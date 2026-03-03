Latest News
Bayat Foundation continues Ramadan campaign, provides aid to Laghman families
Haji Mohammad Ismail, Deputy of the Bayat Foundation, said the program reflects the organization’s long-standing commitment to supporting vulnerable communities.
The Bayat Foundation remains committed to its annual Ramadan assistance campaign, this time distributing food packages to dozens of needy families in Laghman province as part of its nationwide humanitarian efforts.
Foundation officials said the aid — including flour, rice, and cooking oil — was delivered to families in Mehtarlam city after a transparent survey was conducted in coordination with local authorities.
The initiative aims to ease the burden on households struggling with poverty and unemployment during the holy month of Ramadan.
Afghanistan remains in the grip of a prolonged economic and humanitarian crisis, with many families lacking steady income and relying on seasonal or daily labor. In provinces such as Laghman, where job opportunities are limited, food assistance during Ramadan can make a critical difference.
“Continuing the Bayat Foundation’s Ramadan aid program, which takes place annually, we visited Mehtarlam city in Laghman province today to distribute assistance to deserving families identified through our survey. The aid includes flour, rice, and oil, and this distribution will continue in other provinces as well as in Kabul.”
Ataullah Sahel, a representative of the foundation, added that this year’s Ramadan campaign began in Laghman.
“Alhamdulillah, hundreds of deserving families were selected transparently in coordination with local authorities,” he said.
Local officials welcomed the assistance. Khalil-ur-Rahman Siddiqi, a representative of Laghman’s Department of Economy, thanked the foundation for its support.
“We are very thankful for today’s support from the Bayat Foundation. The families who received aid were truly deserving and had previously approached our office with requests. We hope the foundation continues its support to help more poor families in Laghman,” he said.
Beneficiaries expressed gratitude, saying the food packages arrived at a time of urgent need.
Navid Ahmad, one of the recipients, said: “We have no money. We thank the Bayat Foundation for helping us.”
Khadija, another beneficiary, added: “We are very poor. May God accept their assistance during this holy month of Ramadan.”
Founded by Afghan businessman and philanthropist Dr Ehsanullah Bayat, the Bayat Foundation has spent more than a decade supporting communities across Afghanistan.
In addition to its annual Ramadan food drives, the organization has provided emergency relief to victims of natural disasters and contributed to development projects in healthcare, education, and community infrastructure.
Foundation officials say the Ramadan assistance program will continue in other provinces in the coming weeks, with the goal of reaching hundreds more families in need.
International Sports
Ronaldo’s private jet flies out of Saudi Arabia following US Embassy drone strike in Riyadh
Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is thought to have left Saudi Arabia amid rising security concerns following a drone strike on the United States Embassy Riyadh on Tuesday.
Saudi authorities confirmed that two drones struck the embassy compound in the capital, causing minor structural damage and a small fire.
Officials said there were no casualties, but security measures were immediately heightened across the city. The embassy issued safety advisories to U.S. citizens, urging caution and limiting movement near diplomatic facilities.
Flight tracking data indicated that Ronaldo’s private jet departed Riyadh shortly after the incident. While it has not been officially confirmed whether the Portuguese star and his family were on board, the timing of the departure has fueled speculation that the move was prompted by escalating regional tensions.
Ronaldo, who currently plays for Al-Nassr FC, has been based in Saudi Arabia since joining the Saudi Pro League. Neither the player nor his representatives have publicly commented on the reported departure.
The embassy attack comes amid broader instability in the region, with increased drone and missile activity targeting diplomatic and strategic sites.
Saudi security forces remain on high alert as authorities investigate the source of the strike and assess the wider implications for regional stability.
Latest News
Four civilians killed, 16 injured in fresh Pakistani attacks in Khost
Sources confirm to Ariana News that in the districts of Zazi Maidan and Alisher in Khost province, forces of Pakistan’s military regime have attacked the homes of civilians.
According to the sources, in these attacks four civilians, including a woman and a child, were killed and 16 others were injured.
The attacks also destroyed dozens of houses and killed a large number of livestock, as a result of which local residents have faced significant financial and human losses.
Latest News
UNAMA calls for immediate halt to Afghanistan–Pakistan cashes
From the evening of 26 February to 2 March 2026, UNAMA recorded at least 146 civilian casualties across Afghanistan, including 42 deaths and 104 injuries, among them women and children.
The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) has urged an immediate end to fighting between Afghan security forces and Pakistani security forces, warning that ongoing clashes are exacerbating Afghanistan’s already dire humanitarian situation.
In a statement issued Tuesday, UNAMA called on all parties to uphold their obligations under international law, including international humanitarian law, and to prioritize the protection of civilians. The mission continues to document incidents of civilian casualties while humanitarian agencies report escalating disruption to aid delivery and growing displacement.
Civilian Casualties and Displacement
These preliminary figures include casualties caused by indirect fire from clashes across the disputed Durand Line frontier, affecting residential areas in Paktya, Paktika, Nangarhar, Kunar and Khost, as well as airstrikes in Paktika and Nangarhar provinces.
According to preliminary data from the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), approximately 16,400 households have been displaced across the five affected provinces.
Hundreds of families still displaced after the August 2025 Kunar earthquake — Afghanistan’s deadliest in nearly 30 years — have been advised to leave the area or relocate to relatives’ homes as a precaution.
Restrictions on movement due to active conflict have limited humanitarian agencies’ ability to deliver essential assistance, leaving Afghan returnees from Pakistan particularly vulnerable.
Impact on Humanitarian Operations
Several humanitarian and medical facilities, including the emergency hospital at the Torkham crossing and an IOM transit center, have sustained damage. The World Food Programme (WFP) has suspended operations in the affected areas, impacting approximately 160,000 people who rely on food distributions. Several provinces are experiencing critical levels of acute malnutrition.
UNAMA also noted that Afghanistan’s western border with Iran could see a rise in returning Afghan populations, further straining already limited humanitarian resources.
The mission emphasized that immediate cessation of hostilities and unhindered access for humanitarian actors are essential to prevent further civilian suffering.
