Amnesty calls on Pakistan to stop Afghan refugee deportations

Mawlawi Abdul Kabir, the Minister of Refugees and Repatriation, says that some countries are trying to isolate the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA); however, instead of the IEA becoming isolated, these countries themselves are moving toward isolation, and the world has lost trust in them.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Refugees issued on Friday, Abdul Kabir made these remarks while referring to recent developments in the country during a dastar-bandi (turban-tying) ceremony in Khost province.

Kabir described the IEA’s relations with the region and the world as beneficial and important, stating that Afghanistan maintains positive economic and political relations with many countries.

He also criticized the mistreatment of Afghan refugees in neighboring countries and called on them to treat refugees more leniently.

He added that with the victory of the Islamic system, significant progress has been made in the country in the scientific field, alongside developments in the economy and politics.

Kabir also emphasized the importance of religious schools in society, saying that religious institutions, in addition to promoting education, played a major role in defeating the occupation.

At the ceremony, the Minister of Refugees also stated that IEA has prepared a program to provide cash assistance and food aid to thousands of needy returnee families in all provinces, and that this program will be implemented soon.