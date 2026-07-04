Connect with us

Latest News

Muttaqi meets Bangladeshi parliament speaker in Tehran to discuss trade ties

Published

3 hours ago

on

Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi met with Bangladesh Parliament Speaker Hafizuddin Ahmed in Tehran, where the two sides discussed strengthening bilateral relations, with a particular focus on expanding trade.

According to Afghanistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the meeting centered on ways to enhance cooperation between the two countries and promote bilateral trade.

Muttaqi described the trade potential between Afghanistan and Bangladesh as significant, stressing that both countries should capitalize on existing opportunities to support their economic growth.

For his part, Ahmed said Afghanistan and Bangladesh share longstanding relations and noted that expanding trade would create valuable opportunities for both countries, particularly in supporting Afghanistan’s economic reconstruction.

Muttaqi is part of an Afghan delegation visiting Tehran to attend the funeral for Iran’s late Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei.

Related Topics:
Advertisement

Latest News

Poland detains 54 migrants, including 15 Afghans, at Lithuanian border

Published

3 hours ago

on

July 4, 2026

By

Poland’s Border Guard has detained 54 migrants who were being transported in a truck near the Polish-Lithuanian border, authorities said.

According to the Border Guard, the truck, which had Romanian registration plates, was carrying 54 undocumented migrants, including 30 Pakistani nationals, 15 Afghan nationals and nine Bangladeshi nationals. The vehicle was being driven by a Romanian citizen.

Authorities said the migrants will be returned to Lithuania under the readmission procedure, while the circumstances surrounding the attempted border crossing remain under investigation.

The incident comes as migration patterns in the region continue to shift. In recent months, illegal crossing attempts at the Belarus-Poland border have become less frequent, while migration pressure has increasingly moved to the Belarus-Latvia border.

After entering Latvia from Belarus, many migrants attempt to travel onward through Lithuania and Poland in an effort to reach Western European countries. As a result, Polish authorities have continued to intercept groups of undocumented migrants along the Polish-Lithuanian border, where temporary border controls remain in force.

Continue Reading

Latest News

Afghanistan, Russia hold second round of political consultations in Kabul

Published

4 hours ago

on

July 4, 2026

By

The second round of political consultations between Afghanistan and Russia was held in Kabul, with officials from both countries discussing ways to strengthen bilateral ties, expand economic cooperation, and enhance coordination on regional issues.

According to Hafiz Zia Ahmad Takal, deputy spokesperson for Afghanistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the meeting took place at the level of department heads. The Afghan delegation was led by Abdulhai Qanet, Director General of the Third Political Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, while the Russian side was headed by Alexey Pavlovsky, Director of the Second Asian Department at Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the consultations, the two sides exchanged views on expanding Afghanistan-Russia relations, recent political developments in the region and beyond, regional peace and security, and other issues of mutual interest.

The delegations also stressed the importance of deepening economic cooperation by increasing bilateral trade, creating new investment opportunities, and strengthening practical collaboration to develop transport and transit corridors.

In addition, officials discussed cooperation within regional and international organizations, promoting regional connectivity, and expanding collaboration on matters of shared interest. Both sides agreed to maintain regular political dialogue and coordination on these issues.

The Afghan and Russian delegations described the consultations as an important mechanism for strengthening bilateral relations and advancing common interests. They agreed to continue the political consultation process on a regular basis.

The two sides also agreed that the third round of political consultations will be held in Moscow at a mutually agreed date.

Continue Reading

International Sports

Argentina survive Cape Verde scare after extra-time own goal to reach last 16

Despite the narrow victory, Argentina were made to work hard for every opportunity as Cape Verde’s spirited performance earned widespread admiration, even in defeat.

Published

5 hours ago

on

July 4, 2026

By

Defending champions Argentina needed an extra-time own goal to edge past a resilient Cape Verde side 3-2 and book their place in the World Cup last 16.

Playing in their first-ever World Cup, Cape Verde twice came from behind in a thrilling contest before 64,478 fans at a hot and humid stadium in Miami, pushing the three-time world champions to the limit.

The decisive moment came six minutes into the second half of extra time when Lionel Messi delivered a corner that Cristian Romero headed toward goal. The ball deflected off Cape Verde defender Diney Borges’ arm and into the net for the winning goal, setting up a last-16 clash with Egypt in Atlanta next Tuesday.

Messi had opened the scoring in the 29th minute with his seventh goal of the tournament after controlling a long pass from Lisandro Martinez before firing into the roof of the net.

Cape Verde responded just before the hour mark when captain Ryan Mendes found midfielder Deroy Duarte, who calmly controlled the ball before beating Emiliano Martinez to level the score at 1-1.

Argentina regained the lead early in extra time through a powerful strike from Lisandro Martinez, but Cape Verde refused to surrender. Left-back Sidny Lopes Cabral curled a superb effort into the top corner to make it 2-2 and force another dramatic twist.

Following the own goal, Cape Verde nearly equalised again, but Emiliano Martinez produced an outstanding save to deny Lopes Cabral’s free kick in the closing minutes.

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni praised his players for their determination after his 100th match in charge.

“The match was incredibly tough. You always have to take the ​positive, and it’s that this team never gives up,” said Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni, who was overseeing his 100th match in charge of the Albiceleste.

“I want to congratulate our opponents. Today they showed they are a great team. When it is said there are no easy matches in the World Cup, it’s true.”

Although eliminated, Cape Verde impressed throughout the tournament. Ranked 67th in the world before the competition, the tournament debutants reached the knockout stage after holding Spain, Uruguay and Saudi Arabia to draws in the group phase.

Coach Bubista said his team had made the nation proud despite the defeat.

“I’m proud of my team, the work they’ve put in,” he said. “We must take pride in what we’ve done for our country. To be ​able to play the way we did against the world champions, and to draw level twice, is something incredible.”

Cape Verde frustrated Argentina for long periods with disciplined defending and confident possession, while Kevin Pina stood out with an impressive display in midfield.

Despite the narrow victory, Argentina were made to work hard for every opportunity as Cape Verde’s spirited performance earned widespread admiration, even in defeat.

The FIFA World Cup Round of 16 begins today (Saturday) with Canada taking on Morocco at 09:30pm Kabul time.

Fans can tune in to all the World Cup matches to watch all the thrills and spills unfold live and exclusively on Ariana Radio and Television Network (ATN).

 
 
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending

Copyright © 2025 Ariana News. All rights reserved!


Warning: Undefined array key "slug" in /var/www/vhosts/ariananews.af/httpdocs/wp-includes/class-wp-theme-json.php on line 2117

Warning: Undefined array key "slug" in /var/www/vhosts/ariananews.af/httpdocs/wp-includes/class-wp-theme-json.php on line 2117

Warning: Undefined array key "slug" in /var/www/vhosts/ariananews.af/httpdocs/wp-includes/class-wp-theme-json.php on line 2117