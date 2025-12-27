Afghanistan launches investigation into border incidents with Tajikistan

Amir Khan Muttaqi, Foreign Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, announced the launch of a thorough investigation into recent incidents near the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border.

Speaking on Saturday during the ceremony marking the anniversary of the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan, Muttaqi said he has held talks with the Tajik Foreign Minister, and both sides will work jointly to prevent the recurrence of such incidents. He added: “Our concern is that certain malicious circles may seek to undermine relations between these neighboring countries and create an impression of instability.”

Tajikistan has reported that three attacks originating from Afghan territory occurred within its borders over the past month.

Muttaqi also highlighted Afghanistan’s economic progress, noting that despite trade restrictions via Pakistan, new trade routes have been established and thousands of factories have been built. He stated that Afghanistan is now self-sufficient in many goods, with prices of essential items such as fuel, gas, and flour lower than in neighboring countries.

The Foreign Minister emphasized that Afghanistan remains ready to defend its territory while firmly protecting its national interests in negotiations. “We do not want Afghanistan to become a field for negative competition among major powers again. Our goal is to transform the country into a hub for trade and connectivity,” he said.

Muttaqi further stressed the importance of resolving issues through dialogue and reiterated that the Islamic Emirate seeks regional cooperation and economic prosperity, noting that Afghanistan’s economy is closely linked with that of its neighbors.

Concluding his remarks, he referred to a recent gathering of Pakistani religious school leaders and Islamic party officials in Karachi, stating that their advice to the Pakistani government is respected by Afghanistan.