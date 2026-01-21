UN Human Rights Council to hold emergency session on Iran

The U.N. Human Rights Council will hold an emergency session on Iran this Friday to address “alarming violence” against protesters, according to a document seen by Reuters.

The protests, the largest since nationwide demonstrations in 2022, have resulted in at least 5,000 confirmed deaths, according to Iranian authorities. The unrest has sparked international concern over the use of excessive force and widespread violations of human rights.

U.N. rights chief Volker Turk has condemned the crackdown, calling it a serious violation of international law.

In a letter seen by Reuters, Iceland’s ambassador Einar Gunnarsson, representing a group of countries including Germany and Britain, said a special session is necessary due to “credible reports of alarming violence, crackdowns on protesters, and violations of international human rights law across the country.”

The U.N. confirmed the session will take place Friday, with 21 countries backing the proposal so far.

Human Rights Watch has denounced mass unlawful killings and urged the U.N. to expand its 2022 investigation into Iranian protests with additional funding to ensure accountability.

Iran’s diplomatic mission has not immediately responded to requests by Reuters for comment. Diplomats say Iran has sent rebuttals to U.N. missions, claiming the clashes followed armed attacks on security forces.

Glenn Payot of Impact Iran, a coalition of 19 NGOs, told Reuters the session will send a “message to Iranian authorities that the bloodshed and the suppression of dissenting voices must stop, that they are under watch.”

“It is also an opportunity for the international community to show support for the rights of all Iranians to protest peacefully and express their voices without fear of reprisals,” Payot added.

The protests in Iran reflect long-standing grievances. Previous demonstrations in 2022 were met with violent crackdowns, leaving hundreds dead and thousands detained.

The U.N.’s emergency session underscores the growing international alarm over Iran’s handling of dissent and the broader implications for human rights in the region.