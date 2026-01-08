Latest News
Afghanistan and Oman stress expanding bilateral ties in phone call between foreign ministers
The Afghan foreign minister also formally invited his Omani counterpart to visit Kabul, highlighting the importance of high-level political engagement in strengthening bilateral ties.
Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, and Oman’s Foreign Minister, Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi, held a telephone conversation to discuss the strengthening of bilateral relations and expanding cooperation between the two countries.
According Afghanistan’s foreign ministry, during the call, Muttaqi described his recent visit to Oman as constructive and beneficial, emphasizing that the exchange of delegations between Kabul and Muscat plays a key role in enhancing cooperation across various sectors.
The Afghan foreign minister also formally invited his Omani counterpart to visit Kabul, highlighting the importance of high-level political engagement in strengthening bilateral ties.
Meanwhile, Oman’s foreign minister welcomed the exchange of delegations and noted that such engagements are essential for expanding cooperation. He announced that a technical aviation delegation from Oman is expected to visit Kabul in the near future.
Al Busaidi also expressed his readiness to travel to Kabul and voiced hope that the visit would lead to constructive discussions aimed at further developing bilateral cooperation between Afghanistan and Oman.
Latest News
Turkey withdraws from Afghanistan-Pakistan mediation amid rising tensions
Turkey has withdrawn from its mediation role in the escalating Pakistan–Afghanistan dispute after repeated diplomatic efforts failed to narrow deep-rooted differences between Islamabad and the Islamic Emirate, India’s CNN News18 reported citing senior security and diplomatic sources.
Multiple rounds of talks facilitated by Turkey, alongside Qatar and Saudi Arabia, ended without progress, as Kabul firmly rejected what it described as Pakistan’s “illegitimate” conditions for a broader peace settlement. Turkish officials have formally informed Islamabad that Afghanistan remains unwilling to accommodate Pakistan’s core security demands, prompting Ankara to step back from further mediation.
CNN News18 reported that at the center of the impasse are Pakistan’s demands that the Islamic Emirate hand over Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants, establish a five-kilometre buffer zone along the Durand Line, impose stricter controls on Afghan transit trade and goods movement, recognise Islamabad’s security primacy over Kabul, and accelerate the repatriation of Afghan refugees from Pakistan.
Afghan authorities have categorically rejected these demands, arguing they undermine Afghanistan’s sovereignty.
Latest News
Sale of coal to needy people starts at low prices in Samangan
Following concerns from the residents of Samangan over rising fuel prices, the distribution and sale of coal at low prices has begun in Aybak, the provincial capital, by local authorities.
This program, launched in cooperation with several government agencies, plans to sell 12,000 tons of coal, at 24 AFN for every seven kilograms.
The aim of this initiative is to prevent price hikes, hoarding, and unauthorized sales.
Shamsullah Shamshad, head of Samangan’s mines, said: “The distribution of 12,000 tons of coal to the poor people of Samangan province, to help them cope with this winter, is being carried out at a very low and affordable price by the elders and the Prime Minister’s Office of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.”
Officials from the contracted company also said that residents of Aybak city and the districts of Samangan can purchase the coal they need at reduced prices.
Ziauddin Jahesh, head of the contracted company, stated: “A maximum of one ton of coal has been allocated for each citizen.”
This initiative comes after citizens of Samangan had previously complained about rising fuel prices and called for government attention to the matter.
Siyamuddin, a resident of Samangan, said: “We request the government’s help, as people’s economic situation is weak and they cannot afford it. We also hope that this kind of assistance will continue to increase.”
The sale of coal at reduced prices is also continuing in some other cities across the country.
Latest News
Interior Ministry confirms three killed in clash between locals and gold miners in Takhar
Top 10 offshore pipelines set to transform global energy in 2026
Trump withdraws US from dozens of international and UN entities
Afghanistan and Oman stress expanding bilateral ties in phone call between foreign ministers
Afghanistan climbs FIFA rankings ahead of AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2026
Turkey withdraws from Afghanistan-Pakistan mediation amid rising tensions
Afghanistan exports 10 containers of batteries to Saudi Arabia and UAE for first time
Pakistani cleric condemns lifetime immunity for Army Chief as un-Islamic
Islamic Emirate declines to attend Tehran meeting on Afghanistan
Afghanistan signs 30-year deal for marble mining in Daikundi
Sharp drop in exports to Afghanistan drives Pakistan’s trade deficit surge
Tahawol: IEA’s reaction to Pakistan’s new remarks discussed
Saar: US credibility after exit from Afghanistan reviewed
Tahawol: Reviewing Iran’s nationwide protests
Saar: Discussion on ongoing tensions between Kabul and Islamabad
Tahawol: China, Pakistan’s demand from Afghanistan
Trending
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghanistan set to face West Indies in crucial T20I series
-
Sport5 days ago
Pakistan Under‑19s defeat Afghanistan U19 by 133 runs in Zimbabwe tri‑series
-
Sport2 days ago
Asia’s rising stars set to shine at AFC U23 Asian Cup 2026
-
Latest News5 days ago
Turkish police arrest 32 Afghan migrants hidden in waste tanker
-
Latest News4 days ago
Trump criticizes abandonment of military equipment in Afghanistan after Venezuela attack
-
Latest News4 days ago
Germany repatriates 83 ‘criminal’ Afghan refugees in 2025
-
International Sports4 days ago
World gears up for Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics
-
Regional3 days ago
As protests grow, report says Khamenei has plan to escape to Russia