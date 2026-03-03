Indian cleric comments on rising Afghanistan–Pakistan tensions

Prominent Indian Islamic scholar Salman Nadwi has weighed in on the recent tensions and clashes between Afghanistan and Pakistan, releasing a 13-minute video statement outlining his views on the unfolding political and military developments.

In the video, published on his official YouTube channel, Nadwi criticized Pakistan’s current military establishment, describing it as “oppressive” and “unjust.”

He alleged that the country’s armed forces prioritize foreign interests over the welfare of their own population.

Addressing the situation in Afghanistan, Nadwi said the country’s authorities are acting to defend their territory and governance system.

He characterized resistance to what he termed “military aggression” as legitimate from his perspective.

The cleric also questioned the positions taken by several Pakistani religious scholars and political figures, urging them to reconsider their stance on the escalating tensions.

He expressed disappointment over what he described as silence or insufficient responses from some influential voices within Pakistan.

Concluding his remarks, Nadwi called on Muslims to carefully assess the situation and to take what he described as a principled stand against injustice and external influence.

His comments come at a time of heightened friction between Afghanistan and Pakistan.