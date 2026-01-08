Afghanistan and Oman stress expanding bilateral ties in phone call between foreign ministers

Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, and Oman’s Foreign Minister, Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi, held a telephone conversation to discuss the strengthening of bilateral relations and expanding cooperation between the two countries.

According Afghanistan’s foreign ministry, during the call, Muttaqi described his recent visit to Oman as constructive and beneficial, emphasizing that the exchange of delegations between Kabul and Muscat plays a key role in enhancing cooperation across various sectors.

The Afghan foreign minister also formally invited his Omani counterpart to visit Kabul, highlighting the importance of high-level political engagement in strengthening bilateral ties.

Meanwhile, Oman’s foreign minister welcomed the exchange of delegations and noted that such engagements are essential for expanding cooperation. He announced that a technical aviation delegation from Oman is expected to visit Kabul in the near future.

Al Busaidi also expressed his readiness to travel to Kabul and voiced hope that the visit would lead to constructive discussions aimed at further developing bilateral cooperation between Afghanistan and Oman.