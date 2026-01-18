Afghanistan U19 crush West Indies by 138 runs at World Cup

Afghanistan’s national futsal team delivered an impressive performance on Sunday, defeating Vietnam 5–3 in an international friendly as part of its preparations for the AFC Asian Futsal Cup, providing a timely confidence boost ahead of the continental tournament.

The match, played at a neutral venue, saw Afghanistan display attacking intent and improved cohesion, with five different players finding the net. Akbar Kazemi, Hamid Reza Hosseini, Reza Hosseinpour, Seyed Mojtaba Hosseini and Seyed Morteza Hosseini all scored, underlining the team’s balanced offense and depth across the squad.

Vietnam, considered one of Southeast Asia’s stronger futsal sides, tested Afghanistan with quick transitions and sustained pressure, but the Afghan team responded with disciplined defending and sharp finishing to maintain control of the match. Coaching staff described the fixture as an important test of match fitness, tactical execution and mental resilience ahead of the Asian Cup.

The friendly forms part of a broader preparation program that includes intensive training camps and a series of warm-up matches designed to help the team adapt to high-tempo competition and refine set-piece play.

Analysts said the performance reflected steady progress in recent months, particularly in terms of coordination and game management.

The AFC Asian Futsal Cup will kick off on January 27 in Indonesia, featuring 16 of Asia’s top teams.

Afghanistan has been placed in Group C, alongside regional heavyweights Iran, Saudi Arabia, and Malaysia, making qualification for the knockout stage a significant challenge.

Iran, one of the tournament favorites and a perennial contender at both Asian and global levels, will pose a particularly tough test, while matches against Saudi Arabia and Malaysia are expected to be closely contested. Afghanistan’s coaching staff has emphasized the importance of strong starts and disciplined performances in the group stage.

The Asian Cup is Asia’s premier futsal competition and also serves as a key platform for emerging teams to gain international exposure.

Matches will be broadcast live by Ariana Television across Afghanistan, enabling fans to closely follow the event.

Officials said the victory over Vietnam has lifted team morale as Afghanistan aims to make a competitive showing and build momentum at the continental level.