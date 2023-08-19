Latest News
Canada needs diplomatic presence in Afghanistan: ex-ambassador
A former Canadian ambassador to Afghanistan believes it’s time for diplomats to return to Kabul and deal with the Islamic Emirate.
Arif Lalani told CTV News Canada never should have left, but stayed to address concerns on the ground.
Lalani served as Canada’s ambassador to Afghanistan from 2007 to 2008, and was also previously Canada’s top diplomat in Jordan, Iraq and the United Arab Emirates.
“I think withdrawing your forces and then negotiating is not a good strategy,” Lalani said. “If we left because of our own security, we should demand that our security is protected and we should be back on the ground.”
On restrictions facing girls, Lalani said that the West is “not acting urgently enough” for lifting the restrictions.
Lalani however believes Canada would be able to do much more for Afghans if it established diplomatic ties with the Islamic Emirate and used things like humanitarian assistance as leverage.
“There are no good easy answers in Afghanistan, but it’s time for us to take some tough decisions,” he said.
Latest News
IEA has more than 400,000 security forces: deputy PM
Abdulsalam Hanafi, the administrative deputy prime minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, on Saturday, claimed that the IEA has more than 400,000 security force members between the ministries of defense and interior and the intelligence agency.
Hanafi revealed this during a ceremony to celebrate the 104th anniversary of Afghanistan’s independence from Britain.
He emphasized that the Islamic Emirate wants healthy relations with all the countries of the region, but does not allow interference in Afghanistan’s internal affairs.
“We do not want to interfere in the internal affairs of any country. Of course, respect and relationships come from both sides. If someone intervenes, then we consider it our right to reciprocate,” Hanafi said.
Meanwhile, the Acting Minister of National Defense Mohammad Yaqoob Mujahid said the Islamic Emirate will not allow Afghanistan to suffer war and insecurity again. He expressed hope that peace and stability and the ruling system in the country will last.
Deputy PM for Political Affairs Abdul Kabir reiterated that the world has no choice but to interact with the Islamic Emirate.
“The politics of the world is moving in a positive direction. The world is now trying to extend the hand of interaction towards the Islamic Emirate because the world understands that there is no other solution without interacting with the Islamic Emirate. The security of the world and the region depends on the security of Afghanistan. If the world wants Afghanistan to be safe and not get harmed by Afghanistan, the Islamic Emirate has done it and can do it,” Kabir said.
In the meantime, the Acting Minister of Interior Affairs Sirajuddin Haqqani said that the Islamic Emirate has adhered to the commitments it made in Doha, but the world is creating problems for Afghans with various excuses.
“The world should no longer abuse and coerce the Afghans, but opt for healthy interaction,” he said.
The Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs also criticized the British post-colonial government and said that the one who made sacrifices in order to gain freedom did not gain power. He said that Afghanistan was headed towards faithlessness, and although it was apparently free, it was still intellectually under the influence of outsiders.
Latest News
Girls’ schools should be reopened for independence in real sense: Karzai
Former Afghan president Hamid Karzai in a message Saturday on the occasion of the 104th anniversary of the country’s independence from Britain, called on the Islamic Emirate to reopen schools and universities for girls so that the country can gain independence in its real sense.
Karzai emphasized that peace and stability throughout the country, development and salvation from dependence on others is not possible without acquiring knowledge.
“I wish all the people of our country to spare no effort in the education of their children, including both boys and girls. On this historic day, I once again ask the Islamic government (IEA) to open the gates of schools and universities to girls as soon as possible and to provide education for everyone throughout the country, so that by salvaging from dependence on others, we will gain independence in its real sense and own a self-reliant country,” Karzai said.
The former president also added that it will be possible to get out of the existing problems and establish peace and stability in the country by maintaining and strengthening the national unity and harmony and starting intra-Afghan talks immediately.
Latest News
IEA marks 104th anniversary of Afghanistan’s independence from Britain
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) in a statement on Saturday congratulated the nation on the occasion of 104th anniversary of independence from Britain and emphasized on healthy relations with countries in the region and the world based on Islamic Sharia.
The statement said that the nation of Afghanistan considers it a “great honor” that it has driven out three empires from its soil in a century.
“With the help of Allah, the defeat of British colonialism at the hands of the Afghans, followed by the defeat of the Red Army and the disintegration of the Soviet Union, and later the defeat of the American and NATO forces showed that Afghanistan is an unconquerable country, its people are strong, united Muslims and they love independence,” the statement said.
The Islamic Emirate has also stated that the people of Afghanistan “have always been oppressed and have never intended to harm other countries and nations, but unfortunately, other superpowers have violated their rights and freedoms, which have not been successful, rather they (Afghans) have made the invaders regret their actions with the help of Almighty Allah.”
The Islamic Emirate reiterated that it is committed to protecting its religious values, belief, thought and culture, “which were obtained by the unparalleled sacrifices of our Mujahid predecessors and will not allow anyone to underestimate our pride and values and cheat on it.”
“As an independent and legitimate system, the Islamic Emirate believes in healthy relations with the countries of the region and the world based on the Islamic Sharia, and as it has never intended to oppress and harm anyone, it wishes others to have such a policy, in which lies the benefit and welfare of all,” the statement added.
Tahawol: 104th anniversary of Afghanistan's independence from Britain discussed
Tahawol: 104th anniversary of Afghanistan's independence from Britain discussed
Saar: Marking Afghanistan's 104th Independence Day discussed
Tahawol: Terrorist groups' presence in Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Al-Qahtani, Otunbayeva's meeting on Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: US conditions for normalizing relations
