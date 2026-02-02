Connect with us

Central Asia and Afghanistan are key security concerns for CSTO: Lavrov

3 hours ago

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday that security risks in Central Asia and developments in Afghanistan are among the primary concerns for the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).

The CSTO is a regional military alliance that includes Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan.

Speaking in Moscow during a meeting with CSTO Secretary-General Taalatbek Masadykov, Lavrov described the region’s security challenges as “central” to the organization’s agenda.

“The problems that are currently among the central ones for the CSTO are new challenges and threats. I am referring to the situation in the Central Asian region of collective security, as well as everything related to what is happening in Afghanistan,” he said.

He praised Masadykov as “one of the leading experts” on Central Asian security, noting that his experience could enhance coordination and increase the effectiveness of allied actions.

Similar to NATO, the CSTO considers an attack on one member state as an attack on all.

Countries in the region have always expressed concern about security threats from Afghanistan. The Islamic Emirate, however, has dismissed these concerns and assured that it will not allow Afghanistan’s soil to be used against another country.

Afghanistan to establish first-ever faculty of ‘prophetic medicine’

4 hours ago

February 2, 2026

The Ministry of Higher Education of Afghanistan has announced that the leader of the Islamic Emirate has approved the establishment of a faculty dedicated to “Prophetic Medicine.”

According to the ministry, this new faculty will play a vital role in advancing medical sciences and training skilled healthcare professionals across the country.

Renovation of Afghanistan–Iran border markers to begin in the near future

7 hours ago

February 2, 2026

Afghanistan’s Minister of Borders and Tribal Affairs, Noorullah Noori, has announced that the long-delayed demarcation and renovation of border markers along the Afghanistan–Iran frontier will officially begin in the near future.

According to a statement from the ministry, Noori made the remarks during a meeting with Iran’s ambassador to Kabul, Ali-Reza Bikdeli.

He assured the Iranian side that the Islamic Emirate is fully committed to accelerating the process and resolving any challenges that may arise during implementation.

In a separate statement, the Iranian Embassy in Kabul said Bikdeli underscored the importance of bilateral cooperation on border issues, describing it as a key factor in strengthening and expanding overall relations between the two countries.

Officials from both sides agreed nearly three months ago to resume the border-marker renovation project, which had remained stalled for the past seven years.

Afghanistan faces worsening water crisis as millions return home

Around 80% of Kabul’s groundwater is unsafe, and nearly half of the city’s wells have already dried up, the report stated. Experts warn the city’s aquifers could be depleted by 2030.

8 hours ago

February 2, 2026

Afghanistan is confronting a severe water crisis as millions of Afghans return from neighbouring countries, stretching an already fragile water system to its limits.

In an investigation by The Independent, the news outlet found the country has seen weak snowfall this season, with groundwater levels dropping and dams such as the Qargha Dam at risk of running low.

Around 80% of Kabul’s groundwater is unsafe, and nearly half of the city’s wells have already dried up, the report stated. Experts warn the city’s aquifers could be depleted by 2030.

Since 2023, more than five million Afghans have returned from Iran and Pakistan, putting additional pressure on water infrastructure. A Mercy Corps assessment found that three-quarters of households in districts hosting returnees report difficulty accessing clean water.

Prolonged droughts, coupled with aid cuts from countries including the US and UK, have worsened the crisis. Save the Children has reported disruptions to health, education, and clean water services affecting hundreds of thousands. NGOs warn that without significant investment in water infrastructure and improved management, entire neighbourhoods could face displacement.

“The situation is critical but not hopeless,” said Mercy Corps’ Marianna von Zahn. “Afghans are resilient, and communities are already implementing water rationing and exploring water-saving solutions, but urgent support is needed.”

 

