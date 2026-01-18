Sport
Afghanistan U19 crush West Indies by 138 runs at World Cup
The Afghanistan Under‑19 national cricket team delivered a dominant performance to beat the West Indies Under‑19 side by 138 runs in their second Group D match of the ICC Under‑19 World Cup 2026 in Windhoek, Namibia.
Afghanistan won the toss and elected to bat first, posting a total of 262 for 6 in their allotted 50 overs. Key contributions came from Osman Sadat, who scored 88 runs, and captain Mahboob Khan, who made 86 runs to anchor the innings.
In response, the West Indies were dismissed for 124 runs in 33.2 overs, falling well short of the target. Afghanistan’s bowlers shared the spoils, restricting the Caribbean side throughout their innings.
This victory marked Afghanistan’s second consecutive win in the tournament, having previously defeated South Africa in their opening match.
Afghanistan U19 will next face Tanzania on Wednesday in their third Group D encounter.
Sport
Afghanistan futsal team beats Vietnam 5–3 in friendly ahead of Asian Cup
Afghanistan’s national futsal team delivered an impressive performance on Sunday, defeating Vietnam 5–3 in an international friendly as part of its preparations for the AFC Asian Futsal Cup, providing a timely confidence boost ahead of the continental tournament.
The match, played at a neutral venue, saw Afghanistan display attacking intent and improved cohesion, with five different players finding the net. Akbar Kazemi, Hamid Reza Hosseini, Reza Hosseinpour, Seyed Mojtaba Hosseini and Seyed Morteza Hosseini all scored, underlining the team’s balanced offense and depth across the squad.
Vietnam, considered one of Southeast Asia’s stronger futsal sides, tested Afghanistan with quick transitions and sustained pressure, but the Afghan team responded with disciplined defending and sharp finishing to maintain control of the match. Coaching staff described the fixture as an important test of match fitness, tactical execution and mental resilience ahead of the Asian Cup.
The friendly forms part of a broader preparation program that includes intensive training camps and a series of warm-up matches designed to help the team adapt to high-tempo competition and refine set-piece play.
Analysts said the performance reflected steady progress in recent months, particularly in terms of coordination and game management.
The AFC Asian Futsal Cup will kick off on January 27 in Indonesia, featuring 16 of Asia’s top teams.
Afghanistan has been placed in Group C, alongside regional heavyweights Iran, Saudi Arabia, and Malaysia, making qualification for the knockout stage a significant challenge.
Iran, one of the tournament favorites and a perennial contender at both Asian and global levels, will pose a particularly tough test, while matches against Saudi Arabia and Malaysia are expected to be closely contested. Afghanistan’s coaching staff has emphasized the importance of strong starts and disciplined performances in the group stage.
The Asian Cup is Asia’s premier futsal competition and also serves as a key platform for emerging teams to gain international exposure.
Matches will be broadcast live by Ariana Television across Afghanistan, enabling fans to closely follow the event.
Officials said the victory over Vietnam has lifted team morale as Afghanistan aims to make a competitive showing and build momentum at the continental level.
Sport
Naveen-ul-Haq out of WI T20Is and 2026 World Cup; Zia-ur-Rahman Sharifi in
Afghanistan fast bowler Naveen-ul-Haq has been ruled out of the upcoming three-match T20I series against the West Indies as well as the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 after sustaining a stress fracture in his right shoulder, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) confirmed on Saturday.
According to medical reports, the injury will require surgical intervention. Naveen is scheduled to undergo surgery in the United Kingdom, where he will be treated by a specialized surgical team to support his immediate recovery and long-term rehabilitation.
In response to his absence, the ACB has called up fast bowler Zia-ur-Rahman Sharifi, who was previously part of the reserve pool, to replace Naveen for both the West Indies series and the World Cup.
Meanwhile, left-arm fast bowler Farid Ahmad Malik has been added to the reserve pool as Afghanistan continues to adjust its pace resources ahead of the major international assignments.
Sport
Afghanistan futsal team departs for Vietnam ahead of 2026 Asian Cup
Afghanistan’s national futsal team has departed Kabul for Vietnam as part of its preparations for the AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2026.
Officials from the Futsal Committee of the Afghanistan Football Federation confirmed on Friday that the team will play two friendly matches against host nation Vietnam during the visit. The fixtures are aimed at sharpening the squad ahead of upcoming continental competition.
Following the matches in Vietnam, the Afghan team is scheduled to travel to Thailand to continue its training camp. In Thailand, Afghanistan will face the Thai national futsal team in two additional friendly matches.
The international fixtures form part of Afghanistan’s build-up to the AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2026, where the team has been drawn in Group C alongside Iran, Malaysia, and Saudi Arabia.
Team officials said the friendlies will provide valuable match experience and help assess the squad’s readiness as Afghanistan prepares for the Asian tournament.
Afghanistan U19 crush West Indies by 138 runs at World Cup
