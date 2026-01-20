Regional
Death toll in Karachi’s Gul Plaza fire rises to 27, dozens still missing
The death toll from a devastating fire at Karachi’s Gul Plaza shopping mall climbed to 27 on Tuesday as rescue teams continued search and clearance operations inside the severely damaged building, with more than 80 people still reported missing.
Police surgeon Dr Summaiya Syed told local media that 27 bodies have so far been taken to the Civil Hospital Karachi. She said DNA samples from around 50 families of missing persons have been collected for profiling and cross-matching to help identify victims.
The blaze, described as Karachi’s largest fire in more than a decade, broke out late Saturday at Gul Plaza, a sprawling multi-storey commercial complex housing around 1,200 shops in the city’s historic centre. Firefighters battled the inferno for over 24 hours before bringing it under control.
According to Syed, the list of missing persons currently stands at 81, though some names were duplicated, with 74 individuals confirmed as missing. She said samples have been taken from 14 bodies so far, with the identification of seven victims completed. DNA samples from both the bodies and relatives have been sent to the Sindh Forensic DNA Laboratory, while further testing will be conducted at the International Centre for Chemical and Biological Sciences at the University of Karachi.
Separately, Karachi South Deputy Commissioner Javed Nabi Khoso said rescue teams have cleared the ground and first floors of the building. He added that operations were ongoing on the upper levels, with teams attempting to access the second and third floors by cutting through metal grills.
Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori, speaking to a delegation of traders affected by the fire, proposed relocating them to a nearby parking plaza that he said was currently lying vacant. “We must learn from this tragedy,” the governor said, adding that the construction of unsafe commercial buildings in the city must be halted.
The incident also drew attention in parliament, where Pakistan Peoples Party lawmaker Shehla Raza acknowledged serious management failures at the site. She told the National Assembly that 24 of the mall’s 26 gates were closed at the time of the fire, complicating evacuation and rescue efforts. Raza also outlined the building’s history, noting that Gul Plaza was constructed in 1980 and later modified to add shops in parking areas and corridors.
Meanwhile, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) legislator Farooq Sattar called for the incident to be declared a national tragedy and urged the formation of an investigation committee. He also demanded the revival of the Department of Civil Defence and greater priority for Karachi in national policies.
Search and identification efforts remain ongoing as authorities continue to assess the full scale of the tragedy.
More than 65 missing, six dead after huge Karachi blaze
Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab told reporters at the scene that 65 people were still missing.
Firefighters in Karachi searched on Sunday for more than 65 missing people after a massive fire tore through a shopping mall in the historic downtown district, killing six and reducing parts of the building to rubble, Reuters reported.
Videos showed flames rising from the building as firefighters laboured through the night to stop the blaze, which started on Saturday night, from spreading in the dense business district. After fighting the flames for over 24 hours, firefighters began cooling the steaming rubble of the nearly collapsed structure.
Firefighters told Pakistan’s local television station Geo News that the lack of ventilation in the mall, which houses over 1,200 shops, caused the building to fill with smoke and slowed rescue efforts.
“It appears to have been caused by a circuit breaker,” Sindh police chief Javed Alam Odho told reporters at the site, according to Dawn News.
“The layout and construction of this market was such, and secondly, the nature of the items in it — such as carpets, blankets and other objects made of resins — so the fire is still simmering because of these.”
Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab told reporters at the scene that 65 people were still missing.
Rescue officials said six people had been killed and 20 others were wounded, read the report.
According to media reports, people chanted slogans criticising the mayor who came to the site after 23 hours.
Hundreds of people had gathered around the building, including distraught store owners whose businesses had turned to ash.
“We’ve been left high and dry, reduced to zero; 20 years of hard work, all gone,” shopowner Yasmeen Bano said.
The fire erupted on Saturday night, with rescue services receiving a call at 10:38 p.m. (1738 GMT) reporting that ground-floor shops at the multi-storey Gul Plaza shopping centre were ablaze.
“When we arrived, the fire from the ground floor had spread to the upper floors, and almost the entire building was already engulfed in flames,” Rescue 1122 spokesperson Hassanul Haseeb Khan told Reuters.
Images of the mall’s interior revealed the charred remains of stores and a bright orange glow as flames continued to rise throughout the building.
By Sunday evening, the blackened and broken metal frame of the building was strewn on the street alongside fallen air conditioners and some store signboards, Reuters reported.
Rescue workers said that parts of the building had started to collapse and that the whole structure could come down.
US exits Ain al-Asad base as Washington shifts to remote regional operations
After more than a decade in Iraq, the United States has begun scaling back its ground presence in the region, transferring control of key military installations to local authorities.
Iraq’s Ministry of Defense has confirmed that U.S. forces have withdrawn from the Ain al-Asad Airbase in western Iraq, with the Iraqi army now assuming full control of the strategic facility.
The move marks another step in Washington’s gradual drawdown of its on-the-ground military footprint in the Middle East.
U.S. officials have said the shift reflects a broader policy reassessment, stressing that large-scale ground deployments are no longer required to address regional security challenges.
They have reiterated that the United States does not intend to act as “the world’s policeman,” instead favoring more flexible and cost-effective approaches.
Under the revised strategy, the U.S. relies increasingly on remote monitoring, intelligence capabilities, and precision strikes, allowing it to track threats and respond rapidly without maintaining extensive troop deployments.
Officials say this approach enables Washington to protect its interests while reducing the risks and financial burden associated with prolonged ground operations.
Security analysts note that the strategy depends on a mix of targeted air operations, advanced surveillance, and coordination with regional partners to counter armed groups and manage cross-border threats.
The shift is also seen as a signal to regional actors, including Iran, that the United States retains the capability to detect hostile activity and respond decisively if necessary.
The withdrawal from Ain al-Asad and similar bases reflects a broader recalibration of the regional balance of power, aimed at sustaining U.S. influence while limiting direct military engagement. At the same time, Washington has moved to strengthen security cooperation with allied countries across the region.
Iranian official says verified deaths in Iran protests reaches at least 5,000
The U.S.-based HRANA rights group said on Saturday the death toll had reached 3,308, with another 4,382 cases under review. The group said it had confirmed more than 24,000 arrests.
An Iranian official in the region said on Sunday the authorities had verified at least 5,000 people had been killed in protests in Iran, including about 500 security personnel, blaming “terrorists and armed rioters” for killing “innocent Iranians”.
The official, who declined to be named due to the sensitivity of the issue, also told Reuters some of the heaviest clashes and highest number of deaths were in the Iranian Kurdish areas in northwest Iran, a region where Kurdish separatists have been active and where flare-ups have been among the most violent in past periods of unrest.
“The final toll is not expected to increase sharply,” the official said, adding that “Israel and armed groups abroad” had supported and equipped those taking to the streets.
The Iranians authorities regularly blame unrest on foreign enemies, including Israel, an arch foe of the Islamic Republic which launched military strikes on Iran in June.
The U.S.-based HRANA rights group said on Saturday the death toll had reached 3,308, with another 4,382 cases under review. The group said it had confirmed more than 24,000 arrests.
The Iranian Kurdish rights group Hengaw, based in Norway, has said some of the heaviest clashes during protests that erupted in late December were in Kurdish areas in the northwest.
