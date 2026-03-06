Spread of war to Gulf nations condemnable, must be stopped: IEA FM

Amir Khan Muttaqi, Foreign Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, said in a telephone conversation with Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi, Qatar’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, that the spread of war to Gulf countries is condemnable and must be stopped.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Muttaqi emphasized that the Islamic Emirate considers respect for national sovereignty, national security and the territorial integrity of countries to be an important principle, and prefers diplomacy to resolve problems instead of escalating violence.

Qatar’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs said the region is going through difficult times, adding that Iran has launched ballistic missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles toward Qatar, most of which were intercepted.

He stated that Qatar is a land of peace and has always emphasized the peaceful resolution of conflicts around the world.

During the telephone conversation, the two sides also discussed what they described as the continuation of Pakistan’s military regime’s aggressions against Afghanistan.