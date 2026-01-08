Connect with us

Latest News

Turkey withdraws from Afghanistan-Pakistan mediation amid rising tensions

Published

28 minutes ago

on

Turkey has withdrawn from its mediation role in the escalating Pakistan–Afghanistan dispute after repeated diplomatic efforts failed to narrow deep-rooted differences between Islamabad and the Islamic Emirate, India’s CNN News18 reported citing senior security and diplomatic sources.

Multiple rounds of talks facilitated by Turkey, alongside Qatar and Saudi Arabia, ended without progress, as Kabul firmly rejected what it described as Pakistan’s “illegitimate” conditions for a broader peace settlement. Turkish officials have formally informed Islamabad that Afghanistan remains unwilling to accommodate Pakistan’s core security demands, prompting Ankara to step back from further mediation.

CNN News18 reported that at the center of the impasse are Pakistan’s demands that the Islamic Emirate hand over Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants, establish a five-kilometre buffer zone along the Durand Line, impose stricter controls on Afghan transit trade and goods movement, recognise Islamabad’s security primacy over Kabul, and accelerate the repatriation of Afghan refugees from Pakistan.

Afghan authorities have categorically rejected these demands, arguing they undermine Afghanistan’s sovereignty.

Related Topics:
Advertisement

Latest News

Afghanistan and Oman stress expanding bilateral ties in phone call between foreign ministers

The Afghan foreign minister also formally invited his Omani counterpart to visit Kabul, highlighting the importance of high-level political engagement in strengthening bilateral ties.

Published

42 seconds ago

on

January 8, 2026

By

Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, and Oman’s Foreign Minister, Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi, held a telephone conversation to discuss the strengthening of bilateral relations and expanding cooperation between the two countries.

According Afghanistan’s foreign ministry, during the call, Muttaqi described his recent visit to Oman as constructive and beneficial, emphasizing that the exchange of delegations between Kabul and Muscat plays a key role in enhancing cooperation across various sectors.

The Afghan foreign minister also formally invited his Omani counterpart to visit Kabul, highlighting the importance of high-level political engagement in strengthening bilateral ties.

Meanwhile, Oman’s foreign minister welcomed the exchange of delegations and noted that such engagements are essential for expanding cooperation. He announced that a technical aviation delegation from Oman is expected to visit Kabul in the near future.

Al Busaidi also expressed his readiness to travel to Kabul and voiced hope that the visit would lead to constructive discussions aimed at further developing bilateral cooperation between Afghanistan and Oman.

Continue Reading

Latest News

Sale of coal to needy people starts at low prices in Samangan

Published

17 hours ago

on

January 7, 2026

By

Following concerns from the residents of Samangan over rising fuel prices, the distribution and sale of coal at low prices has begun in Aybak, the provincial capital, by local authorities.

This program, launched in cooperation with several government agencies, plans to sell 12,000 tons of coal, at 24 AFN for every seven kilograms.

The aim of this initiative is to prevent price hikes, hoarding, and unauthorized sales.

Shamsullah Shamshad, head of Samangan’s mines, said: “The distribution of 12,000 tons of coal to the poor people of Samangan province, to help them cope with this winter, is being carried out at a very low and affordable price by the elders and the Prime Minister’s Office of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.”

Officials from the contracted company also said that residents of Aybak city and the districts of Samangan can purchase the coal they need at reduced prices.

Ziauddin Jahesh, head of the contracted company, stated: “A maximum of one ton of coal has been allocated for each citizen.”

This initiative comes after citizens of Samangan had previously complained about rising fuel prices and called for government attention to the matter.

Siyamuddin, a resident of Samangan, said: “We request the government’s help, as people’s economic situation is weak and they cannot afford it. We also hope that this kind of assistance will continue to increase.”

The sale of coal at reduced prices is also continuing in some other cities across the country.

Continue Reading

Latest News

Interior Ministry confirms three killed in clash between locals and gold miners in Takhar

Published

20 hours ago

on

January 7, 2026

By

Afghanistan’s Ministry of Interior has confirmed that three people were killed and five others wounded in a clash between local residents and the operators of a gold mining company in Chah Ab district of Takhar province.

Interior Ministry spokesman Abdul Mateen Qani said suspects involved in the killings — including one security employee of the company and one local resident — have been arrested by police.

Meanwhile, the deputy governor of Takhar has traveled to Chah Ab district to personally assess and follow up on the incident.

The Interior Ministry said operations of the company involved in the dispute have been suspended for now, and police investigations are ongoing to determine the full circumstances surrounding the clash.

 
 
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending

Copyright © 2025 Ariana News. All rights reserved!