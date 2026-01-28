Conference on Qatar’s mediation diplomacy held in Kabul

Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS) has extended its power production agreement with Bayat Power for an additional 10 years, reinforcing a key public-private partnership in Afghanistan’s energy sector.

Under the renewed agreement, Bayat Power will continue producing up to 40 megawatts of electricity from domestic natural gas resources, supplying power to various sectors across the country.

In addition, the two sides signed a technical memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at strengthening operational cooperation.

Bayat Power is Afghanistan’s largest private electricity producer and developer and currently operates Bayat Power-1, the country’s first modern gas-to-electricity power plant.

The facility provides affordable, reliable, and environmentally sustainable electricity to homes and businesses nationwide.

The agreement was extended and signed between Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat’s Chief Executive Officer Al-Haj Mullah Abdul Haq Akhund, and Bayat Power’s Chairman Dr Ehsanullah Bayat following a series of meetings between the two sides.

DABS welcomed the move and said Tuesday discussions had also been held on increasing electricity production capacity.

Speaking to Ariana News, Dr Bayat welcomed the extension of the agreement with DABS and said Bayat Power remains fully committed to supporting the Afghan people by delivering reliable, affordable and sustainable electricity for homes, schools, hospitals, mosques, businesses and essential services.

“This renewed partnership reflects our long-term commitment to Afghanistan. At Bayat Power, we see energy not just as electricity, but as a foundation for stability, economic growth and improved quality of life for our people,” he said.

“Bayat Power is proud to continue serving the people of Afghanistan. We are committed to expanding domestic energy production and working closely with DABS to strengthen the country’s power infrastructure.

“As a national investor, our responsibility goes beyond business. Bayat Power is dedicated to assisting the people of Afghanistan by investing in local energy resources and contributing to the country’s long-term development,” he said.

Leading the way in gas-powered electricity

Bayat Power is the first private company in over four decades to produce electricity from natural gas in Afghanistan. Its multi-million-dollar facility uses Siemens Energy’s SGT-A45 mobile gas turbine, selected for its efficiency, flexibility, and high power density.

The plant in northern Jowzjan province currently supplies electricity to hundreds of thousands of end-users and generates more than 300 million kilowatt-hours annually. The project was developed as an innovative public-private partnership involving Bayat Power, Siemens Energy, Afghan government institutions—including the Ministries of Mines and Petroleum and Energy and Water, Afghan Gas Corporation, and DABS—as well as international partners.

The Bayat Group remains the largest private investor in Afghanistan, with Bayat Power operating the country’s only gas-powered electricity plant. Notably, the Siemens Energy SGT-A45 turbine used by Bayat Power is the only one of its kind currently in operation in the world.