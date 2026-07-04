Higher Education Minister, Iranian ambassador discuss academic cooperation

Nearly five years after the Islamic Emirate returned to power, international recognition remains one of Afghanistan’s biggest diplomatic challenges, with experts warning that the continued lack of recognition is taking a toll on the country’s economy and foreign relations.

Experts say the absence of formal recognition has undermined Afghanistan’s political standing, limited international cooperation, and restricted access to foreign investment and economic opportunities.

The Islamic Emirate, however, says it has met the necessary conditions for recognition and argues that its expanding ties with various countries reflect growing international engagement. Officials also say they have worked to ensure Afghanistan benefits from domestic and regional opportunities despite the absence of formal recognition.

An international relations expert said: “From the perspective of international relations, practical engagement with other countries has prevented Afghanistan from becoming completely isolated. However, the lack of recognition remains a major obstacle to economic growth, development, and regional cooperation. The Islamic Emirate can pave the way for full recognition by expanding its regional relations.”

Experts also say the lack of formal recognition has prevented Afghanistan from fully benefiting from cooperation and partnerships with international political and economic institutions.

An economic affairs expert said: “The continued lack of recognition of Afghanistan has a very negative impact on the country’s economy.”

Despite the diplomatic challenge, the Islamic Emirate has expanded its relations with a number of regional countries over the past nearly five years and has assumed control of several Afghan diplomatic missions abroad.

Officials of the Islamic Emirate maintain that the current government has fulfilled the requirements for international recognition. They say Afghanistan’s relations with other countries are being strengthened on the basis of mutual respect and shared interests.

Abdul Latif Nazari, deputy minister of economy, said: “The international community should place formal engagement with the Islamic Emirate on its agenda. Recognition of the Islamic Emirate is in the interest of the international community and can also help strengthen investment in Afghanistan.”

The Islamic Emirate also says the issue of recognition should not be tied to political considerations. So far, however, Russia remains the only country to have officially recognized the Islamic Emirate, while other countries, particularly Western nations, continue to maintain their positions, including on human rights and the formation of an inclusive government.

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