Pakistan FM welcomes Afghan clerics’ fatwa against use of soil for attacks

Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Saturday welcomed a statement issued at a recent gathering of religious scholars in Kabul, which called for refraining from the use of Afghan soil against any other country.

Speaking at a press conference, Dar said that despite the fatwa, Pakistan is still suffering from attacks every week.

He once again called on the Islamic Emirate not to allow use of Afghan soil for attacks against Pakistan, suggesting that it remains the key reason why trade remains suspended.

“Taliban government’s (IEA) response has been unsatisfactory, and concrete action against militants is not being taken,” he said.

Pakistani officials have repeatedly claimed that attacks in the country are organized by militants in Afghanistan, a charge the Islamic Emirates denies.

Afghan and Pakistani officials have held a series of meetings hosted by Qatar, Turkey and Saudi Arabia aimed at cooling tensions following deadly clashes near the Durand Line in October.

The latest meeting was held in Saudi Arabia. Dar said that it concluded without achieving substantive progress on key security concerns.