Sport
Tune in tomorrow to Ariana Television for AFC U23 Asian Cup semi-finals
Football fans in Afghanistan are gearing up for an exciting evening of action as the AFC U23 Asian Cup enters its semi-final stage on Tuesday, 20 January.
Ariana Television Network (ATN) will broadcast the matches live, giving fans across the country a chance to follow the continent’s rising football stars in real time.
Two semi-final matches are scheduled for tomorrow:
Match 1: Japan U23 vs South Korea U23
This will take place at the King Abdullah Sports City Hall Stadium in Jeddah and kick-off is at 3.30pm Kabul time
This clash features two traditional Asian football powerhouses, both aiming for a final spot. Analysts predict a tightly contested match as each side looks to assert dominance early.
Japan head coach Go Oiwa said on Monday he knows his team, which are the defending champions, have to perform really well against Korea Republic.
“We had quite a lengthy preparation before this tournament so we’re well prepared,” said Oiwa.
“Throughout the group stage we played as a team and we were able to advance smoothly,” he said.
“The (quarter-finals) Jordan game was a struggle because they are strong but I have seen the growth of the team as the tournament has progressed and for sure, we will show even more in the next game.
“Of course, the opponents are going to get stronger as we get further. Jordan gave us some issues which we need to rectify but defending is not just about defenders, we have to defend as a team and all need to communicate better.”
Korea Republic assistant coach Lee Kyung-soo meanwhile said he expects an attack-oriented mindset from his players, having seen Jordan attempt 10 shots against Japan – more than the combined total of their three group stage matches.
“Japan haven’t lost in the tournament and they have shown good attack as well as defence,” said Lee, who stood in for head coach Lee Ming-sun at Monday’s pre-match press conference.
“Having analysed Japan, we should pressurise them because in doing so, we can maximise our strength which is our attack,” he said.
“Tactically, we need to come up with a good plan. We started with some struggles against Lebanon (in the group stage) but over the games, we have been able to get more players in the box and in the quarter-final (against Australia), we got a good outcome from doing that.
“Against Japan, we will try to focus on counter attacking and winning possession higher up the pitch so we can penetrate their defence.”
Match 2: Vietnam U23 vs China PR U23
The second semi-final match scheduled for Tuesday is Vietnam U23 vs China PR U23.
This game will take place at the Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Sports City Stadium in Jeddah and kick-off is at 7.30pm Kabul time.
Vietnam, who have impressed during the group stage, face China in a game expected to be full of tension and dramatic moments. Fans can expect a high-paced encounter under the floodlights.
Speaking ahead of the showdown, Vietnam’s head coach Kim Sang-sik said he expects his side to continue their swashbuckling run as they seek to emerge champions for the first time.
“I’m extremely happy, honoured and excited to be able to compete for the title alongside Korea Republic, Japan and China PR,” said Kim.
“Looking back at our matches, from the game against Jordan through to the quarter-final against the UAE, our players faced many difficulties and tough moments against strong opponents. But each time they showed great fighting spirit and played intelligently. That is why we are where we are now.”
He went on to state: “I expect China PR to be tough. They are in the semi-finals for the first time and will be highly motivated, with a strong defence led by goalkeeper Li Hao. However, we are fully prepared and will perform at our best.”
China meanwhile are on a high after defeating 2018 champions Uzbekistan in the quarter-finals but head coach Antonio Puche has reminded his players to remain grounded.
“We’re very happy to be here. This is a fantastic experience for me, the team, and everyone involved,” said Puche.
“Our approach has always been to take it game by game. Reaching the semi-final is a big dream for us and we will give our best to reach the final,” he said.
“We know Vietnam well, having played them two or three times before. They are very well organised, are hard to break down and have an extraordinary offensive transition. Tomorrow will certainly be a very difficult game but my players are aware and ready for the challenge.”
The AFC U23 Asian Cup continues to serve as a showcase for Asia’s emerging football talent, offering players a stepping stone to senior national teams.
With the knockout stage underway, every match is decisive, and tomorrow’s fixtures will determine which teams advance to the finals.
Ariana Television’s coverage will ensure Afghan viewers can catch every goal, tackle, and turning point.
Football enthusiasts are encouraged to tune in and witness the drama of the AFC U23 semi-finals live on Ariana Television starting with the Japan–South Korea match at 3:30 pm Kabul time and followed by Vietnam–China at 7:30 pm Kabul time.
Sport
Afghanistan U19 crush West Indies by 138 runs at World Cup
The Afghanistan Under‑19 national cricket team delivered a dominant performance to beat the West Indies Under‑19 side by 138 runs in their second Group D match of the ICC Under‑19 World Cup 2026 in Windhoek, Namibia.
