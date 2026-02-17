Latest News
Pakistan’s special envoy meets Russian ambassador; discuss regional security
He added that both sides also discussed coordinated diplomatic efforts to address shared regional security concerns.
Mohammad Sadiq, Pakistan’s Special Representative for Afghanistan, announced that he met with Albert P. Khorev, Ambassador of Russia to Pakistan, to discuss key regional issues.
According to Sadiq, the meeting covered “matters of mutual interest, including regional security dynamics, terrorism, and threats posed by groups based in Afghanistan.”

The talks come amid ongoing regional security challenges, with countries in the region increasing consultations to counter militant threats and enhance stability through diplomatic engagement.
Grateful to Afghans and Ulama for obeying the Islamic Emirate, says Hibatullah Akhundzada
Sheikh Hibatullah Akhundzada, the leader of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), in a speech to the scholars of the districts of Kandahar, expressed gratitude to the scholars of Afghanistan and to the people for obeying the Islamic Emirate.
According to a statement released by Hamdullah Fitrat, Deputy Spokesperson of the Islamic Emirate, Akhundzada said in his speech that the ulama are leaders and guides of the Ummah in matters of Sharia.
Akhundzada emphasized that the entire Ummah and the emirs are obligated to obey the scholars in matters of Sharia, seek guidance from them, and consult with them on religious issues.
“Encourage people to (practice) unity, obey one another, and consult among yourselves. The system is built by you and can also be harmed by you. If you remain vigilant, this system will endure. Strive to eliminate the customs and practices of ignorance, do not be negligent, and officials must be attentive to their responsibility’s day and night, without wasting time on futile matters. Do not covet worldly rank and status. Your benefit lies in obedience; do not show favoritism in obedience. Promote a spirit of obedience among the people, because through obedience, unity is created and your community becomes strong,” Akhundzada added.
Akhundzada stated: “Islam and Sharia have been preserved by the ulama and will continue to be preserved. At all times, efforts have been made to weaken religion and Islam, and attempts have been made to distort Sharia rulings, which continue even today to divert people from the right path. However, the ulama have prevented distortion, alteration, and changes in Sharia. At various times, they have written books and treaties and enlightened the minds of the people. The Messenger of Allah, peace be upon him, also confronted such actions and defended Islam against the Jews.”
He added: “Allah Almighty has placed a heavy responsibility on the ulama. If the scholars have strong determination and resolve, many evils will be removed from society. If we explain the harmful consequences of vices from the pulpit and in such gatherings, and teach the people Sharia rulings, many people will be reformed. Since people are believers and Muslims, preventing vices is the responsibility of the ulama. The people of Afghanistan are pious; they have given testimony in defense of Islam, borne wounds, endured prisons, and suffered various hardships. It is the responsibility of the ulama to prevent sedition, reform the minds and morals of the people, and prevent corruption.”
The leader of the Islamic Emirate stressed: “The survival, success, and preservation of the Islamic system depend on religious knowledge. One of the most important responsibilities of the Islamic system is to promote religious knowledge so that it spreads and people become aware of religion, Islam, and Sharia. Therefore, the ulama must convey religious knowledge to the people.”
At the end of the speech, according to the statement, all the ulama renewed their pledge of allegiance to the leader of the Islamic Emirate and promised that they would remain steadfast supporters of his leadership and the Sharia-based system.
Kabul hosts coordination meeting to strengthen enforcement of IEA leader’s decrees
A coordination meeting involving senior officials from Afghanistan’s Central Zone provinces was held on Tuesday at the Kabul Governor’s Office and chaired by Kabul Governor Aminullah Obaid.
In a statement, the Media Office of the Kabul Governor’s Office said the meeting focused on improving coordination and ensuring more effective implementation of decrees issued by the Leader of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.
Officials from the provinces of Kapisa, Panjshir, Maidan Wardak, Parwan, and Bamyan attended the meeting.
Also present were the head of the Central Zone Military Court, the deputy commander of the 313 Central Corps, provincial police chiefs, and intelligence directors.
According to the statement, participants discussed ways to strengthen coordination among provincial administrations and security institutions to ensure consistent and timely implementation of leadership directives across the Central Zone.
Central Asian envoys meet in Astana for talks on Afghanistan
An extraordinary meeting of the Regional Contact Group of Special Representatives of Central Asian countries on Afghanistan was held at Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The gathering brought together representatives from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan to discuss the situation in Afghanistan and explore avenues for practical cooperation, Kazakh foreign ministry said in a statement.
Yerkin Tukumov, Special Representative of the President of Kazakhstan for Afghanistan, emphasized the country’s commitment to constructive dialogue and identifying practical solutions to address pressing issues related to engagement with Kabul.
Discussions focused on enhancing trade and economic ties, expanding transit and transport corridors through Afghanistan, and addressing regional security concerns. Participants stressed the need for coordinated efforts among Central Asian states to ensure stability and promote sustainable development in Afghanistan.
The meeting concluded with a reaffirmation of the participants’ readiness to continue regular consultations and maintain working-level contacts under the framework of the Regional Contact Group.
