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Higher Education Minister, Iranian ambassador discuss academic cooperation
Afghanistan’s Ministry of Higher Education announced on Saturday that Neda Mohammad Nadeem, the minister of higher education, met with Alireza Bikdeli, Iran’s ambassador to Kabul, to discuss expanding academic cooperation between the two countries.
According to the ministry, Nadeem said during the meeting that Afghanistan and Iran are neighboring countries that need cooperation and constructive engagement with one another.
He also emphasized the importance of exchanging academic expertise between the two countries and reaffirmed the ministry’s readiness to expand academic ties with Iran.
Meanwhile, Bikdeli expressed appreciation for Afghanistan’s recent stance toward Iran and announced his country’s readiness to strengthen educational relations, academic cooperation, and the exchange of expertise with Afghanistan’s Ministry of Higher Education.
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Experts: Lack of IEA recognition continues to weigh on Afghanistan’s economy
Nearly five years after the Islamic Emirate returned to power, international recognition remains one of Afghanistan’s biggest diplomatic challenges, with experts warning that the continued lack of recognition is taking a toll on the country’s economy and foreign relations.
Experts say the absence of formal recognition has undermined Afghanistan’s political standing, limited international cooperation, and restricted access to foreign investment and economic opportunities.
The Islamic Emirate, however, says it has met the necessary conditions for recognition and argues that its expanding ties with various countries reflect growing international engagement. Officials also say they have worked to ensure Afghanistan benefits from domestic and regional opportunities despite the absence of formal recognition.
An international relations expert said: “From the perspective of international relations, practical engagement with other countries has prevented Afghanistan from becoming completely isolated. However, the lack of recognition remains a major obstacle to economic growth, development, and regional cooperation. The Islamic Emirate can pave the way for full recognition by expanding its regional relations.”
Experts also say the lack of formal recognition has prevented Afghanistan from fully benefiting from cooperation and partnerships with international political and economic institutions.
An economic affairs expert said: “The continued lack of recognition of Afghanistan has a very negative impact on the country’s economy.”
Despite the diplomatic challenge, the Islamic Emirate has expanded its relations with a number of regional countries over the past nearly five years and has assumed control of several Afghan diplomatic missions abroad.
Officials of the Islamic Emirate maintain that the current government has fulfilled the requirements for international recognition. They say Afghanistan’s relations with other countries are being strengthened on the basis of mutual respect and shared interests.
Abdul Latif Nazari, deputy minister of economy, said: “The international community should place formal engagement with the Islamic Emirate on its agenda. Recognition of the Islamic Emirate is in the interest of the international community and can also help strengthen investment in Afghanistan.”
The Islamic Emirate also says the issue of recognition should not be tied to political considerations. So far, however, Russia remains the only country to have officially recognized the Islamic Emirate, while other countries, particularly Western nations, continue to maintain their positions, including on human rights and the formation of an inclusive government.
This version follows a standard English news style, with a strong lead, shorter paragraphs, and objective wording suitable for television or wire-service reporting.
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Muttaqi meets Bangladeshi parliament speaker in Tehran to discuss trade ties
Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi met with Bangladesh Parliament Speaker Hafizuddin Ahmed in Tehran, where the two sides discussed strengthening bilateral relations, with a particular focus on expanding trade.
According to Afghanistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the meeting centered on ways to enhance cooperation between the two countries and promote bilateral trade.
Muttaqi described the trade potential between Afghanistan and Bangladesh as significant, stressing that both countries should capitalize on existing opportunities to support their economic growth.
For his part, Ahmed said Afghanistan and Bangladesh share longstanding relations and noted that expanding trade would create valuable opportunities for both countries, particularly in supporting Afghanistan’s economic reconstruction.
Muttaqi is part of an Afghan delegation visiting Tehran to attend the funeral for Iran’s late Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei.
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Poland detains 54 migrants, including 15 Afghans, at Lithuanian border
Poland’s Border Guard has detained 54 migrants who were being transported in a truck near the Polish-Lithuanian border, authorities said.
According to the Border Guard, the truck, which had Romanian registration plates, was carrying 54 undocumented migrants, including 30 Pakistani nationals, 15 Afghan nationals and nine Bangladeshi nationals. The vehicle was being driven by a Romanian citizen.
Authorities said the migrants will be returned to Lithuania under the readmission procedure, while the circumstances surrounding the attempted border crossing remain under investigation.
The incident comes as migration patterns in the region continue to shift. In recent months, illegal crossing attempts at the Belarus-Poland border have become less frequent, while migration pressure has increasingly moved to the Belarus-Latvia border.
After entering Latvia from Belarus, many migrants attempt to travel onward through Lithuania and Poland in an effort to reach Western European countries. As a result, Polish authorities have continued to intercept groups of undocumented migrants along the Polish-Lithuanian border, where temporary border controls remain in force.
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