Central Asian envoys meet in Astana for talks on Afghanistan
An extraordinary meeting of the Regional Contact Group of Special Representatives of Central Asian countries on Afghanistan was held at Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The gathering brought together representatives from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan to discuss the situation in Afghanistan and explore avenues for practical cooperation, Kazakh foreign ministry said in a statement.
Yerkin Tukumov, Special Representative of the President of Kazakhstan for Afghanistan, emphasized the country’s commitment to constructive dialogue and identifying practical solutions to address pressing issues related to engagement with Kabul.
Discussions focused on enhancing trade and economic ties, expanding transit and transport corridors through Afghanistan, and addressing regional security concerns. Participants stressed the need for coordinated efforts among Central Asian states to ensure stability and promote sustainable development in Afghanistan.
The meeting concluded with a reaffirmation of the participants’ readiness to continue regular consultations and maintain working-level contacts under the framework of the Regional Contact Group.
Afghanistan’s defense ministry unveils new military uniforms for armed forces
The Ministry of National Defense of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan officially unveiled a new uniform for the country’s armed forces on Monday.
The new attire, selected for commandos, border police, and the Afghan National Army, was introduced during a special ceremony held at the Ministry’s headquarters.
The event was attended by the Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, Qari Mohammad Fasihuddin Fitrat, senior ministry officials, and commanders of central units. Officials emphasized that the new uniform represents discipline, cohesion, and a unified identity among all personnel.
Speaking at the ceremony, Qari Fasihuddin said the uniform is designed to reinforce order, discipline, and a shared sense of purpose within the ranks.
“This new uniform symbolizes unity and solidarity of our armed forces,” he said. “All those joining the ranks must see defending the country as their primary responsibility and commitment.”
Meanwhile, Enayatullah “Khowarzmi,” Head of Strategic Information and Publications at the Ministry, highlighted the importance of professionalism and ethical conduct.
He said; “Every soldier must have strong willpower, high moral standards, and strict adherence to military principles. Forces must remain resolute against enemies while serving the people with integrity and responsibility.”
According to ministry officials, the introduction of the new uniform is part of ongoing efforts to strengthen cohesion, discipline, and a unified identity among Afghanistan’s defense forces.
Tashkent and Kabul discuss strengthening strategic partnership
A senior Uzbek official has held talks in Kabul aimed at deepening political, economic and regional cooperation between Uzbekistan and Afghanistan, as both sides seek to translate long-term strategic goals into practical outcomes.
Javlon Vakhabov, Deputy Adviser to the President of Uzbekistan, met with Abdulhai Qanet, Head of the Strategic Studies Center at Afghanistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to discuss ways to enhance cooperation and advance joint agendas under the Uzbekistan–Afghanistan partnership.
In a post on X, Vakhabov said the two sides also explored initiatives to raise public awareness of developments in both countries and across the wider region, highlighting the importance of communication and public engagement alongside diplomatic efforts.
Uzbekistan has in recent years positioned itself as an active regional partner on Afghanistan, advocating dialogue, economic cooperation, and connectivity as key tools for promoting stability. Tashkent has supported regional infrastructure and trade initiatives aimed at linking Central and South Asia, while stressing that economic engagement can contribute to long-term security.
Vakhabov added that both sides are keen to turn long-term strategic objectives into concrete initiatives, with a focus on strengthening regional stability, collaboration, and shared interests.
The discussions come amid continued efforts by neighboring countries to maintain pragmatic engagement with Kabul despite ongoing political and economic challenges.
105 Afghan detainees released from Pakistani prisons and repatriated
The consulate said the released Afghans were transferred back to Afghanistan via the Chaman–Spin Boldak crossing.
The Consulate of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan in Karachi has announced the release and repatriation of 105 Afghan nationals from prisons in Pakistan.
According to a statement issued by the consulate, the freed individuals include two women and ten children. They had been detained around one month ago while traveling through Pakistan’s Sindh and Balochistan provinces.
The consulate said the released Afghans were transferred back to Afghanistan via the Chaman–Spin Boldak crossing.
Officials noted that this is part of ongoing diplomatic efforts, adding that in recent months hundreds of Afghan citizens held in detention in various countries have been released and returned home following negotiations by Afghan diplomatic missions.
The consulate reaffirmed its commitment to continuing efforts aimed at protecting the rights of Afghan nationals abroad and facilitating their safe return to the country.
