Bayat Foundation continues Ramadan campaign, provides aid to Laghman families

The Bayat Foundation remains committed to its annual Ramadan assistance campaign, this time distributing food packages to dozens of needy families in Laghman province as part of its nationwide humanitarian efforts.

Foundation officials said the aid — including flour, rice, and cooking oil — was delivered to families in Mehtarlam city after a transparent survey was conducted in coordination with local authorities.

The initiative aims to ease the burden on households struggling with poverty and unemployment during the holy month of Ramadan.

Afghanistan remains in the grip of a prolonged economic and humanitarian crisis, with many families lacking steady income and relying on seasonal or daily labor. In provinces such as Laghman, where job opportunities are limited, food assistance during Ramadan can make a critical difference.

Haji Mohammad Ismail, Deputy of the Bayat Foundation, said the program reflects the organization’s long-standing commitment to supporting vulnerable communities.

“Continuing the Bayat Foundation’s Ramadan aid program, which takes place annually, we visited Mehtarlam city in Laghman province today to distribute assistance to deserving families identified through our survey. The aid includes flour, rice, and oil, and this distribution will continue in other provinces as well as in Kabul.”

Ataullah Sahel, a representative of the foundation, added that this year’s Ramadan campaign began in Laghman.

“Alhamdulillah, hundreds of deserving families were selected transparently in coordination with local authorities,” he said.

Local officials welcomed the assistance. Khalil-ur-Rahman Siddiqi, a representative of Laghman’s Department of Economy, thanked the foundation for its support.

“We are very thankful for today’s support from the Bayat Foundation. The families who received aid were truly deserving and had previously approached our office with requests. We hope the foundation continues its support to help more poor families in Laghman,” he said.

Beneficiaries expressed gratitude, saying the food packages arrived at a time of urgent need.

Navid Ahmad, one of the recipients, said: “We have no money. We thank the Bayat Foundation for helping us.”

Khadija, another beneficiary, added: “We are very poor. May God accept their assistance during this holy month of Ramadan.”

Founded by Afghan businessman and philanthropist Dr Ehsanullah Bayat, the Bayat Foundation has spent more than a decade supporting communities across Afghanistan.

In addition to its annual Ramadan food drives, the organization has provided emergency relief to victims of natural disasters and contributed to development projects in healthcare, education, and community infrastructure.

Foundation officials say the Ramadan assistance program will continue in other provinces in the coming weeks, with the goal of reaching hundreds more families in need.