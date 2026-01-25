Afghanistan futsal team arrives in Indonesia ahead of Asian Cup

China will chase history when they face Japan in the final of the AFC U23 Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2026 on Saturday, with the match set to be broadcast live and exclusively across Afghanistan by Ariana Television Network (ATN).

China have never lifted the AFC U23 Asian Cup trophy, but left wing-back Hu Hetao says belief and confidence will be key as his side prepare for one of their toughest tests yet.

“The final will not be easy, but we are ready,” Hu said. “We know Japan will be very difficult opponents, but we are driven by the determination to create history. We have to believe in ourselves.”

The 22-year-old defender has featured in all five of China’s matches en route to the final and is among the more experienced players in the squad, despite his young age.

This year’s event marks his second AFC U23 Asian Cup appearance.

China’s journey to the final has been built on discipline, preparation and growing confidence, but history is not on their side. Hu was part of the China squads that lost to Japan at both the AFC U20 Asian Cup Uzbekistan 2023 and in a previous U23 campaign.

“Japan are one of the top teams in Asia and I’ve played them a few times,” Hu said. “What matters is that we play to our strengths, not focus on theirs, and go for the win. We’ve come a long way and we need to play without fear.”

Japan, meanwhile, arrive in the final chasing another milestone under head coach Go Oiwa, who could become the first coach to win the AFC U23 Asian Cup title twice.

Oiwa is in charge of Japan for a third consecutive edition and previously guided the Young Samurai Blue to the title two years ago, defeating Uzbekistan in the final. After an early exit in the 2022 tournament, Japan rebounded strongly under his leadership.

The 53-year-old has enjoyed a decorated coaching career, most notably leading Kashima Antlers to AFC Champions League glory in 2018, and is a two-time AFC Coach of the Year. His experience in managing young talent has been evident throughout the tournament, with Japan once again demonstrating tactical discipline and depth.

Saturday’s final promises a compelling clash between a Japan side aiming to cement its dominance at youth level and a China team seeking a historic first title.

The AFC U23 Asian Cup final between China PR and Japan will take place on Saturday, January 24, with ATN broadcasting the match live and exclusively across Afghanistan, bringing the continental showpiece directly to Afghan football fans.

The match gets underway at 7:30 pm but a prematch show will start at 6:30 pm Kabul time on Ariana Television.