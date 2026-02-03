Connect with us

Latest News

UNSC poised to extend mandate of Afghanistan sanctions monitoring team

According to the report, the current mandate of the Monitoring Team is set to expire on February 17.

Published

6 hours ago

on

The United Nations Security Council has reported that it is expected to vote later this month on a draft resolution to extend the mandate of the Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team, which assists the 1988 Afghanistan Sanctions Committee.

According to the report, the current mandate of the Monitoring Team is set to expire on February 17.

The 1988 Sanctions Committee is responsible for enforcing measures including an assets freeze, travel bans, and an arms embargo against individuals and groups associated with the Islamic Emirate.

The committee also manages the sanctions list, reviews exemption requests, and supports UN member states in implementing the sanctions regime through the Monitoring Team’s assessments, reports, and recommendations.

The anticipated vote comes as the Security Council continues to review the effectiveness and scope of international sanctions related to Afghanistan.

Related Topics:
Advertisement

Latest News

Afghan, Indonesian sports officials discuss expanding cooperation

Indonesian officials said the deputy minister plans to visit Afghanistan in the future to further advance cooperation.

Published

21 minutes ago

on

February 3, 2026

By

Ahmadullah Wasiq, head of Afghanistan’s National Olympic and Physical Education Committee, met Indonesia’s Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports, Taufiq Hidayat, during an official visit to Indonesia held alongside the Asian Cup competitions.

The talks focused on strengthening sports cooperation, including improving access for Afghan athletes living in Indonesia to local leagues and training camps.

Hidayat described the meeting as a positive step toward closer sporting ties and stressed the need for continued engagement.

Afghanistan’s ambassador to Indonesia, Saadullah Baloch, also attended the meeting, highlighting the role of sports diplomacy in bilateral relations. Indonesian officials said the deputy minister plans to visit Afghanistan in the future to further advance cooperation.

Continue Reading

Latest News

UNAMA: Afghanistan ranks among highest for explosive ordnance casualties

UNAMA stressed that greater awareness and coordinated action are essential to saving lives and improving safety across Afghanistan.

Published

37 minutes ago

on

February 3, 2026

By

The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) has warned that Afghanistan is the world’s third most affected country in terms of casualties from explosive ordnance, with landmines and unexploded remnants of war still widespread.

UNAMA said children account for around 80 percent of victims, many of whom are injured or killed while playing near unexploded devices.

The mission reaffirmed its support for funding NGOs involved in mine clearance and community awareness, noting that these groups work daily to remove deadly remnants of conflict and educate communities about the risks.

UNAMA stressed that greater awareness and coordinated action are essential to saving lives and improving safety across Afghanistan.

Continue Reading

Latest News

Russia denies mediating Pakistan’s ties with India and Afghanistan

The comments were issued in written responses ahead of Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov’s annual press conference, after questions could not be addressed due to time constraints.

Published

3 hours ago

on

February 3, 2026

By

Russia has said it is not acting as a mediator in Pakistan’s relations with India and Afghanistan, but is willing to offer assistance if asked.

In remarks published by the Foreign Ministry, Moscow said disputes should be resolved bilaterally, in line with the 1972 Simla Agreement and the 1999 Lahore Declaration.

The comments were issued in written responses ahead of Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov’s annual press conference, after questions could not be addressed due to time constraints.

On relations with Pakistan, Russia said political contacts intensified in 2025, including a meeting between President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in China.

Moscow highlighted growing economic cooperation, citing projects such as reviving the Karachi steel plant, collaboration in pharmaceuticals including insulin production, trial freight routes under the International North-South Transport Corridor, and potential Russian involvement in Pakistan’s oil and gas sector. A bilateral trade and economic cooperation programme through 2030 is also expected to be adopted.

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending

Copyright © 2025 Ariana News. All rights reserved!