Justice Ministry: Protests of Islamic laws considered protests against Sharia
The Ministry of Justice announced on Wednesday that there is no article, clause, subsection, provision, or ruling in the legislative documents of the Islamic Emirate that is contrary to Islamic Sharia or lacks a Sharia-based source. Rather, these documents are fully in accordance with Islamic Sharia, and protesting against them is considered a protest against Sharia itself.
According to a statement released by the Ministry of Justice, such protests have no Sharia-based or scholarly foundation and are carried out, out of ignorance or deliberate disregard. Such actions are deemed a crime under Sharia, and those who object to these laws will be referred to judicial and legal bodies for prosecution, the statement read.
“The legislative documents of the Islamic Emirate are drafted and derived by multiple committees of qualified Afghan scholars at the level of each relevant ministry and department, the Ministry of Justice, the Supreme Court, and the Office of the Leader of the Islamic Emirate, using the Book of Allah, the Sunnah of the Messenger of Allah (Peace Be Upon Him), and authoritative Hanafi jurisprudential texts,” the statement reads.
The Ministry of Justice further emphasized that the aforementioned legislative documents are repeatedly reviewed for compliance with Islamic Sharia and, after that, are submitted to the Leader of the Islamic Emirate for endorsement.
Conference on Qatar’s mediation diplomacy held in Kabul
The Center of Strategic Studies at Afghanistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has organized an academic conference titled “Mediation Diplomacy in Qatar’s Foreign Policy.”
According to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Qatar’s Ambassador, Mirdef Al Qashouti, delivered a detailed and comprehensive presentation examining the role and importance of mediation diplomacy within Qatar’s foreign policy framework.
The conference was attended by a number of officials and staff members from various departments of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as well as researchers, professors, and students of international relations from universities across the country.
Muttaqi holds talks with Turkmenistan FM on expanding regional cooperation
Amir Khan Muttaqi, Foreign Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, held a video conference with Rashid Meredov, First Deputy Chair of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister for Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, to discuss expanding regional cooperation and future bilateral plans for this year.
According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Muttaqi welcomed the positive momentum in relations between the two countries, noting that strengthened and substantive ties have led to the launch of practical work on the TAPI gas pipeline project along the Herat route. He added that railway and power transmission (TAP) projects are also close to implementation, reflecting the steady expansion of bilateral relations.
Rashid Meredov highlighted the long-standing and friendly relations between Afghanistan and Turkmenistan, expressing satisfaction with the growing cooperation at various levels. He emphasized the need for close coordination in implementing joint economic projects, facilitating official visits by senior officials, and organizing upcoming bilateral initiatives.
The two foreign ministers concluded the talks by underscoring the importance of enhancing regional cooperation and dialogue, particularly along the Afghanistan–Central Asia corridor, describing such engagement as both significant and valuable.
Bayat Power and DABS sign 10-year power production agreement
Bayat Power is Afghanistan’s largest private electricity producer and developer and currently operates Bayat Power-1, the country’s first modern gas-to-electricity power plant.
Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS) has extended its power production agreement with Bayat Power for an additional 10 years, reinforcing a key public-private partnership in Afghanistan’s energy sector.
Under the renewed agreement, Bayat Power will continue producing up to 40 megawatts of electricity from domestic natural gas resources, supplying power to various sectors across the country.
In addition, the two sides signed a technical memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at strengthening operational cooperation.
The facility provides affordable, reliable, and environmentally sustainable electricity to homes and businesses nationwide.
The agreement was extended and signed between Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat’s Chief Executive Officer Al-Haj Mullah Abdul Haq Akhund, and Bayat Power’s Chairman Dr Ehsanullah Bayat following a series of meetings between the two sides.
DABS welcomed the move and said Tuesday discussions had also been held on increasing electricity production capacity.
Speaking to Ariana News, Dr Bayat welcomed the extension of the agreement with DABS and said Bayat Power remains fully committed to supporting the Afghan people by delivering reliable, affordable and sustainable electricity for homes, schools, hospitals, mosques, businesses and essential services.
“This renewed partnership reflects our long-term commitment to Afghanistan. At Bayat Power, we see energy not just as electricity, but as a foundation for stability, economic growth and improved quality of life for our people,” he said.
“Bayat Power is proud to continue serving the people of Afghanistan. We are committed to expanding domestic energy production and working closely with DABS to strengthen the country’s power infrastructure.
“As a national investor, our responsibility goes beyond business. Bayat Power is dedicated to assisting the people of Afghanistan by investing in local energy resources and contributing to the country’s long-term development,” he said.
Leading the way in gas-powered electricity
Bayat Power is the first private company in over four decades to produce electricity from natural gas in Afghanistan. Its multi-million-dollar facility uses Siemens Energy’s SGT-A45 mobile gas turbine, selected for its efficiency, flexibility, and high power density.
The plant in northern Jowzjan province currently supplies electricity to hundreds of thousands of end-users and generates more than 300 million kilowatt-hours annually. The project was developed as an innovative public-private partnership involving Bayat Power, Siemens Energy, Afghan government institutions—including the Ministries of Mines and Petroleum and Energy and Water, Afghan Gas Corporation, and DABS—as well as international partners.
The Bayat Group remains the largest private investor in Afghanistan, with Bayat Power operating the country’s only gas-powered electricity plant. Notably, the Siemens Energy SGT-A45 turbine used by Bayat Power is the only one of its kind currently in operation in the world.
