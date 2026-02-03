Business
Afghanistan seeks expanded ties with Russia in energy, mining and infrastructure
TASS reported that Kabul is also prepared to cooperate with Moscow in the extraction of mineral resources.
Afghanistan has expressed strong interest in broadening trade and economic cooperation with Russia, with a particular focus on energy, mining and infrastructure projects, according to Russia’s TASS news agency.
In an interview with TASS, Afghanistan’s Ambassador to Moscow, Gul Hassan, said Kabul is keen to import oil and gas from Russia as part of efforts to deepen bilateral economic ties.
He noted that trade relations between the two countries are progressing and that, if key obstacles—especially banking restrictions—are addressed, Afghanistan could also import medicines, industrial goods, grain, vegetable oils and other commodities from Russia.
In return, the ambassador said Afghanistan is ready to export fresh and dried fruits, vegetables, medicinal plants, carpets and mineral resources to the Russian market, adding that expanding export-import operations could significantly increase bilateral trade volumes.
He also revealed plans to open an exhibition of Afghan products in Moscow, which he said would help boost trade turnover.
Hassan described the economy as a central pillar of Afghanistan’s foreign policy, emphasizing the government’s goal of positioning the country as a key link in regional economic integration and attracting foreign investment.
He noted that Russian companies have long shown interest in Afghanistan’s industrial, mining and infrastructure sectors.
The ambassador further told TASS that Russian firms are already in talks with relevant Afghan authorities on the construction of small hydroelectric power plants.
Representatives of several Russian companies have reportedly visited Afghanistan and held meetings with officials and technical experts.
According to Hassan, practical steps toward cooperation in the energy and power generation sectors are expected in the near future, pointing to a potential new phase in Afghan-Russian economic relations.
Business
Pakistan, China plan to extend CPEC to Afghanistan, revive trilateral framework
The proposed CPEC expansion into Afghanistan is seen as a move to enhance regional economic integration amid shifting geopolitical dynamics.
Pakistan and China are moving forward with plans to extend the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) into Afghanistan, a strategic step aimed at bolstering regional connectivity and economic cooperation. The expansion, along with the revival of the Pakistan-China-Afghanistan trilateral framework, was discussed in a recent briefing to the Pakistani Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs.
According to Pakistan Today, officials from Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs outlined the details during a session in Islamabad, where they reviewed key aspects of Pakistan’s foreign relations, regional developments, and economic diplomacy.
Officials emphasized that Pakistan’s relationship with China remains strong, underscoring the “all-weather” strategic partnership between the two nations. Strengthening ties with Beijing, they stated, continues to be a cornerstone of Pakistan’s foreign policy. This includes unwavering support for China’s position on regional and international issues, particularly the One-China policy and matters related to territorial integrity.
The briefing also touched upon China’s consistent backing of Pakistan in various areas, including sovereignty, economic stability, counter-terrorism, and support for Pakistan’s exit from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list.
The Kashmir issue was also addressed, with officials noting that China considers it an unresolved matter and advocates for a peaceful resolution in line with UN Security Council resolutions.
The proposed CPEC expansion into Afghanistan is seen as a move to enhance regional economic integration amid shifting geopolitical dynamics. Officials stated that reviving the trilateral framework is part of broader efforts to foster greater cooperation and connectivity in the region, with an eye on long-term stability and prosperity.
The move also reflects both countries’ desire to further integrate Afghanistan into the regional economic landscape, a key element in fostering peace and development.
Business
Uzbekistan–Afghanistan trade rises to $1.6 billion in 2025
Trade relations remain largely export-driven, with Uzbekistan supplying Afghanistan primarily with food products, energy resources, and industrial goods.
Trade between Uzbekistan and Afghanistan rose sharply in 2025, reaching $1.6 billion, according to official data released by Uzbekistan’s National Statistics Committee.
The figure represents a 45.5 percent increase from $1.1 billion in 2024 and an 84.4 percent rise compared with 2023, when bilateral trade stood at $867.5 million, highlighting rapid growth in economic exchanges between the two countries.
Uzbekistan’s exports to Afghanistan accounted for the vast majority of the trade volume, totaling $1.5 billion, or 93.8 percent of overall bilateral turnover. Trade relations remain largely export-driven, with Uzbekistan supplying Afghanistan primarily with food products, energy resources, and industrial goods.
The surge in trade comes as Uzbekistan’s total foreign trade turnover reached $81.2 billion in 2025, reflecting broader efforts to expand and diversify external economic ties. By the end of the reporting period, Uzbekistan maintained trade relations with 210 countries.
China remained Uzbekistan’s largest trading partner, accounting for 21.2 percent of total trade, followed by Russia (16.0 percent), Kazakhstan (6.1 percent), Türkiye (3.7 percent), and the Republic of Korea (2.1 percent).
The latest figures underscore strengthening economic ties between Uzbekistan and Afghanistan amid efforts to boost regional trade and connectivity.
Business
Turkish firm eyes investment in Afghanistan’s power infrastructure
Technical assessments are also planned in various provinces to evaluate the potential for increased electricity generation from existing water resources.
A Turkish electrical equipment company has expressed strong interest in investing in Afghanistan’s hydropower sector, focusing on the installation of new-technology turbines and the rehabilitation of existing power generation facilities, according to Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS).
DABS Chief Executive Officer, Abdul Haq Hamkar, met with Mr. Günay Küsay, a senior engineer and representative of Turkey’s Marbeyaz company, to discuss potential cooperation in hydropower development, modernization of equipment, and the installation of advanced electricity generation systems.
During the meeting, Hamkar welcomed the Turkish delegation and said that all necessary facilities and incentives have been put in place to encourage both domestic and foreign investment in Afghanistan’s electricity and electrical equipment production sectors. He emphasized that investors are free to invest across relevant fields within the energy sector.
Mr. Küsay praised the leadership of DABS and said Marbeyaz is keen to invest in electricity generation from Afghanistan’s water resources, rehabilitate existing hydropower turbines, install modern high-capacity turbines, and contribute to strengthening the technical capacity of local staff.
At the end of the meeting, both sides agreed to hold joint technical sessions between DABS and Marbeyaz experts. Technical assessments are also planned in various provinces to evaluate the potential for increased electricity generation from existing water resources.
DABS said that improved security, economic stability, and transparent governance have helped create a more favorable environment for international companies to invest in Afghanistan’s power generation and electrical equipment production sectors.
