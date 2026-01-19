Tune in tomorrow to Ariana Television for AFC U23 Asian Cup semi-finals

Football fans in Afghanistan are gearing up for an exciting evening of action as the AFC U23 Asian Cup enters its semi-final stage on Tuesday, 20 January.

Ariana Television Network (ATN) will broadcast the matches live, giving fans across the country a chance to follow the continent’s rising football stars in real time.

Two semi-final matches are scheduled for tomorrow:

Match 1: Japan U23 vs South Korea U23

This will take place at the King Abdullah Sports City Hall Stadium in Jeddah and kick-off is at 3.30pm Kabul time

This clash features two traditional Asian football powerhouses, both aiming for a final spot. Analysts predict a tightly contested match as each side looks to assert dominance early.

Japan head coach Go Oiwa said on Monday he knows his team, which are the defending champions, have to perform really well against Korea Republic.

“We had quite a lengthy preparation before this tournament so we’re well prepared,” said Oiwa.

“Throughout the group stage we played as a team and we were able to advance smoothly,” he said.

“The (quarter-finals) Jordan game was a struggle because they are strong but I have seen the growth of the team as the tournament has progressed and for sure, we will show even more in the next game.

“Of course, the opponents are going to get stronger as we get further. Jordan gave us some issues which we need to rectify but defending is not just about defenders, we have to defend as a team and all need to communicate better.”

Korea Republic assistant coach Lee Kyung-soo meanwhile said he expects an attack-oriented mindset from his players, having seen Jordan attempt 10 shots against Japan – more than the combined total of their three group stage matches.

“Japan haven’t lost in the tournament and they have shown good attack as well as defence,” said Lee, who stood in for head coach Lee Ming-sun at Monday’s pre-match press conference.

“Having analysed Japan, we should pressurise them because in doing so, we can maximise our strength which is our attack,” he said.

“Tactically, we need to come up with a good plan. We started with some struggles against Lebanon (in the group stage) but over the games, we have been able to get more players in the box and in the quarter-final (against Australia), we got a good outcome from doing that.

“Against Japan, we will try to focus on counter attacking and winning possession higher up the pitch so we can penetrate their defence.”

Match 2: Vietnam U23 vs China PR U23

The second semi-final match scheduled for Tuesday is Vietnam U23 vs China PR U23.

This game will take place at the Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Sports City Stadium in Jeddah and kick-off is at 7.30pm Kabul time.

Vietnam, who have impressed during the group stage, face China in a game expected to be full of tension and dramatic moments. Fans can expect a high-paced encounter under the floodlights.

Speaking ahead of the showdown, Vietnam’s head coach Kim Sang-sik said he expects his side to continue their swashbuckling run as they seek to emerge champions for the first time.

“I’m extremely happy, honoured and excited to be able to compete for the title alongside Korea Republic, Japan and China PR,” said Kim.

“Looking back at our matches, from the game against Jordan through to the quarter-final against the UAE, our players faced many difficulties and tough moments against strong opponents. But each time they showed great fighting spirit and played intelligently. That is why we are where we are now.”

He went on to state: “I expect China PR to be tough. They are in the semi-finals for the first time and will be highly motivated, with a strong defence led by goalkeeper Li Hao. However, we are fully prepared and will perform at our best.”

China meanwhile are on a high after defeating 2018 champions Uzbekistan in the quarter-finals but head coach Antonio Puche has reminded his players to remain grounded.

“We’re very happy to be here. This is a fantastic experience for me, the team, and everyone involved,” said Puche.

“Our approach has always been to take it game by game. Reaching the semi-final is a big dream for us and we will give our best to reach the final,” he said.

“We know Vietnam well, having played them two or three times before. They are very well organised, are hard to break down and have an extraordinary offensive transition. Tomorrow will certainly be a very difficult game but my players are aware and ready for the challenge.”

The AFC U23 Asian Cup continues to serve as a showcase for Asia’s emerging football talent, offering players a stepping stone to senior national teams.

With the knockout stage underway, every match is decisive, and tomorrow’s fixtures will determine which teams advance to the finals.

Ariana Television’s coverage will ensure Afghan viewers can catch every goal, tackle, and turning point.

Football enthusiasts are encouraged to tune in and witness the drama of the AFC U23 semi-finals live on Ariana Television starting with the Japan–South Korea match at 3:30 pm Kabul time and followed by Vietnam–China at 7:30 pm Kabul time.