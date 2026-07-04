Muttaqi meets Bangladeshi parliament speaker in Tehran to discuss trade ties

The second round of political consultations between Afghanistan and Russia was held in Kabul, with officials from both countries discussing ways to strengthen bilateral ties, expand economic cooperation, and enhance coordination on regional issues.
According to Hafiz Zia Ahmad Takal, deputy spokesperson for Afghanistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the meeting took place at the level of department heads. The Afghan delegation was led by Abdulhai Qanet, Director General of the Third Political Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, while the Russian side was headed by Alexey Pavlovsky, Director of the Second Asian Department at Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
During the consultations, the two sides exchanged views on expanding Afghanistan-Russia relations, recent political developments in the region and beyond, regional peace and security, and other issues of mutual interest.
The delegations also stressed the importance of deepening economic cooperation by increasing bilateral trade, creating new investment opportunities, and strengthening practical collaboration to develop transport and transit corridors.
In addition, officials discussed cooperation within regional and international organizations, promoting regional connectivity, and expanding collaboration on matters of shared interest. Both sides agreed to maintain regular political dialogue and coordination on these issues.
The Afghan and Russian delegations described the consultations as an important mechanism for strengthening bilateral relations and advancing common interests. They agreed to continue the political consultation process on a regular basis.
The two sides also agreed that the third round of political consultations will be held in Moscow at a mutually agreed date.