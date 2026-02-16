Central Asian envoys meet in Astana for talks on Afghanistan

An extraordinary meeting of the Regional Contact Group of Special Representatives of Central Asian countries on Afghanistan was held at Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The gathering brought together representatives from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan to discuss the situation in Afghanistan and explore avenues for practical cooperation, Kazakh foreign ministry said in a statement.

Yerkin Tukumov, Special Representative of the President of Kazakhstan for Afghanistan, emphasized the country’s commitment to constructive dialogue and identifying practical solutions to address pressing issues related to engagement with Kabul.

Discussions focused on enhancing trade and economic ties, expanding transit and transport corridors through Afghanistan, and addressing regional security concerns. Participants stressed the need for coordinated efforts among Central Asian states to ensure stability and promote sustainable development in Afghanistan.

The meeting concluded with a reaffirmation of the participants’ readiness to continue regular consultations and maintain working-level contacts under the framework of the Regional Contact Group.