UNSC poised to extend mandate of Afghanistan sanctions monitoring team

The United Nations Security Council has reported that it is expected to vote later this month on a draft resolution to extend the mandate of the Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team, which assists the 1988 Afghanistan Sanctions Committee.

According to the report, the current mandate of the Monitoring Team is set to expire on February 17.

The 1988 Sanctions Committee is responsible for enforcing measures including an assets freeze, travel bans, and an arms embargo against individuals and groups associated with the Islamic Emirate.

The committee also manages the sanctions list, reviews exemption requests, and supports UN member states in implementing the sanctions regime through the Monitoring Team’s assessments, reports, and recommendations.

The anticipated vote comes as the Security Council continues to review the effectiveness and scope of international sanctions related to Afghanistan.