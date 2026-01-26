Thrilling battles await as AFC Futsal Asian Cup Indonesia 2026 set to kickoff in hours

Thrilling battles await at the AFC Futsal Asian Cup Indonesia 2026 when the tournament gets underway on Tuesday, January 27, in Jakarta, with 16 teams chasing ultimate continental glory.

Now in its 18th edition, the competition brings together a familiar cast of contenders, with 13 teams returning from the 2024 Finals, including the ever-present quartet of Islamic Republic of Iran, Japan, Thailand and Uzbekistan, who continue their remarkable record of appearing at every Finals to date.

Hosting the hard-court showpiece for the second time after 2002, Indonesia will stage matches across two venues, with the champions set to be crowned on February 7.

The opening matchday begins at the Jakarta International Velodrome on Tuesday January 27, where Thailand (FIFA Rank: 11) will face Lebanon (54) in Group B.

The match will get underway at 9:30am Kabul time.

Three-time runners-up, including in 2024, Thailand will be determined to finally go all the way, while Lebanon—seven-time quarter-finalists—return for their 13th Finals appearance.

Later in the day, Vietnam (20), fourth-place finishers in 2016, open their eighth campaign against Kuwait (40), who are contesting their 14th Finals.

Meanwhile, action at the Indonesia Arena sees Group A kick off at 11:30am, with Iraq (37) beginning their 14th appearance against a Kyrgyz Republic (43) side. Hosts Indonesia (24) will enjoy strong home backing at 4pm as they take on Korea Republic (57), who are aiming to surpass their runners-up finish from 1999 in their 16th appearance.

Among the teams to watch is Afghanistan, who return with growing confidence after a memorable debut in 2024, where they reached the quarter-finals for the FIFA Futsal World Cup Uzbekistan 2024. This marks Afghanistan’s second appearance at the Finals, with their best finish already an impressive last-eight showing.

Afghanistan booked their ticket to Indonesia 2026 with a relatively straightforward qualifying campaign, finishing as Group H winners. They began with a dominant 10–1 victory over Maldives, before sealing qualification emphatically with an 8–0 win against Myanmar.

Drawn once again alongside heavyweights, Afghanistan will open their Group D campaign against Saudi Arabia (45)—making their fourth Finals appearance—on January 28 at 9:30m at the Jakarta International Velodrome.

Later that day, reigning champions Iran (5), the only side never to have finished outside the top three, begin their quest for a record-extending 14th title against Malaysia (70).

Despite the challenge, Afghanistan will have no fear. They pushed defending champions Iran hard when the sides met in the group stage of the 2024 edition, a performance that underlined their rapid rise in Asian futsal.

Having impressed on their debut, Afghanistan will expect to advance to the knockout stage once again at Indonesia 2026.

Elsewhere, Japan (13) go in search of a fifth crown after a shock group-stage exit in 2024, opening Group C against Australia (51) at 3pm. Four-time finalists Uzbekistan (22) will also be eyeing a maiden title as they face Tajikistan (47) at 7pm, with Tajikistan looking to build on their historic fourth-place finish from 2024.

For fans back home, every moment of the tournament will be within reach. ATN has secured exclusive live broadcasting rights across Afghanistan and will broadcast matches on Ariana Television, ensuring nationwide coverage of the AFC Futsal Asian Cup Indonesia 2026.