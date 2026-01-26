Sport
Thrilling battles await as AFC Futsal Asian Cup Indonesia 2026 set to kickoff in hours
The opening matchday begins at the Jakarta International Velodrome on Tuesday January 27, where Thailand (FIFA Rank: 11) will face Lebanon (54) in Group B.
Thrilling battles await at the AFC Futsal Asian Cup Indonesia 2026 when the tournament gets underway on Tuesday, January 27, in Jakarta, with 16 teams chasing ultimate continental glory.
Now in its 18th edition, the competition brings together a familiar cast of contenders, with 13 teams returning from the 2024 Finals, including the ever-present quartet of Islamic Republic of Iran, Japan, Thailand and Uzbekistan, who continue their remarkable record of appearing at every Finals to date.
Hosting the hard-court showpiece for the second time after 2002, Indonesia will stage matches across two venues, with the champions set to be crowned on February 7.
The match will get underway at 9:30am Kabul time.
The match will get underway at 9:30am Kabul time.
Three-time runners-up, including in 2024, Thailand will be determined to finally go all the way, while Lebanon—seven-time quarter-finalists—return for their 13th Finals appearance.
Later in the day, Vietnam (20), fourth-place finishers in 2016, open their eighth campaign against Kuwait (40), who are contesting their 14th Finals.
Meanwhile, action at the Indonesia Arena sees Group A kick off at 11:30am, with Iraq (37) beginning their 14th appearance against a Kyrgyz Republic (43) side. Hosts Indonesia (24) will enjoy strong home backing at 4pm as they take on Korea Republic (57), who are aiming to surpass their runners-up finish from 1999 in their 16th appearance.
Among the teams to watch is Afghanistan, who return with growing confidence after a memorable debut in 2024, where they reached the quarter-finals for the FIFA Futsal World Cup Uzbekistan 2024. This marks Afghanistan’s second appearance at the Finals, with their best finish already an impressive last-eight showing.
Afghanistan booked their ticket to Indonesia 2026 with a relatively straightforward qualifying campaign, finishing as Group H winners. They began with a dominant 10–1 victory over Maldives, before sealing qualification emphatically with an 8–0 win against Myanmar.
Drawn once again alongside heavyweights, Afghanistan will open their Group D campaign against Saudi Arabia (45)—making their fourth Finals appearance—on January 28 at 9:30m at the Jakarta International Velodrome.
Later that day, reigning champions Iran (5), the only side never to have finished outside the top three, begin their quest for a record-extending 14th title against Malaysia (70).
Despite the challenge, Afghanistan will have no fear. They pushed defending champions Iran hard when the sides met in the group stage of the 2024 edition, a performance that underlined their rapid rise in Asian futsal.
Having impressed on their debut, Afghanistan will expect to advance to the knockout stage once again at Indonesia 2026.
Elsewhere, Japan (13) go in search of a fifth crown after a shock group-stage exit in 2024, opening Group C against Australia (51) at 3pm. Four-time finalists Uzbekistan (22) will also be eyeing a maiden title as they face Tajikistan (47) at 7pm, with Tajikistan looking to build on their historic fourth-place finish from 2024.
For fans back home, every moment of the tournament will be within reach. ATN has secured exclusive live broadcasting rights across Afghanistan and will broadcast matches on Ariana Television, ensuring nationwide coverage of the AFC Futsal Asian Cup Indonesia 2026.
Afghanistan futsal team arrives in Indonesia ahead of Asian Cup
The Afghan national futsal team arrived in Indonesia on Sunday to compete in the AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2026, following the completion of a preparatory training camp in Thailand.
Afghanistan has been drawn into Group D, where it will face strong opposition from Iran, Saudi Arabia, and Malaysia. The team enters the tournament with confidence after recording two friendly victories against Vietnam in the buildup to the competition.
The AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2026 will kick off on January 27 in Indonesia and will feature 16 of Asia’s top national teams.
Afghanistan will open its campaign against Saudi Arabia on Wednesday in Jakarta.
All matches of the tournament will be broadcast live by Ariana Television across Afghanistan, enabling fans nationwide to follow the team’s progress throughout the competition.
Japan defends AFC U-23 Asian Cup title with dominant win over China
Japan successfully defended its AFC Under-23 Asian Cup title after a commanding 4–0 victory over China in the final of the 2026 tournament on Saturday at Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
Kosei Ogura led the scoring with two goals in the 20th and 76th minutes, while Yuto Ozeki struck early in the 12th minute and Ryunosuke Sato added another in the 60th to seal a convincing triumph. The win marked Japan’s third U-23 Asian Cup title.
China reached the final for the first time in its history after defeating Vietnam 3–0 in the semifinals, while Japan booked its place by edging past South Korea 1–0 in the other last-four encounter.
In the third-place playoff on Friday, Vietnam claimed the bronze medal after defeating South Korea 7–6 on penalties, following a 2–2 draw after extra time.
AFC expresses condolences to Iranian football community after deaths in protests
Following the deaths of several Iranian footballers during recent protests in the country, the Asian Football Confederation has expressed its condolences to the families of the victims and the Iranian football community in a message posted on its Persian-language Instagram account.
The message reads: “The Asian Football Confederation expresses its deepest condolences to the families, bereaved friends and the Iranian football community at this very difficult time.”
At least three Iranian footballers have been reported killed during the protests that began on December 28.
