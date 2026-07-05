Defense minister visits Badakhshan, emphasizes border security

The FIFA World Cup 2026 has entered the Round of 16, with the knockout bracket now taking shape as the remaining teams battle for a place in the final on July 19 in New Jersey.

France and Morocco became the first nations to book their quarter-final places on Saturday, while six more last-16 ties over the next three days will complete the quarter-final lineup.

Morocco produced one of the standout performances of the tournament with a convincing 3-0 victory over Canada in Houston, while France edged Paraguay 1-0 in Philadelphia thanks to another decisive display from Kylian Mbappe. The two sides will now meet in the first quarter-final on July 9 in Foxborough.

Sunday’s action sees five-time champions Brazil take on Norway in New Jersey, before England face hosts Mexico in Mexico City early on Monday in one of the most anticipated ties of the Round of 16. Later on Monday, European heavyweights Portugal and Spain renew their fierce rivalry in Arlington.

The remaining last-16 fixtures take place on Tuesday, with the United States facing Belgium in Seattle, defending champions Argentina meeting Egypt in Atlanta, and Switzerland taking on Colombia in Vancouver.

The quarter-finals begin on July 9, with France already confirmed to face Morocco. The winner of Brazil versus Norway will meet either Mexico or England, while Portugal or Spain will face either the United States or Belgium. On the opposite side of the bracket, Argentina or Egypt will meet Switzerland or Colombia for a place in the semi-finals.

The semi-finals are scheduled for July 14 in Arlington and July 15 in Atlanta, before the tournament concludes with the final at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on July 19.

With traditional powerhouses including Brazil, Argentina, France, England, Spain and Portugal still in contention, alongside surprise challengers such as Morocco, Norway, Egypt and Colombia, the battle for football’s biggest prize is entering its decisive stage, with every remaining match now a winner-takes-all contest.