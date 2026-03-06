UN reports 185 civilian casualties in Afghanistan amid Pakistan clashes

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said on Friday it has recorded 185 civilian casualties in Afghanistan following recent clashes between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

In an update, the mission said that 56 civilians were killed and 129 others injured between the evening of February 26 and March 5 as a result of indirect fire and aerial attacks.

According to UNAMA, women and children made up the majority of the victims, accounting for about 55 percent of the total civilian casualties recorded during the period.

The mission also highlighted a specific incident on February 27 in Barmal District, where airstrikes reportedly killed 14 civilians — including four women, two girls, five boys and three men — and injured six others.

UNAMA noted that the number of civilians killed in the latest cross-Durand Line hostilities exceeds the casualties documented during clashes between Afghanistan and Pakistan in October 2025, when 47 civilians were killed and 456 injured.

The mission further reported that at least 70 civilians were killed and 478 injured in Afghanistan during the last three months of 2025. In addition, between January 1 and February 22 this year, 13 civilians were killed and 12 injured in airstrikes and cross-Durand Line shelling in Nangarhar Province.

UNAMA reiterated its call on all parties involved in the conflict to take necessary measures to prevent civilian casualties and uphold their obligations under international humanitarian law to protect civilians.