Spread of war to Gulf nations condemnable, must be stopped: IEA FM

March 6, 2026

9 minutes ago

on

Amir Khan Muttaqi, Foreign Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, said in a telephone conversation with Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi, Qatar’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, that the spread of war to Gulf countries is condemnable and must be stopped.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Muttaqi emphasized that the Islamic Emirate considers respect for national sovereignty, national security and the territorial integrity of countries to be an important principle, and prefers diplomacy to resolve problems instead of escalating violence.

Qatar’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs said the region is going through difficult times, adding that Iran has launched ballistic missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles toward Qatar, most of which were intercepted.

He stated that Qatar is a land of peace and has always emphasized the peaceful resolution of conflicts around the world.

During the telephone conversation, the two sides also discussed what they described as the continuation of Pakistan’s military regime’s aggressions against Afghanistan.

UN reports 185 civilian casualties in Afghanistan amid Pakistan clashes

March 6, 2026

1 hour ago

on

March 6, 2026

By

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said on Friday it has recorded 185 civilian casualties in Afghanistan following recent clashes between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

In an update, the mission said that 56 civilians were killed and 129 others injured between the evening of February 26 and March 5 as a result of indirect fire and aerial attacks.

According to UNAMA, women and children made up the majority of the victims, accounting for about 55 percent of the total civilian casualties recorded during the period.

The mission also highlighted a specific incident on February 27 in Barmal District, where airstrikes reportedly killed 14 civilians — including four women, two girls, five boys and three men — and injured six others.

UNAMA noted that the number of civilians killed in the latest cross-Durand Line hostilities exceeds the casualties documented during clashes between Afghanistan and Pakistan in October 2025, when 47 civilians were killed and 456 injured.

The mission further reported that at least 70 civilians were killed and 478 injured in Afghanistan during the last three months of 2025. In addition, between January 1 and February 22 this year, 13 civilians were killed and 12 injured in airstrikes and cross-Durand Line shelling in Nangarhar Province.

UNAMA reiterated its call on all parties involved in the conflict to take necessary measures to prevent civilian casualties and uphold their obligations under international humanitarian law to protect civilians.

Afghanistan says 327 Pakistani soldiers killed in ‘Radd-ul-Zulm’ operation

March 6, 2026

1 hour ago

on

March 6, 2026

By

Afghanistan’s Ministry of National Defense said on Friday 327 Pakistani soldiers have been killed and hundreds more wounded since the launch of the retaliatory “Radd-ul-Zulm” operation, an ongoing campaign that started a week ago in response to attacks by Pakistani military.

In a statement, the ministry said Afghan forces conducted large-scale strikes over the past 24 hours against Pakistani military positions along the Durand Line facing the provinces of Kandahar, Nangarhar, Kunar, Khost, Paktia and Paktika.

According to the ministry, 14 Pakistani posts and three military bases were captured and completely destroyed during the latest phase of the operation.

The statement added that 109 Pakistani soldiers were killed and 148 others wounded in the past 24 hours alone. Afghan forces also destroyed more than 10 Pakistani military vehicles during the clashes.

The ministry said Afghan troops seized hundreds of light and heavy weapons along with a large quantity of ammunition, and claimed that two enemy reconnaissance aircraft were shot down during the fighting.

According to the report, three Afghan soldiers were killed and nine others wounded during the operation.

The ministry also said that seven civilians were killed and 13 others injured after Pakistani forces targeted residential areas during the fighting.

The Defense Ministry stressed that since the start of the “Radd-ul-Zulm” operation, which it said was launched in response to attacks by Pakistan’s military authorities, 64 Pakistani posts and seven military bases have been captured and destroyed, while 327 Pakistani soldiers have been killed and more than 350 others wounded.

 
 
Several Pakistani soldiers killed in Afghan operations along the Durand Line

March 6, 2026

4 hours ago

on

March 6, 2026

By

The 201 Khalid bin Walid Corps has reported that on Thursday night, Afghan forces killed eight Pakistani soldiers during operations along the Durand Line in Kunar province.

Spokesperson Wahidullah Mohammadi stated that in Monawara district, three soldiers were killed by precision laser strikes, while another soldier was killed in Sarkani district by a gun. Two additional soldiers were killed in Dangam district and two more in Nari district during coordinated Afghan operations.

Mohammadi emphasized that no Afghan personnel were harmed during these attacks.

Attacks on Pakistani forces were also reported in Nangarhar province. According to the 201 Khalid bin Walid Corps, Afghan forces captured two Pakistani posts in Mahamand Dara and Lalpur districts, resulting in the deaths of all soldiers stationed there.

In Khost province, the Ministry of National Defense reported that Afghan forces captured a key Pakistani military post along the Durand Line. During the clash near the Dabgi area of Alishir district, four Pakistani soldiers were killed.

Meanwhile, Afghan forces targeted the Kharlachi Gate along the Durand Line in Paktia province on Friday. A huge plume of smoke was seen rising following the blast. 

These operations highlight ongoing tensions along the Durand Line, as Afghan forces continue coordinated strikes against Pakistani military positions in an operation dubbed “Reject Oppression.”

