to cut transit time
-
Latest News5 days ago
UN warns mass return of Afghans from Pakistan and Iran is pushing Afghanistan to the brink
-
Latest News5 days ago
Japan maintains direct contacts with IEA officials through Kabul Embassy
-
Latest News4 days ago
Iran would prevail in potential conflict with the United States, says IEA spokesman