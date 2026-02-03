Afghanistan seeks expanded ties with Russia in energy, mining and infrastructure

Afghanistan has expressed strong interest in broadening trade and economic cooperation with Russia, with a particular focus on energy, mining and infrastructure projects, according to Russia’s TASS news agency.

In an interview with TASS, Afghanistan’s Ambassador to Moscow, Gul Hassan, said Kabul is keen to import oil and gas from Russia as part of efforts to deepen bilateral economic ties.

He noted that trade relations between the two countries are progressing and that, if key obstacles—especially banking restrictions—are addressed, Afghanistan could also import medicines, industrial goods, grain, vegetable oils and other commodities from Russia.

In return, the ambassador said Afghanistan is ready to export fresh and dried fruits, vegetables, medicinal plants, carpets and mineral resources to the Russian market, adding that expanding export-import operations could significantly increase bilateral trade volumes.

He also revealed plans to open an exhibition of Afghan products in Moscow, which he said would help boost trade turnover.

TASS reported that Kabul is also prepared to cooperate with Moscow in the extraction of mineral resources.

Hassan described the economy as a central pillar of Afghanistan’s foreign policy, emphasizing the government’s goal of positioning the country as a key link in regional economic integration and attracting foreign investment.

He noted that Russian companies have long shown interest in Afghanistan’s industrial, mining and infrastructure sectors.

The ambassador further told TASS that Russian firms are already in talks with relevant Afghan authorities on the construction of small hydroelectric power plants.

Representatives of several Russian companies have reportedly visited Afghanistan and held meetings with officials and technical experts.

According to Hassan, practical steps toward cooperation in the energy and power generation sectors are expected in the near future, pointing to a potential new phase in Afghan-Russian economic relations.