Bayat Foundation aid reaches dozens of needy families in Nangarhar
In addition to such aid, Bayat Foundation provides support in the fields of health, education, sports, clean drinking water, and during various natural disasters, helping affected people and delivering necessary assistance.
Bayat Foundation officials say that dozens of needy and returning families in Nangarhar province have benefited from the foundation’s food and non-food aid packages.
The officials added that these packages include flour, rice, oil, and blankets, which were distributed to the needy and returnees following a transparent survey.
Foundation representatives emphasized that they support the country’s citizens under all circumstances, and the process of distributing aid will continue to other provinces as well.
Haji Mohammad Ismail, Deputy Head of the Bayat Foundation, said: “As part of the continuation of Bayat Foundation’s winter aid, today we have come to Jalalabad in Nangarhar province to distribute assistance to a number of deserving and displaced individuals.”
The foundation’s officials also stated that the distribution of aid will continue in other eastern provinces. According to them, the recipients were identified as eligible after a transparent survey.
“Every year, the Bayat Foundation helps people in need. This year as well, we are distributing aid to returnees from Pakistan and other eligible individuals whose lists were prepared in advance,” said Attaullah Sahil, the foundation’s representative for the eastern zone.
Meanwhile, aid recipients expressed their gratitude to the Bayat Foundation for supporting them during harsh conditions and cold weather. They also urged other charitable organizations and capable individuals to assist the needy.
Afghanistan launches investigation into border incidents with Tajikistan
Amir Khan Muttaqi, Foreign Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, announced the launch of a thorough investigation into recent incidents near the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border.
Speaking on Saturday during the ceremony marking the anniversary of the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan, Muttaqi said he has held talks with the Tajik Foreign Minister, and both sides will work jointly to prevent the recurrence of such incidents. He added: “Our concern is that certain malicious circles may seek to undermine relations between these neighboring countries and create an impression of instability.”
Tajikistan has reported that three attacks originating from Afghan territory occurred within its borders over the past month.
Muttaqi also highlighted Afghanistan’s economic progress, noting that despite trade restrictions via Pakistan, new trade routes have been established and thousands of factories have been built. He stated that Afghanistan is now self-sufficient in many goods, with prices of essential items such as fuel, gas, and flour lower than in neighboring countries.
The Foreign Minister emphasized that Afghanistan remains ready to defend its territory while firmly protecting its national interests in negotiations. “We do not want Afghanistan to become a field for negative competition among major powers again. Our goal is to transform the country into a hub for trade and connectivity,” he said.
Muttaqi further stressed the importance of resolving issues through dialogue and reiterated that the Islamic Emirate seeks regional cooperation and economic prosperity, noting that Afghanistan’s economy is closely linked with that of its neighbors.
Concluding his remarks, he referred to a recent gathering of Pakistani religious school leaders and Islamic party officials in Karachi, stating that their advice to the Pakistani government is respected by Afghanistan.
46th anniversary of Soviet invasion: IEA urges citizens to remain ready to defend freedom
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), in a statement marking the 46th anniversary of the former Soviet Union’s invasion of Afghanistan, on Saturday called on citizens to remain vigilant in defending the country’s freedom and independence.
The statement noted that the Soviet entry into Afghanistan in December 1979 resulted in widespread destruction, significant human casualties, and the displacement of millions of Afghans.
While condemning the invasion, the Islamic Emirate highlighted the Afghan people’s resistance and struggle, urging citizens to safeguard the nation’s freedom, independence, and values. It emphasized that “no one should be allowed to carry out malicious schemes or harmful intentions against the Islamic system, national values, or the Afghan people.”
The statement also reaffirmed the Islamic Emirate’s ongoing commitment to defending the Islamic system and preserving the country’s religious and national values.
Afghanistan condemns deadly mosque attack in Homs, Syria
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has strongly condemned the recent attack on a mosque in Homs, Syria, which left dozens dead and injured.
In an official statement, the ministry extended its condolences to the government and people of the Syrian Arab Republic.
Eight people were killed and 18 others were injured in the explosion at a mosque of the Alawite minority sect in Homs.