Afghanistan won the toss and elected to bat first, posting a total of 262 for 6 in their allotted 50 overs. Key contributions came from Osman Sadat, who scored 88 runs, and captain Mahboob Khan, who made 86 runs to anchor the innings.
In response, the West Indies were dismissed for 124 runs in 33.2 overs, falling well short of the target. Afghanistan’s bowlers shared the spoils, restricting the Caribbean side throughout their innings.
This victory marked Afghanistan’s second consecutive win in the tournament, having previously defeated South Africa in their opening match.
Afghanistan U19 will next face Tanzania on Wednesday in their third Group D encounter.
Sport
Afghanistan futsal team beats Vietnam 5–3 in friendly ahead of Asian Cup
Afghanistan’s national futsal team delivered an impressive performance on Sunday, defeating Vietnam 5–3 in an international friendly as part of its preparations for the AFC Asian Futsal Cup, providing a timely confidence boost ahead of the continental tournament.
The match, played at a neutral venue, saw Afghanistan display attacking intent and improved cohesion, with five different players finding the net. Akbar Kazemi, Hamid Reza Hosseini, Reza Hosseinpour, Seyed Mojtaba Hosseini and Seyed Morteza Hosseini all scored, underlining the team’s balanced offense and depth across the squad.
Vietnam, considered one of Southeast Asia’s stronger futsal sides, tested Afghanistan with quick transitions and sustained pressure, but the Afghan team responded with disciplined defending and sharp finishing to maintain control of the match. Coaching staff described the fixture as an important test of match fitness, tactical execution and mental resilience ahead of the Asian Cup.
The friendly forms part of a broader preparation program that includes intensive training camps and a series of warm-up matches designed to help the team adapt to high-tempo competition and refine set-piece play.
Analysts said the performance reflected steady progress in recent months, particularly in terms of coordination and game management.
The AFC Asian Futsal Cup will kick off on January 27 in Indonesia, featuring 16 of Asia’s top teams.
Afghanistan has been placed in Group C, alongside regional heavyweights Iran, Saudi Arabia, and Malaysia, making qualification for the knockout stage a significant challenge.
Iran, one of the tournament favorites and a perennial contender at both Asian and global levels, will pose a particularly tough test, while matches against Saudi Arabia and Malaysia are expected to be closely contested. Afghanistan’s coaching staff has emphasized the importance of strong starts and disciplined performances in the group stage.
The Asian Cup is Asia’s premier futsal competition and also serves as a key platform for emerging teams to gain international exposure.
Matches will be broadcast live by Ariana Television across Afghanistan, enabling fans to closely follow the event.
Officials said the victory over Vietnam has lifted team morale as Afghanistan aims to make a competitive showing and build momentum at the continental level.
Sport
Naveen-ul-Haq out of WI T20Is and 2026 World Cup; Zia-ur-Rahman Sharifi in
Afghanistan fast bowler Naveen-ul-Haq has been ruled out of the upcoming three-match T20I series against the West Indies as well as the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 after sustaining a stress fracture in his right shoulder, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) confirmed on Saturday.
According to medical reports, the injury will require surgical intervention. Naveen is scheduled to undergo surgery in the United Kingdom, where he will be treated by a specialized surgical team to support his immediate recovery and long-term rehabilitation.
In response to his absence, the ACB has called up fast bowler Zia-ur-Rahman Sharifi, who was previously part of the reserve pool, to replace Naveen for both the West Indies series and the World Cup.
Meanwhile, left-arm fast bowler Farid Ahmad Malik has been added to the reserve pool as Afghanistan continues to adjust its pace resources ahead of the major international assignments.
Casualties reported after explosion rocks downtown Kabul
500-kg bomb safely defused in Herat
UN warns of worsening hunger crisis in Afghanistan
Winter Olympics 2026 just 18 days away as global countdown begins
Afghanistan exports 10 containers of batteries to Saudi Arabia and UAE for first time
Pakistani cleric condemns lifetime immunity for Army Chief as un-Islamic
Turkey withdraws from Afghanistan-Pakistan mediation amid rising tensions
Afghanistan signs 30-year deal for marble mining in Daikundi
Sharp drop in exports to Afghanistan drives Pakistan’s trade deficit surge
Saar: Qatar’s call for engagement with Afghanistan
Tahawol: Discussion on fate of Gaza ceasefire
Saar: Review of possible US attack on Iran
Tawsia: Progress in Trans-Afghan Railway Project
Saar: Discussion on continuation of protests in Iran
